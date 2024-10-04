I've found the best 5 styles of ceiling lights to suit any bathroom scheme - no matter your taste

Lighting forms the foundation for any room, but particularly in a bathroom where illumination is key to making the space usable, it's an essential component to consider. One of the easiest ways to add plenty of light is through bathroom ceiling light ideas - and the best part is that they also provide plenty of ways to bring your own style into the space.

From soft natural materials to a more industrial look, your bathroom lighting ideas will be the perfect finishing touch to whichever design aesthetic you choose. You'll want to be aware of safety precautions when it comes to putting lights in a bathroom too, which we cover at the end of this guide. First, let's figure out the perfect style for your space.

1. Add warmth with rattan

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

Although a bathroom is primarily a practical space, it's also a spot where relaxation takes centre stage. However, in a bid to create a sanitary environment bathrooms can sometimes feel stark and clinical, so creating a soft and inviting scheme through decor will make it a spot you want to switch off in.

Natural materials and texture are key to creating a bathroom scheme that's full of depth. Light wood tones will be perfect if you want to stick to a neutral bathroom colour scheme to make a bathroom look as bright as possible. A rattan ceiling light will be the ideal touch to create a soothing sanctuary, and you can reflect the same texture through other accessories.

2. Keep it simple with spotlights

(Image credit: BC Designs)

Spotlights are one of the most popular bathroom ceiling light ideas and it's easy to see why. Although including spotlights in your bathroom will be a bigger and more expensive project, they provide widespread illumination throughout the room which is especially great for bathrooms with limited natural light.

They also offer a super sleek modern bathroom idea that will easily complement a wide variety of different designs. Consider matching the metallic rim of your spotlights with your other fixtures (tap, shower and light switches) for a cohesive look.

3. Open up the space

(Image credit: Better Bathrooms)

Small bathrooms can be tricky to decorate, and if you want to make the space look bigger then you'll want to focus on removing any visual clutter and instead choosing light and bright materials.

One way to achieve this is through glass pendant shades. Opening up the top half of a room with a glass shade will create a more spacious feel and help to bounce any natural light around. Combine this with a wall mirror and glass wall lights for a bright and airy design.

4. Add some glitz with a chandelier

(Image credit: Future PLC / Darren Chung)

If you want to make a statement in your bathroom and continue a luxe look throughout your home, a chandelier will be the ultimate bathroom ceiling light idea.

'A chandelier showcases both luxury and ambience. Glass or crystal infused chandeliers will add elegance and a sense of luxury, and will allow light to dance across the space and brighten unwanted dark spots,' explains Mary Buchanan, Creative Director at Laura Ashley Lighting.

There are plenty of options too, depending on your specific taste. More decadent styles with brass touches will lean into a traditional look while three-tier styles with rectangular panels of glass will add a modern touch.

5. Amp up an industrial look

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Bathroom ceiling lights offer the chance to really make a statement in your space. If you have a relatively simple design scheme then you can switch out a light fitting to bring a look to life. Alternatively, if you've inherited a bathroom that isn't quite to your taste then a ceiling light can really alter the look and feel of the space without undertaking a full renovation.

One way we love to do this is through an industrial pendant light. Bathrooms are often bright and light so adding a contrasting statement light in a bold metal or matte black design will revamp the space.

FAQs

Do you need a specific ceiling light for a bathroom?

In any room where there is high amounts of water and humidity, you'll need to call in professional help with the electrics and ensure that everything is above board.

'A bathroom is divided into zones where Ingress Protection (IP) rated lighting is required. Zone 0 refers to the area inside the bath, sink, or shower. It's uncommon to have a light in this zone due to the difficulty of running a cable there without causing a leak,' explains Peter Legg, brand and product manager at Dar Lighting.

'Most bathroom lighting is suitable for Zone 1, which includes the immediate vicinity of the bath, shower, or sink (60cm around the sink, 60cm on either side of the bath or shower, and 2.25m above the bath). If there is a risk of direct spray from a showerhead, it is recommended to use a light that meets IP65 standards. Generally, IP44 lighting is suggested for bathroom use.'

Which style will you choose?