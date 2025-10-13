'It makes the room feel more dynamic and considered’ – this sofa positioning tip always comes up when I speak to interior experts

As a Room Decor Editor, I talk to many different interior experts, from interior designers and stylists to sofa buyers and designers, on a regular basis. And there is one sofa positioning advice that comes up time and time again – and that’s moving the sofa away from the wall, even (or especially) in a small space.

Getting the best sofa is only one part of the equation when you’re looking to design your living room in a way that works and also looks and feels like an interior designer has done it. You then need to decorate and arrange the furniture, including the sofa, in a way that works best with your space.

And more often than not, moving the sofa away from the wall makes the space look more considered and larger at the same time, as it creates a sense of depth. It’s not necessarily a definite living room layout rule, but it is a principle that pros often follow.

(Image credit: Future PLC/Douglas Gibb)

Why should you move the sofa from the wall?

‘If space allows, I will always lay out a living room with sofas moved away from the wall,’ says Jo Lane, founder of See Your Place. ‘Contrary to what you might think, it makes a room feel ultra cosy and sociable by bringing people closer together for a more intimate seating arrangement. Also, by creating space behind your sofa your eye will perceive the room as larger, as it gives the illusion of the room’s boundaries being pushed out further.’

Interior designer Bilal Rehman adds what this change to your living room layout, furniture arrangement and sofa positioning will do, ‘Moving the sofa away from the wall helps define a space and introduces depth. It allows for better traffic flow, layered lighting opportunities, and the option to float a console or art piece behind the sofa, all of which make the room feel more dynamic and considered.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Philip Raymond)

How far from the wall should you move it?

Unlike the 4 inch living room seating rule or the 18 inch rug rule, this sofa positioning advice is not that easily numbered. So how far away from the wall you move it will depend on the dimensions and shape of the living room you’re working with.

‘It depends on proportion and again your specific room and circulation needs,’ says Noor Charchafchi from Celine Interior Design. ‘In a smaller room, a few inches can make a difference and in a larger space, you might have the sofa much further away and into the room to help define zones. It’s all about balance and your unique area. You want the sofa to feel connected to the space, not lost in it, that’s the rule I would follow.’

Bilal Rehman adds, ‘If space allows, even six to 12 inches can make a noticeable difference. That small gap softens the edges of the room and gives the furniture visual breathing room. In larger spaces, I often float sofas entirely to create more intimate conversation zones or to better orient the seating toward a view, a fireplace, or a key design focal point.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

Does this tip apply every time?

As already mentioned, there are times when applying this tip simply doesn’t work. While it makes for a great small living room idea, if the lounge is so tiny that moving the sofa from the wall by just a few inches will mean that the natural flow and walkways get interrupted then it’s best to leave it by the wall.

‘In smaller rooms where every inch counts, pushing the sofa closer to the wall can make sense, but I’d still avoid a fully flush placement if possible. Even a few inches can elevate the room’s proportions,’ Bilal says.

Jo at See Your Place adds, ‘It works less well with corner sofas as you have a right-angle space behind the sofa to consider, so these are usually best used pushed up against a wall. Also if you just don’t have a lot of floor space then your sofa will look strange sitting too far into the room – just embrace the space you have!’

But either way, I recommend trying to move your sofa away from the wall and see what it looks like and whether it will work. More often than not, this little detail transforms the living space for the better.