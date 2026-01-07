As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I've spent the past five years testing sofa beds from multiple retailers, and during that time I've learnt three key lessons.

One, sofa beds are *expensive*. Two, most of them just aren't comfortable enough to use as everyday seating in the living room, no matter what the retailer might promise. And three, even the best sofa beds tend to lack the much-needed storage space to stash spare guest bedding.

That's why the IKEA FRIHETEN sofa bed is such a rare find. At only £599 for the chaise version, which comes with hidden storage space, this is a *very* affordable buy compared to the competition.

When I tested it in store, I found the £550 FRIHETEN Three-Seater Sofa Bed the most comfortable for everyday use. That's because it offers the most padded seating, but the fact that this sofa bed design is also available in a storage chaise *and* an even rarer corner sofa version is pretty unheard of.

However, despite its many plus points, I don't think the FRIHETEN is perfect. Obviously, whether you like the way a sofa bed looks comes down to personal preference, and whilst I do like the shape of this sofa bed, it's a little basic.

Plus, although they're pretty inoffensive, I certainly don't *love* the four upholstery options it comes in. As such, I've rounded up my three top IKEA FRIHETEN sofa bed alternatives below.

Now, my alternatives are more expensive than the FRIHETEN. We may as well get that out in the open straight off the bat. As I've said, it's very tricky to find a good sofa bed for a budget-friendly price. One of the main reasons IKEA sofa beds are definitely worth considering is that they're *so* affordable compared to alternatives.

However, if you're considering buying the sizeable FRIHETEN, my guess is you're looking for a sofa bed for use in your living room rather than one that will be tucked away, out of sight, in a home office or guest bedroom.

And if the sofa bed you choose is going to be on display in your main living space every day, then in my opinion, it can be worth investing a little more to get a sofa you *really* like the look of.

These are the three options I think are well worth weighing up as an IKEA FRIHETEN alternative.

Alternative 1: Habitat Julien Sofa Bed

Like the IKEA FRIHETEN, the Habitat Julien sofa bed is *spacious* and offers plenty of seating space.

The three-seater IKEA FRIHETEN measures 225cm in width, which the brand estimates will seat three comfortably. The Habitat Julien sofa bed is marketed as a four-seater. It measures 238cm in width, which means you get a lot of seating.

It's also another affordable option, especially right now, as it currently has 20% off in Habitat's winter sale. Plus, although it currently only comes in two colourways, in my opinion, both velvet upholstery options look far more expensive than their price tag suggests.

And, as the Habitat Julien sofa bed was only launched in 2025, I'm hoping there will be more upholstery options on their way in 2026.

Habitat Julien 4-Seater Sofa Bed Was £850 | Now £680 This velvet-upholstered sofa bed is a stylish alternative to the IKEA FRIHETEN.

Alternative 2: Heal's Oswald Sofa Bed

Heal's Oswald sofa bed is by far the most expensive alternative to the IKEA FRIHETEN, but it has a lot going for it.

Like the FRIHETEN, it's a three-seater sofa, measuring 222cm in width, and it's equally generous in bed form. The FRIHETEN offers an almost king-size sleeping area, measuring 144 x 199cm, whilst the Oswald offers a true king-size sleeping space, with 152 x 222cm worth of space for guests to stretch out. That's pretty unheard of in the world of sofa beds, where scrimping on sleeping space is the norm.

Again, upholstery options are limited to just four colourways, but having seen them in the flesh, the Oswald's fabric options are of high quality, and, in my opinion, are likely to wear better and last longer than the FRIHETEN's budget-friendly materials.

Its mechanisms for unfolding the bed were also far smoother and felt more robust than the FRIHETEN, and the Oswald also offers generous hidden storage space.

Heal's Oswald Sofa Bed Was £2799 | Now £2239 Offering a generous king-size sleeping area, the Oswald is a premium alternative.

Alternative 3: Swyft Model 12 Chaise Sofa Bed

But what if you're on the hunt for a chaise sofa bed? Well, you could pull up an upholstered footstool to one of the options above, but if you want a true chaise, Swyft's Model 12 Chaise Sofa Bed is the one I'd put on your radar.

The Model 12 comes in a much wider selection of upholstery options than the IKEA FRIHETEN, and similar to IKEA's chaise, it offers hidden storage space in the chaise section, thanks to a lift-up top.

Plus, this sofa bed is delivered flat-packed, which makes it suitable for those of us with awkward delivery access, and it's super easy to assemble thanks to Swyft's no-tool locking system – far quicker than assembling an IKEA flatpack, in my experience.

Swyft Model 12 Chaise Sofa Bed Was from £1399 | Now from £1299 This chaise sofa bed with hidden storage offers an alternative to IKEA's FRIHETEN chaise sofa bed.

Ultimately, whether you opt for the IKEA FRIHETEN or one of these IKEA FRIHETEN alternatives, I don't think you'll be disappointed with the sit-sleep space you invest in.