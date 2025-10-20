'It really does make sense' – the timeless interior rule experts always recommend for styling a rug and sofa in a living room
This is how to position your sofa and rug to anchor your living room's seating area
I recently got a new rug for my new place – and as I was laying it down on the floor and subsequently positioning my sofa, I realised there is this one guideline that interior experts recommend time and time again whenever I speak to them about living room design. And that’s putting at least your sofa’s front legs on top of the rug, rather than leaving the rug to ‘float’ in front of the sofa.
Did I place the front legs of my best sofa on top of my rug? I sure did! And so should you, according to experts who recommend at least to be aware of it and make it your starting point, similarly to the widely respected 18-inch rug rule.
‘It’s one of those timeless interior “rules” that really does make sense,’ says Kelly Collins, interior designer and head of creative at Swyft. ‘It’s less about strict design laws and more about creating harmony. I personally follow it often because it tends to work beautifully in most living rooms. It’s all about proportion, flow, and creating a sense of ease.’
Why should you position your sofa on top of the rug?
The idea behind this rule is largely focused on anchoring the seating area of your living room.
‘Rugs are one of those design elements that can completely transform a space,’ says Lucy Mather, interiors expert at Arighi Bianchi. ‘The ‘front legs on’ interior design rule is one of those timeless design tricks that really helps to anchor a space. By having the front legs of your sofa sitting on the rug, you’re creating a visual link between your furniture pieces. It makes the room feel more balanced, drawing the eye and giving the seating area that “pulled together” look.’
Lizzie Mosley, creative director at Hug Rug, continues to explain what a wrongly positioned or sized rug can do to the overall look and feel of your lounge, ‘Your living room is a place to relax and to socialise, and it's important that your furniture and decor feels balanced. When your rug sits beneath the front legs of your sofa, it stops it from feeling like your rug is floating in the room, and ensures your rug feels part of the scheme. This balance helps to create a restful and welcoming atmosphere in your space.’
There’s one more practical benefit of this design trick, ‘The weight of the sofa will also help prevent the rug from moving around,’ Lucy says.
Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how
This guideline works pretty much in any living room, but it’s especially a great small living room idea or an open-plan living room idea – by creating a dedicated area in a small lounge it will make the space appear bigger, while it will help to give an open-plan living space more structure.
‘A rug is one of the simplest ways to carve out a living space even when you don’t have a dedicated room,’ says Lisa Conway, marketing manager at Brintons. ‘By anchoring your sofa, chairs and coffee table onto it, the rug creates a clear boundary that visually separates the living area from everything else around it. The size matters here; choose a rug large enough that at least the front legs of your furniture sit on it. The idea is to create a space that feels intentional and pulled together.’
My favourite rugs to anchor a lounge with
Berber rugs are something of a timeless design classic and I love the original take on the motif that's a little more playful than the classic - that's why I chose this one for my own home.
Ruggable is one of the best places where to buy a rug with its wide range of designs and every one of them being washable. I used to have this particular rug in my old living room and it used to get so many compliments.
I can’t recommend this easy and fool-proof interior design trick enough. It’s completely transformed my own living area in my studio flat.
Sara Hesikova has been a Content Editor at Ideal Home since June 2024, starting at the title as a News Writer in July 2023. She is now also the Ideal Home Certified Expert in Training on Furniture, and so far has tested over 150 different sofas.
Graduating from London College of Fashion with a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism in 2016, she got her start in niche fashion and lifestyle magazines like Glass and Alvar as a writer and editor before making the leap into interiors, working with the likes of 91 Magazine and copywriting for luxury bed linen brand Yves Delorme among others.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.