The January sales are full of great furniture deals, and if you're currently on the hunt for a way to host overnight guests, New Year discounts have just delivered the lowest price I've ever seen on Heal's bestselling sofa bed.

As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've spent the last five years testing and writing about sofa beds for our best sofa beds guide, and in that time, the Heal's Oswald sofa bed has remained one of the best I've lain on.

The one downside? It's definitely not cheap. However, the January sales have just provided the biggest discount I've ever seen Heal's offer on this sofa bed, so if you're ready to invest in a sleeper sofa that your guests will truly appreciate, now is the time to do it.

Heal's Oswald Sofa Bed Was £2,799, Now £2,239 The Oswald sofa bed currently has 20% off in Heal's January sale.

Why do I rate this sofa bed so highly? Because, thanks to what Heal's dubs 'hyper soft' foam layers and its pocket spring support, I found it super comfortable for both sitting *and* sleeping when I tested it in-store, and that's a rare mix in the world of sofa beds.

Plus, it also hides a king-size sleeping area. This is another real rarity when most sofa beds on the market offer less than a double-sized sleeping space.

And I'm not alone in thinking this sofa bed is something of a one-of-a-kind. Whilst the Innovation Living Cubed 140 sofa bed at John Lewis was Ideal Home readers' most popular sofa bed of 2025, those with the space to upsize from a double sleeping space to a king-size sleeping area shopped this Heal's bestseller.

Yep, the Heal's Oswald sofa bed was Ideal Home readers' runner-up for the most-shopped sofa bed last year.

However, unlike many sofa beds, which regularly go on sale, such as the Habitat Julien sofa bed, which I've seen discounted a couple of times in the past year, Heal's rarely offers discounts on its stock.

Usually, the Oswald sofa bed is only reduced during Heal's Black Friday deals and the brand's January sale. And in previous years, that discount has been 15% off.

This year is the first time I've seen this sofa bed with a 20% off discount, and whilst its price is definitely still at the premium end of the scale, a £560 discount is certainly very welcome.

If you've been searching for a sofa bed that's comfortable enough to use as your everyday sofa, this is it, and now is the time to shop.

Of course, this isn't the only sofa bed worth shopping right now, and it isn't the only sofa bed that has a hefty discount today.

This is one of the best times of year to buy a sofa bed, and the January sales are offering up plenty more savings on some of my top-rated sleeper sofas. I've rounded up three of my top alternative recommendations below.

Shop alternatives

Habitat Roma Chairbed was £230, now £184 If you only need to sleep one guest at a time, and want a compact sofa bed that won't take up too much floor space, then Habitat's Roma single sofa bed is one of the best chair beds I've come across. It's stylish, space-saving, and *very* affordable, even more so now it's on sale. Habitat Julien 4-Seater Sofa Bed was £850, now £680 A more affordable alternative to Heal's Oswald sofa bed, the 4-seater Habitat Julien sofa bed is similarly generous in scale, and although it doesn't feel quite as premium as Heal's option, it is a great value buy. And it's currently even more affordable, with its normal £850 price tag reduced to £680. Darlings of Chelsea Bromley Sofa Bed was £2730, now £1775 Like the Heal's Oswald, Darlings of Chelsea's Bromley Sofa Bed is comfortable enough to use as your everyday sofa in the living room, and although this sleeper sofa isn't cheap, the brand's 35% off January sale is making it *much* more affordable. If you prefer a classic sofa style, this could be the one for you.