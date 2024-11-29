Is it better to run a dehumidifier during the day or at night? Experts reveal the surprising benefits of both, and where you can save the most
Does the time of day make a difference? Here's what the pros say...
Dehumidifiers have quickly become commonplace among many households, serving as a tried and tested solution to tackle damp issues as well as a useful companion to reliably dry laundry indoors quickly. But, have you ever wondered whether their performance differs according to the time of day you're running it, and is it better to run a dehumidifier during the day or at night?
Generally speaking, the best dehumidifiers will have an automatic humidistat and simply turn on and off depending on the humidity levels in the room it's in. This ensures consistent moisture management throughout the day. Plus, many experts will advise you to just keep your dehumidifier running if you're dealing with major moisture issues, as messing with the switch prematurely can add hours (or even days) to the timeframe of drying out a room.
However, if you're cost conscious or interested in uncovering whether there are any hidden benefits to running your dehumidifier at different times of the day, that's where we come in. We've asked experts for their take, as well as their top pointers to be aware of depending on whether you want to run it during the day or in the evening.
Is it better to run a dehumidifier during the day or at night?
'When you choose to run your dehumidifier will depend on your needs and the environment in your home,' begins Holly Male, brand manager at Duux UK.
Holly notes that running a dehumidifier during the day is ideal for managing moisture from daily activities like cooking, showering, or drying clothes indoors; all of which can significantly increase humidity levels inside your home. Engaging in these sort of activities long-term without offsetting them with the proper ventilation can potentially lead you to needing a dehumidifier.
'On the other hand, running it at night can improve sleep quality by creating a more comfortable sleeping environment and reduce dampness in the bedroom,' adds Holly. If you're looking to use a dehumidifier in a bedroom at night-time, it's probably worth ensuring it can operate quietly or has a dedicated sleep mode to keep disturbances to a minimum.
However, if damp and condensation is a continuous issue in your home, you may not have the luxury of choice when it comes to choosing between day or night to run your dehumidifier – you'll need it on at all times. Otherwise, you're subjecting yourself to falling foul to the dehumidifier mistake of never letting it run for long enough to actually be effective.
In this case, Aneesa Khan, assistant electricals buyer at VonHaus recommends that 'instead of turning it on and off constantly, you can change the humidistat so that the dehumidifier goes into standby once it has reached the optimal humidity level.' When it detects an increase in humidity levels, it'll kick back into action.
When is it cheapest to run a dehumidifier?
Aside from the little benefits that come with choosing to run a dehumidifier at different times of the day – 'daytime use tackles humidity when it's created, and night-time use can help improve comfort for sleeping,' explains Holly – there's now the question of running costs. Does the cost of running a dehumidifier differ from day to night?
'Conversely, should you be looking to run your dehumidifier at a cheaper rate, then running it at night would be a wise idea. Usually, there are cheaper energy rates during the off-peak hours, making night-time operations more cost-effective,' says Joshua Warren, AO.com's dehumidifier expert.
However, benefitting from cheaper rates will of course depend entirely on the electricity tariff that you're on. If you are on an Economy 7 or Economy 10 tariff, then you will pay a cheaper rate for electricity you use at off-peak times. That means using a washing machine at off-peak times, as well as other appliances, including your dehumidifier, can lower your energy bills compared to using them at peak times.
'In general, the time of day doesn't affect the effectiveness of a dehumidifier. If your house has damp, the dehumidifier is going to be useful day or night,' confirms Aneesa. Regardless of which time of day you choose, you can rest assured that your device will perform and deliver the results you're after – so long as you buy the right dehumidifier for your home.
However, as Holly had stated earlier, there are some small benefits of running your dehumidifier at specific times, such as managing moisture as it's created or providing extra sleep comfort. Plus, depending on your energy tariff, you could save money by running it at particular times of day. The choice is ultimately yours on which things you decide to prioritise.
