Boxing Day Air fryer deals 2023 – save up to £100 on Ninja, Instant, Tower and more

Every modern cook needs an air fryer in their culinary arsenal. And when it comes to air fryer deals, we're always on the lookout for discounts on top-rated air fryers from Ninja, Instant, Tower, Phillips and more - especially on Boxing Day and in the January sales.

We've been testing out and rating the best air fryers for over two years now, well ahead of last year's hype, so we are very well-placed to tell you which models to pick up with a nice, hefty discount.

So if you're looking for a Boxing Day deal on one of these must-have appliances, we'll help you find the right deal with our guide, which includes where to find the best deal, how to know if you've bagged a bargain, and when is the right time to part with your cash.

Plus, whether you want one of the best dual zone air fryers or to try out one of the new generation of multi-zone air fryers, we've got you covered with ways to find the air fryer deals worth shopping before the year is out.

Boxing Day Air fryer deals and sales

Boxing Day Air fryer deals and sales

There are hundreds of retailers online selling air fryers. Some are a bit more expensive than others, so it depends on what you are looking for. Big retailers like Amazon, Argos, Very and Currys are great places to shop as delivery is speedy and there are loads of reviews to check on the quality.

See our A-Z of companies selling top-rated air fryers below to find a deal this Boxing Day. Shop their air fryer sections to see any current offers.

Best Boxing Day Ninja air fryer deals

The Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer AF400UK | was £269.99 , now £246.95 at Amazon

Dual baskets, six cooking functions, and a 9.5 litre cooking capacity make the Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer AF400UK one of the most sought-after air fryers around, and this copper-accented model is in style and in stock.

Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer AF400UK 9.6L | was £219.99 , now £179.00 at Ninja

This is a star Ninja air fryer deal. It's the top double basket air fryer you can buy performance-wise according to our Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer review, and it'll look pretty good on your countertop too.

Boxing Day air fryer deals under £50

Tower T17023 Air Fryer Oven | was £44.99 now £27.49 at Amazon

One of our team tried this air fryer last year and loved it, especially for everyday dinners. It has manual controls and is pretty basic, but it's a great low price, and will serve you well if you're on a budget. The compact 3L build is perfect for small kitchens.

Boxing Day Dual zone air fryer deals

Instant VersaZone Dual Air Fryer | was £199.99, now £119.00 at Amazon

This air fryer is very clever, with one XXL single drawer or two smaller compartments, with the option to switch between the two at any times. Our expert reviewer agree when she tried it in our Instant Vortex Plus VersaZone Air Fryer review. She gave it an easy 5 stars, and it's now even more affordable.

Lakeland Dual Basket Air Fryer | was £99.99 , now £99.99 at Lakeland

Our expert Helen recently reviewed this air fyer and gave it an almost perfect score in our Lakeland Dual Basket Air Fryer review. It's already very affordable at normal price for under £100, and now it's even cheaper thanks to Cyber Monday. If you want a reliable air fryer from a trusted brand, this is a great one.

Tower Vortx Dual Basket Air Fryer 8L - Black | was £149.00 , now £99.00 at Very

This saving takes £50 off the price of this already very sought-after model. We tried it at our test centre and found it was great thanks to its huge capacity. Dual-zone air fryers are always popular and this is a great one.

Boxing Day air fryer deals under £100

COSORI Air Fryer XXL | was £109.99 , now £69.99 at Amazon

This classic from Cosori is an Amazon favourite. We loved how easy it was to clean when we tested, and the fact that the basket lifts away with the handle for fat-free pouring.

Tower T17039 Vortx 5-in-1 Digital Air Fryer Oven | was £119.99 , now £63.79 at Amazon

I've tried and loved the rotisserie function on this air fryer. Buy it in rose gold or silver, and unlock a whole load of space in your home for cooking protein, veggies and more.

Breville Halo Air 5.5L Digital Air Fryer: was £119.99, now £65.79 at Amazon

This sleek, space-age air fryer from Breville has a decent capacity and touchscreen controls. Now with a huge 50% off, this is a great time to invest in this family-sized model.

Boxing Day air fryer deals over £100

Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Digital Air Fryer AF400UK 9.6L | was £249.99 , now £179.99 at Ninja

This is a star Ninja air fryer deal. It's the top double basket air fryer you can buy performance-wise according to our Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer review, and it'll look pretty good on your countertop too.

Haier HAF5TW Air Fryer | was £179.00 , now £169.00 at Very

I'm testing this brand-new air fryer right now and it's really good. It's kitted out with all of the accessories that you might otherwise have to invest in separately, like the right-size cake tin or rack. It's also got a well-placed viewing window and great controls.

Tefal EasyFry 3in1 FW201827 Air Fryer | was £189.00 now £103.00 at AO.com

We loved this air fryer when we reviewed it, finding that the steaming and grilling functions were great for healthier midweek meals. Now with a £30 saving applied, this is your chance to bag a quality air fryer for less.

Philips Essential Air Fryer | was 199.99, now £168.00 at AO

We’ve reviewed this air fryer, and our only gripe was the price. Thanks to this air fryer deal it’s pretty affordable, and a great choice for two-person households.

Tefal ActiFry Genius XL | was £254.00 , now £129.00 at Currys

With an in-built paddle for stirring chips or fried rice, it doesn’t get much more versatile than the Tefal ActiFry. It’s an expensive pick, so this great discount is a welcome saving. We've tried it in our Tefal Actifry Genius XL 2in1 review.

Boxing Day multicooker air fryer deals

Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer | was £189.99 , now £129.99 at Amazon

Pick up this brilliant 11-in-1 multi cooker at Amazon for 8% less. The Instant Pot Duo Crisp has a removable air fryer lid for easy transitioning from pressure cooking to air frying, perfect for crisping up a pressure cooked chicken.

Philips Viva Collection Airfryer XXL: was £299.00 now £254.99 at Amazon

Philips makes some of the most reliable air fryers on the market, and this extra-large option is perfect for families. It has a 1.2kg capacity and modes to fry, grill, roast and even bake.

Tefal ActiFry Genius XL 2in1: was £199.99 , now £99.95 at Amazon

Tefal’s ActiFry air fryer is one of the smartest on the market. It has a unique stirring paddle to keep chips moving while they cook for an even hands-free result and an upper layer for multi-cooking different elements of your meal.