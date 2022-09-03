Nicole Scherzinger Home Truths - the singer shares her ultimate pet peeve

Singer, model and presenter Nicole Scherzinger gets up close & personal with her home

By Thea Babington-Stitt
published

Singer and television personality, Nicole Scherzinger, lives in Los Angeles with her boyfriend, former Scottish international rugby union player, Thom Evans.

What’s your favourite time of the day at home?

Sunset. I have the best view of all of Los Angeles especially when the sun sets. I am high up in the hills closest to the heavens, and have a full view from downtown, all the way out to the ocean. I get to see sunset to twilight when the city lights go up at night.

Where’s your happy place at home?

I have several happy places, but I especially love my den. I put on my fireplace, light my candles, snuggle up on my coach, and open up my pocket doors for a nice breeze.

It’s the perfect place to have tea (or wine!), enjoy conversations, and just has a great calming energy.

What's on your bedside table?

My charger, a rosary, self help books and a Bible.

What's your home addiction?

My latest obsession for the home is the candle Voyage Et Cie (opens in new tab), It smells like pine, which allows me to feel like it’s Christmas all year round! I just love when my whole house smells nice.

What’s your home pet peeve?

I definitely don't like shoes in the house, they just feel so dirty to me. Plus, I don’t like when things are unorganised.

What chore do you love doing?

Organising! I feel so much better when everything is organised in every drawer. Once a closet or cabinet is organised I feel like my brain just works so much better.

I like lining up things in my house, lining up the chairs, tables, frames, even pillows. I think it makes me feel more aligned.

Do you think you’re a good host?

I think I am a great host, I just don’t get the opportunity to do it often. But when I do host I try to do it all - get drinks, cocktails, appetisers, cook, either a BBQ or a family style meal like an English Sunday roast. And I clean EVERYTHING before guests arrive.

What do you miss most about your home when you’re away and why?

I always miss home when I am away - it’s my sanctuary. I mainly miss the amazing views. But I also have the most comfortable bed in the world. It just feels like you’re sleeping on a forever hug in the clouds!


Quick fire questions with Nicole Scherzinger

1. Shoes - On or off in the house? Off!

2. Eat at the table or on laps?  Table

3. Lighting - bright or moody? Natural light ideally, or else moody.

4. Quick shower or long bath?  Steam shower!

5. Room decor - Colourful or neutral? Neutral

NALU by Nicole Scherzinger is out now – available at Next, Very and Bedeck.

