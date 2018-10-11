Sometimes there is nothing better than cosying up in a small corner of your home with a good book and a warm cup of hot chocolate (with marshmallows, of course!)

Get creative with your space and make your home work harder by utilising every nook and cranny with these reading corner ideas. Whether you want to transform an under stairs alcove, or simply add an armchair to an unloved corner, we’ve got lots of quirky ideas to get you thinking, no matter what the shape or size of your house.

Take a look at these inspirational spaces to get you in the mood to create your own hideaway that’s perfect for taking some down time to relax…

1. Make use of every inch

If your hallway is wide enough, optimise the space to create a cosy reading area to retreat to with a good book or take a break. Choose a tall floor lamp to save on space or use a small low-hanging pendant for directed lighting. Squeeze in a compact armchair or even a bench for comfy seating and show off your book collection on open shelving.

2. Create a reading nook in a child’s room

Turn a corner into a cosy reading area. Make the most of vertical space with wall-mounted bookshelves and pop down a beanbag next to a reading light to make this space feel separate from the rest of the bedroom.

3. Work a window seat

A window area, particularly one with a pretty view, can easily be transformed into a dining nook. Built-in banquettes topped with seat pads offer a cosy, space-saving solution, but if you don’t want to call in the builders, get the look with benches instead.

4. Create the ultimate cosy corner

Nothing says cosy, relaxing and warm than an open fireplace, faux fur rug and plenty of throws. This reading corner is the perfect place to snuggle into after a long day gathering wood for the woodburner. If this doesn’t make you feel instantly blissful, then we don’t know what will.

5. Zone off your space

Define your reading corner from the rest of your room by painting it in a different colour scheme. Open plan spaces often have a number of activities that take place within them, so it’s important to identify an area for each one to avoid the space feeling confused and cluttered.

6. Don’t discount the bedroom

The bedroom is the perfect place to create a cosy corner, and it is only a stones throw away from the bed, should you care to drift off after a hot cup of cocoa. Fill your corner with all the things you love. We recommend plenty of cushions for added comfort, and an abundance of greenery and natural plants to encourage the flow of oxygen.

7. Opt for easy peasy comfort

If you don’t have the space or budget to build a nook, place a comfy chair in any corner, cover it with the softest blanket you can find and stack a pile of your favourite books within easy reach, make yourself a cuppa and you won’t want to leave. Bliss!

Will you be using these reading corner ideas to create a sweet snug in your home?