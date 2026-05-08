I saw Next's new luxury homeware accessories IRL and can confirm they feel as expensive as they look - 9 picks that could easily be designer

Next has added new affordable accessories to its N. Premium home range

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Marble utensils holder and grey diffusers
(Image credit: Next)

Luxurious homeware accessories are about the materials; they're simple and elegant in design, but carry a sense of weight with metal and marble detailing. That perfectly sums up Next's new N. Premium home decor accessories.

Next launched its N. Premium homeware range last year, focusing on gorgeous pieces of furniture that embraced wood finishes, marble and brass detailing. It delivered Soho Home furniture looks, but at a fraction of the price, with most of the furniture costing between £300 and £1,000. However, that is still a steep price to pay if you're looking to add a little luxury to your home on a budget.

Fortunately, Next has slowly been adding more homeware accessories to its range, offering the opportunity to level up your home for under £100.

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Marble and wood serving platter on mirrored box

Seeing the new home accessories in person

(Image credit: Future / Rebecca Knight)

I was allowed to get hands-on with the home decor at Next's spring-summer 2026 showcase. These are the 9 picks that caught my eye IRL for their expensive look and reasonable price tag.

The new home decor accessories are heavy on the marble and oozes minimalist luxury. Which piece will you be snapping up for your home?

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Rebecca Knight
Rebecca Knight
Deputy Editor, Digital

Rebecca Knight has been the Deputy Editor on the Ideal Home Website since 2022. She graduated with a Masters degree in magazine journalism from City, University of London in 2018, before starting her journalism career as a staff writer on women's weekly magazines. She fell into the world of homes and interiors after joining the Ideal Home website team in 2019 as a Digital Writer. In 2020 she moved into position of Homes News Editor working across Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc, Real Homes, Gardeningetc and Ideal Home covering everything from the latest viral cleaning hack to the next big interior trend.