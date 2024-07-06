Sara Cox shares her home truths about her GSD weekends to the pet peeve she can't stand
Sara Cox gets up close and personal with her home
Radio 2 DJ and host of BBC Two’s Between the Covers, Sara Cox lives in London with her husband Ben Cyzer and children Lola, Isaac and Renee.
WHAT’S THE FIRST THING YOU DO WHEN YOU WALK IN THE DOOR?
Well, it’s always dog-based. So I’ll either have dogs with me or I’ll be coming home to dogs after work. If I’m coming in from a big walk, I’ll chuck a couple of them in the sink and rinse them off. Or I will put them in their crate with a snack and let him have a little chill. At night, it’s lots of excitable yaps and dinnertime.
WHEN’S YOUR FAVOURITE TIME OF THE DAY AT HOME?
I do love getting back from work around 8pm. I see whatever teenagers are knocking around, see my husband, see the dogs. There’s that sweet spot when it’s not too late. I eat by myself and that’s quite nice, especially if I’ve cycled home or have been on the Tube and need to decompress a little from the outside world.
WHERE’S YOUR HAPPY PLACE?
We had a Ukrainian guest, who stayed in the front room for six months a couple of years ago, and who came back recently with a newborn baby. I’m enjoying reclaiming that room again. I’ve just reloaded the bookshelves and put up photos. I have a lovely Sofology green velvet sofa bed in there that I like to sit on.
WHAT’S YOUR HOME PET PEEVE?
People leaving lights on because I was raised not to waste electricity. I go into my kids’ rooms after they’ve gone to school and, to quote my own mum, ‘It’s like Blackpool Illuminations!’ I go around clicking off all the lights.
WHAT CHORE DO YOU LOVE DOING?
I do like decluttering and sorting out cupboards. We call it GSD – getting sh*t done – and say, ‘We’re doing GSD this weekend’.
My husband is magnificent at dishwasher management and I’m responsible for the fridge – I find it satisfying to rinse out a veg drawer.
...AND WHAT CHORE DO YOU HATE?
I hate pairing socks. I guess it can be meditative – something trashy on the telly can help.
WHAT DO YOU DO IF YOU HAVE TIME AT HOME ON YOUR OWN?
Read or work out – ideally both. The garage is converted into a gym. For ages, it was a storage room with a couple of yoga mats and some weights scattered around. I’d be banging my head on a sun lounger or a bag of charcoal. Now I have a lovely gym in there.
In the hot seat
- Shoes on or off? Off, definitely for anyone going upstairs.
- Lighting – bright or moody? Daytime, daylight. Nighttime, cosy.
- Quick shower or long bath? Shower; a bath is like ‘person soup’.
- Colourful or neutral? Neutral.
- Music, radio, TV or quiet? The radio is on in every room I go into.
Sara has teamed up with Sofology to recommend her top songs, books and films to enjoy on the sofa.
Andrea began her journalism career at Ideal Home and is currently Editor of our sister title, Country Homes & Interiors, which celebrates modern country style. Andrea is passionate about colour and how it can transform both our homes and our sense of wellbeing, and has completed The Power of Colour course with the prestigious KLC School of Design. Andrea's career spans interiors magazines, women's lifestyle titles and newspapers. After her first job at Ideal Home, she moved on to women's magazines, Options and Frank. From there it was on to the launch of Red magazine, where she stayed for 10 years and became Assistant Editor. She then shifted into freelancing, and spent 14 years writing for everyone from The Telegraph to The Sunday Times, Livingetc, Stylist and Woman & Home. She was then offered the job as Editor of Country Homes & Interiors, and now combines that role with writing for idealhome.co.uk.
