Habitat just slashed the price of its designer-look sofa bed – comfortable and stylish, it's a top-seller for a reason

When the Habitat Julien Sofa Bed launched earlier this year, to say our team was excited would be an understatement. A sofa bed that delivered both designer good looks and a comfortable sitting/sleeping experience for £850 was enough to impress us, but right now it is an even better deal in the Habitat winter sale at £650.

The original Julien sofa has been one of the top-rated models in our best sofa guide for a couple of years, so it was music to our Sleep and Room Decor Editors' ears when the Habitat Julien Sofa Bed launched back in August.

It almost immediately won a spot in the best sofa beds guide due to the level of comfort it delivered for both sitting and sleeping, which is almost unheard of for a sofa bed under £1000.

The four-seater sofa bed is one of those rare affordable sofa beds that is both comfortable and stylish enough that it can be used as a main sofa in a living room. Right now, with the discounted price, it is actually cheaper than the regular Julien four-seater sofa in green.

The sofa bed has a smart, boxy mid-century design and uses pocket-spring foam cushions that give the sofa a good amount of bounce. The backrest folds down easily to create a double bed-sized sleeping area.

What really impressed our Sleep Editor, Amy Lockwood, is that the sleeping area measures W137 x L191, which matches a full-sized double bed. This again is a rarity, with most sofa beds offering a much smaller sleeping space.

(Image credit: Habitat)

The downside is that the discount is only available on the natural colourway, rather than the striking green option. However, a natural coloured sofa bed is incredibly versatile and can be matched up with any colour scheme using cushions and colourful throws.

The sofa bed has mostly glowing reviews, with shoppers commenting on its comfort levels and how easy it is to convert into a sofa bed. However, one review does still recommend layering one of the best mattress toppers on the sleeping area to make the sofa bed more comfortable for guests.

The Julien sofa bed was the fourth most popular sofa bed with Ideal Home readers this year, so if you're in the market for a new sofa bed, I wouldn't let it linger in your shopping basket too long. It's already selling fast, and at this price, you don't want to miss out.

