Paloma Faith's Home Truths - discover what the singer loves about her home
Singer, songwriter and actress Paloma Faith gets up close and personal about what her home means to her
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter
The Home Of Great Ideas For More Than 100 Years
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Singer, songwriter and actress Paloma Faith lives in London with her partner Leyman Lahcine and their two children.
What's your favourite time of day at home?
I love the morning - everyone leaves me alone and I can just cuddle my kids in bed and have breakfast with them and no-one is asking me any questions. If I’ve been with them all day, then my favourite time is at 7.30pm, when they’re both in bed!
What's on your bedside table?
Two books I’m dying to read, Motherhood: A Manifesto by Eliane Glaser and Real Estate by Deborah Levy. I’ve just given birth and something happens to your brain when you do - a combo of trauma and sleepless nights - that makes it hard to concentrate on a book... I’ll get around to them soon!
Are you a neat freak or do you prefer creative chaos?
There’s so much beauty in chaos. The Paloma Home range embodies my chaotic maximalist taste, it’s everything I like to be surrounded by.
With a mum who loved the clean ’60s minimalist aesthetic (all white and modern), my style is entirely the opposite, which I think is my decadent (and slightly cluttered) rebellion!
What's your home addiction?
Anything vintage or antiques. I’m totally addicted to antiques markets like Ardingly, and thrift stores when travelling around America, as well as eBay - I managed to do my house up entirely using second-hand pieces.
I’m a sucker for a bargain. I often impulsively buy things without there being an obvious space for them within my home, however I always seem to make them work!
Is your home colourful or all about neutral shades?
Colour, colour, colour! I dress a room as I dress myself. I often start with one thing, with any outfit you might start with a pair of shoes, with a room you could use a chair or cushion.
A fearlessness of colour is important. Growing up we didn’t always have a lot of money, but my mum did always prioritise new cushion covers - and things felt brand new.
What's your favourite chore?
I absolutely love to cook for my friends and family - I just wish I had more time to do so. I really love to host. It was my birthday recently and I hosted a party for 50 people - it was so liberating.
What is the first thing you do the second you walk through your front door?
Take off my shoes, wash my hands, then hug my kids!
Where’s your happy place at home?
Probably my wardrobe room - it’s what I call the heart of the house. It’s a small space but it has tons of storage with all my costumes and wigs. It’s an escape!
Do you tend to have music on at home in the background or do you prefer peace and quiet?
Weirdly I have a very quiet home. I rarely play music and I enjoy the sound of the birds. There are a lot of birds where I live in Hackney! I like to escape what is essentially a noisy life.
WHat do you miss most about your home when you're away?
My family! Work means I’m often away travelling either touring or filming, so anytime I spend with my kids and partner at home is so special.
Quick fire questions with Paloma Faith
1. Shoes – On or off? On.
2. Eat – table or on laps? Table with the kids.
3. Lighting – bright or moody? Moodily lit.
4. Quick shower or long bath? Long bath – if I have the time.
5. Room decor – colourful or neutral? Colourful of course!
The Paloma Home (opens in new tab) collection features bedding, cushions, fabrics and wallpaper and is available now.
Ginevra Benedetti has been the Deputy Editor of Ideal Home magazine since 2021. With a career in magazines spanning nearly twenty years, she has worked for the majority of the UK’s interiors magazines, both as staff and as a freelancer. She first joined the Ideal Home team in 2011, initially as the Deputy Decorating Editor and has never left! She currently oversees the publication of the brand’s magazine each month, from planning through to publication, editing, writing or commissioning the majority of the content.
-
DIYer gave a dated kitchen a dreamy sage green makeover for under £200
A lifeless kitchen was given a serious glow-up thanks for some savvy budget hacks and charity shop buys
By Laurie Davidson
-
Coat hanging ideas – 10 clever solutions whether on display or tidied away
Keep outdoor wear under control with hooks, racks, hidden cupboards and more
By Jacky Parker
-
How often should you replace pillows?
Find out how to keep pillows in tip-top condition and know when they’re past their best
By Lisa Fazzani
-
Trend talk: IH's Style Editor shares the colour trends to try now
Ideal Home's Style Editor Nicky zones in on decorating trends of the moment, from colour drenching to neon
By Nicky Phillips
-
Marie Kondo's Home Truths - the tidying guru reveals her home secrets
Marie Kondo gets up close and personal about her home revealing what is on her bedside table and her home addiction
By Rebecca Knight
-
Fearne Cotton on why she'll never embrace minimalism
Find out why Fearne Cotton loves collecting things for her home
By Fearne Cotton
-
Hadley Freeman on the interior trends she wants to call time on
Hadley Freeman gets on her soapbox to trash talk a few choice interior trends
By Hadley Freeman
-
Fearne Cotton on how her partying style has changed with age
Why Fearne Cotton has swapped alcohol-fuelled late night house parties for daytime affairs with Pinterest-friendly decor
By Fearne Cotton
-
George Clarke's Home Truths
Discover what architect and TV presenter George Clarke surrounds himself with at home (and what chore he hates above all others)
By Thea Babington-Stitt
-
Hadley Freeman's love-hate-love relationship with celebrity homes
Hadley Freeman's love for celeb homes has little to do with admiring the decor
By Hadley Freeman
-
What does home really mean to journalist Hadley Freeman?
Ideal Home columnist Hadley Freeman ponders how her relationship with her home has changed with age
By Hadley Freeman