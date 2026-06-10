Ninja's viral glass air fryer just got competition – if you're on a budget, Salter and Dreame's more affordable alternatives are tailor-made for meal preppers
This type of air fryer is about to be everywhere this summer
Glass air fryers are the newest kitchen appliance on the block and if you're short on space, you'll want to know all about them. Not only do these smaller versions of the best air fryers have the benefit of being non-toxic, but some also give flexibility to those who want to cook and store foods in the same container to save space and time.
If you're a meal prep obsessive, then you've probably heard about the Ninja Crispi already – which I awarded five stars to in my review – but if you've found it a little out of your price range, with an RRP of £149.99, then I have good news for you.
There is a range of glass air fryers hitting the market right now, all with modular designs. Here's how they work and three reasons why you might want to take part in this new batch cooking trend.
THE ORIGINAL
This is the OG glass air fryer, the product that sparked the whole trend, and comes in multiple colourways as well as a larger size with the new Ninja Crispi Pro, which I recently tried.
MORE AFFORDABLE
This more affordable glass air fryer also features the removable containers that make meal prep so much easier and save on washing up. It comes with a 4 and 1.5 litre container.
TOUCH PANEL CONTROLS
Dreame's Tasti is more similar in looks to the Crispi and features a sleek touch panel too. It also has a water chamber built into the base.
1. The benefits of glass for cooking
The Ninja Crispi was a viral hit when it launched thanks to the fact that its glass material makes for perfect social media clips (like this one via Ninja's Instagram).
Whether you want to watch a block of cheese melt in quick time or see what it looks like when a frozen croissant springs into life, the 360 vantage of the Crispi certainly makes for an interactive cooking experience. But when I tried it, I found there's plenty of practical reasons for opting for glass over the usual air fryer basket when it comes to cooking too.