How to hide an air fryer in a kitchen for clear and clutter-free worktops

Air fryers have been the 'It' appliance for some time, but as useful as they are, they do remain a bulky appliance that can look out of place on worktops and be difficult to conceal in compacts spaces. So if you've been looking for ways for how to hide an air fryer in a kitchen, you're certainly not alone.

We've spoken to the experts to find out the best ways that you can hide, store or disguise your favourite air fryer to help ensure there's a solution for your space and perhaps even bring those dreams of a sleek, clutter-free kitchen to life!

How to hide an air fryer in a kitchen

While custom cabinetry is of course the perfect solution for storing your air fryer, unless you're currently planning a new kitchen this may be more hassle than it's worth. But if you are, then remember to ensure you're getting storage that's right for you and your appliances.

‘Given the plethora of specialised kitchen appliances available today, it's no surprise that achieving a sleek and organised kitchen can pose a challenge for many,’ notes Sinead Trainor, kitchen category manager at LochAnna Kitchens.

‘Smaller appliances like air fryers, blenders, and coffee machines are often integrated gradually, resulting in their storage becoming an afterthought. This frequently leads to these valuable appliances occupying precious countertop space.'

1. Cupboard curtains

The viral cupboard curtain hack has been a major kitchen trend this year. Popular on social media, this vintage-inspired look has earned its popularity due to the easy-to-replicate look.

If you have any open shelves or cupboards in your kitchen, then putting a curtain pole with a cute little curtain on top will hide away any clutter and kitchen essentials. And that includes a bulky appliance like an air fryer.

While you can certainly make a cupboard curtain yourself with some fabric and basic sewing skills, there are also plenty you can purchase ready-made.

2. Pantry

If you’re lucky enough to have a pantry in your kitchen, then a pantry or even a pull-out or corner larder is the perfect place for hiding your air fryer.

‘A butler’s pantry or an extra tall corner larder provide sturdy arm-height deep shelves, ideal for accommodating both small and larger air fryers alike,’ says Sinead.

‘You could even consider utilising a soft-close pull-out larder with wire baskets, facilitating easy access to comfortably reach smaller appliances.’

One thing you should definitely do before purchasing your air fryer is checking its dimensions and that it will be able to fit in your chosen storage space. Otherwise, you could find yourself in trouble.

3. Appliance garage

Appliance garages are a new kitchen trend that emerged this year. It’s somewhat similar to a pantry, only that it’s a space dedicated solely to storing your small appliances when you’re not using them. And they are perfect for storing air fryers.

‘An appliance garage is effectively a larger than normal cupboard that can be easily accessed where all of your small appliances can be housed,’ says Richard Davonport, managing director at Davonport.

‘You’ll need to think about some key design features, including plug sockets – so that you don’t have to lift out the appliances to use. Perhaps you’ll want a pull-out shelf that the appliance sits on, so that you can easily access it. Either pocket or folding doors are also another great feature so that these are easily stored away while the garage is in use.’

4. Large drawers

Using a large, deep drawer for storing your air fryer is perhaps the easiest way to incorporate into your existing kitchen design as most spaces will have at least one in the set-up.

‘Large drawers in kitchen islands where you’d normally store pans and casserole dishes are a great option as it makes lifting them in and out easier,’ suggests Richard.

5. Consider colour

If you’re still on the hunt for the perfect air fryer and haven’t made the commitment just yet, giving some thought to the design and colour of the model you choose to go with the rest of your kitchen and small appliances will help conceal it a little as well.

‘The choice of an air fryer model that complements existing appliances or opting for a neutral colour can notably reduce its visual prominence,’ explains Sinead.

White air fryers like the super stylish and Scandi-inspired VonHaus Fika air fryer or Ninja’s new Foodi Max dual zone air fryer in white are perfect for this purpose.

These ideas should hopefully claim back some of your precious counter space and make your kitchen look all the sleeker.