I saw Next's new luxury homeware accessories IRL and can confirm they feel as expensive as they look - 9 picks that could easily be designer

Luxurious homeware accessories are about the materials; they're simple and elegant in design, but carry a sense of weight with metal and marble detailing. That perfectly sums up Next's new N. Premium home decor accessories.

Next launched its N. Premium homeware range last year, focusing on gorgeous pieces of furniture that embraced wood finishes, marble and brass detailing. It delivered Soho Home furniture looks, but at a fraction of the price, with most of the furniture costing between £300 and £1,000. However, that is still a steep price to pay if you're looking to add a little luxury to your home on a budget.

Fortunately, Next has slowly been adding more homeware accessories to its range, offering the opportunity to level up your home for under £100.

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Seeing the new home accessories in person (Image credit: Future / Rebecca Knight)

I was allowed to get hands-on with the home decor at Next's spring-summer 2026 showcase. These are the 9 picks that caught my eye IRL for their expensive look and reasonable price tag.

The new home decor accessories are heavy on the marble and oozes minimalist luxury. Which piece will you be snapping up for your home?

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