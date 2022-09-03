Nicole Scherzinger Home Truths - the singer shares her ultimate pet peeve
Singer, model and presenter Nicole Scherzinger gets up close & personal with her home
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter
The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Singer and television personality, Nicole Scherzinger, lives in Los Angeles with her boyfriend, former Scottish international rugby union player, Thom Evans.
What’s your favourite time of the day at home?
Sunset. I have the best view of all of Los Angeles especially when the sun sets. I am high up in the hills closest to the heavens, and have a full view from downtown, all the way out to the ocean. I get to see sunset to twilight when the city lights go up at night.
Where’s your happy place at home?
I have several happy places, but I especially love my den. I put on my fireplace, light my candles, snuggle up on my coach, and open up my pocket doors for a nice breeze.
It’s the perfect place to have tea (or wine!), enjoy conversations, and just has a great calming energy.
What's on your bedside table?
My charger, a rosary, self help books and a Bible.
What's your home addiction?
My latest obsession for the home is the candle Voyage Et Cie (opens in new tab), It smells like pine, which allows me to feel like it’s Christmas all year round! I just love when my whole house smells nice.
What’s your home pet peeve?
I definitely don't like shoes in the house, they just feel so dirty to me. Plus, I don’t like when things are unorganised.
What chore do you love doing?
Organising! I feel so much better when everything is organised in every drawer. Once a closet or cabinet is organised I feel like my brain just works so much better.
I like lining up things in my house, lining up the chairs, tables, frames, even pillows. I think it makes me feel more aligned.
Do you think you’re a good host?
I think I am a great host, I just don’t get the opportunity to do it often. But when I do host I try to do it all - get drinks, cocktails, appetisers, cook, either a BBQ or a family style meal like an English Sunday roast. And I clean EVERYTHING before guests arrive.
What do you miss most about your home when you’re away and why?
I always miss home when I am away - it’s my sanctuary. I mainly miss the amazing views. But I also have the most comfortable bed in the world. It just feels like you’re sleeping on a forever hug in the clouds!
Quick fire questions with Nicole Scherzinger
1. Shoes - On or off in the house? Off!
2. Eat at the table or on laps? Table
3. Lighting - bright or moody? Natural light ideally, or else moody.
4. Quick shower or long bath? Steam shower!
5. Room decor - Colourful or neutral? Neutral
NALU by Nicole Scherzinger is out now – available at Next, Very and Bedeck.
Thea Babington-Stitt is the Assistant Editor for Ideal Home. Thea has been working across some of the UK’s leading interiors titles for nearly 10 years.
She started working on these magazines and websites after graduating from City University London with a Masters in Magazine Journalism. Before moving to Ideal Home, Thea was News and Features Editor at Homes & Gardens, LivingEtc and Country Homes & Interiors.
-
How to save energy at home – 29 energy-saving tips you need to know
Worried about soaring energy prices? Learn how to save energy at home to lower gas and electricity bills
By Amy Cutmore
-
How much electricity does a light bulb use? And how much does it cost?
We've worked out how much it costs to run a light bulb per hour – plus the energy-saving features to look for
By Rachel Lacey
-
The best artificial Christmas trees – realistic and hassle-free
Fake it till you make it with our edit of the best artificial Christmas trees – just don't delay, these faux trees are selling out fast
By Amy Lockwood
-
Lisa Snowdon Home Truths - what the presenter keeps on her bedside table
TV, radio presenter and model Lisa Snowdon gets up close & personal with her home
By Thea Babington-Stitt
-
Edith Bowman's Home Truths - the broadcaster reveals her happy place at home
BBC Radio 2 regular and TV presenter Edith Bowman gets up close & personal with her home
By Ginevra Benedetti
-
Paloma Faith's Home Truths - discover what the singer loves about her home
Singer, songwriter and actress Paloma Faith gets up close and personal about what her home means to her
By Ginevra Benedetti
-
Trend talk: IH's Style Editor shares the colour trends to try now
Ideal Home's Style Editor Nicky zones in on decorating trends of the moment, from colour drenching to neon
By Nicky Phillips
-
Marie Kondo's Home Truths - the tidying guru reveals her home secrets
Marie Kondo gets up close and personal about her home revealing what is on her bedside table and her home addiction
By Rebecca Knight
-
Fearne Cotton on why she'll never embrace minimalism
Find out why Fearne Cotton loves collecting things for her home
By Fearne Cotton
-
Hadley Freeman on the interior trends she wants to call time on
Hadley Freeman gets on her soapbox to trash talk a few choice interior trends
By Hadley Freeman
-
Fearne Cotton on how her partying style has changed with age
Why Fearne Cotton has swapped alcohol-fuelled late night house parties for daytime affairs with Pinterest-friendly decor
By Fearne Cotton