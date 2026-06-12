I saw Next's homeware collection with this year's Interior Design Masters winner IRL – these are the 9 standout pieces to invest in asap
Lia Gold's sunny Italian-inspired range is a feast for the eyes
If you've been following this year's Interior Design Masters on the BBC, you won't have missed that earlier this week, Lia Gold was crowned the winner and won a contract to design a homeware collection with Next.
Lia Gold's joyful collection with Next dropped yesterday, and I was able to see the full collection in person on launch day. Seeing homeware you can typically only buy online in person as soon as it goes on sale - sometimes even before - is one of the perks of my job. It means I can find out firsthand if something really does look as good IRL as it does on screen, and in this case, I'm happy to report it looks better.
I'm a huge fan of Interior Design Masters, rarely missing an episode, so I was intrigued to see what this year's winning collaboration would look like. While I was surprised not to see Lia's signature florals from the show in the collection, I think the unexpected direction made me like it even more. Lia leaned into her Scottish Italian roots to create a bright and sunny range of homeware that was the jolt of colour I needed to see during this rainy week.
The standout stars are, hands down, the fire engine red chilli ceramic plant pot and the tomato vase. Playful and vibrant, I was impressed with the quality and detail in these pieces when I saw them IRL.
The collection sticks to a tight colour palette of green, red and blue, making these pieces easier to mix into an existing room scheme. These are the 9-star pieces of the collection that impressed me the most when I saw them in person.
If you love Bordallo Pinheiro you are going to adore this vase. The detail is incredible, justifying the almost £70 price tag. I saw it styled up with simple green foliage and a couple of red flowers as a table centre piece, but it would look just as beautiful styled on its own on an open shelf.
I'm really enjoying the trend for cylindrical floor lamps, and this one instantly caught my eye. When styled on the floor with wooden furniture, it casts a gorgeous, warming glow at eye level, perfect for styling in a living room by a sofa or reading chair.
In the whole collection, this planter is the one piece I couldn't take my eyes off. You can see the detail in each ceramic chilli attached to the planter, and it instantly got my mind whirring with the idea of styling it on the counter of an outdoor kitchen.