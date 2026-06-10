Interior Design Masters winner, Lia Gold debuts her joyful homeware collection with Next – and it’s not what I expected

Last night, Lia Gold was named the winner of Interior Design Masters series 7. This year, the ultimate prize for the winner was the chance to design a homeware collection with Next. I got an early look at Lia’s Next range set to drop online later today – and it’s not what I expected.

Throughout this series, Lia has become known for her love of florals, botanicals and her biophilic design ideas – both as prints and patterns, as well as in their physical form as every space she’s designed (including her own home) features a dried flower display. And yet, there are no flowers in sight in the Lia Gold x Next range, despite my previous expectations of flowers galore.

Instead, Lia chose to focus on her Italian heritage and her love of food when designing this 26-piece collection, which includes everything from tableware to bedroom and living room lighting - and with the M&S lamp sale currently on, I'm very much thinking about lighting right now - and an array of soft furnishings, with prices starting at just £16.

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(Image credit: Next)

‘I felt like there's quite a lot of florals out there and I’ve learned where to rein the florals in as we progressed on the show,’ Lia explained when I caught up with her this week. ‘And I really wanted to experiment with my other love - and I guess inspiration - which came from food. My Italian heritage started to play quite a big role in the collection.’

Lia goes on to explain that the Next collection also references the first challenge the contestants were faced with in this season of the BBC show, which was to transform a beach hut – this is where Lia really leaned into her Italian background, and she felt it was ‘a really important design in terms of the story’.

(Image credit: Next)

What to expect from the range

Aside from her passion for florals and botanicals, Lia has also become known for being very good at designing spaces where people would love to gather – usually involving a dining table or a kitchen island. So it’s no surprise that beautiful tableware and decor that can be used for tablescaping are a big part of her collection for Next.

‘I am Scottish Italian, and I always say the Scots bring the party and Italians bring the food,’ Lia says. ‘Growing up we always had big parties and big dinners, that was just really normal. People coming together around a table was something I grew up with and it always brought me so much joy. So fostering a space where people want to gather is something that's very key in all of my designs.’