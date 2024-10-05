The 5 bathroom lighting rules design experts always follow for a bright and beautiful space
Planning your bathroom lighting has never been easier
Bathroom lighting is often an overlooked aspect of the design process - with it being such a functional space, the need to plan in all the essentials tends to overtake. However, it's essential to ensure that your bathroom is well-lit for those dark winter mornings and ambient evenings spent soaking in the tub.
So where should you start when planning bathroom lighting? Aside from style preferences, it can feel tricky to even know where to begin. Is a warm or cool bulb best? Should you opt for a traditional ceiling light or are spotlights the better option?
To decode the journey we've spoken to design experts to figure out what the 'rules' are when deciding on bathroom lighting. From positioning to smart lighting, ensuring your bathroom lighting is as stylish as it is practical will be simple.
1. Don't rely on a single light source
When planning a bathroom lighting scheme, you might think that choosing a big ceiling light as your main source will illuminate the room as well as possible. However, as Peter Legg, product and marketing manager at Dar Lighting explains, 'It's advisable not to rely on a single light source. Adding wall lights can help the space feel brighter and larger.'
Layering lighting is a much more effective way of adding illumination to each area of the bathroom, making it easier to use the space and adding visual to the design scheme.
2. Be clever with positioning
Choosing the positioning of your bathroom lighting might seem simple - concentrate it around high-use areas such as your sink and vanity unit, bath and shower to ensure you're not stuck washing in the dark. While this is true, there are more specific positioning tricks you can play with to make a bathroom feel larger and brighter.
'Proper positioning is important, and placing wall lights on either side of a mirror will reflect light back into the room and create a more spacious feeling. For those designing a particularly compact space, such as a cloakroom, an illuminated mirror could be considered as an alternative,' advises Peter.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
3. Think about the bulb colour
There is no right or wrong when it comes to picking a bulb colour for your bathroom. Both cool and warm-toned lighting have a place, but you need to be careful about where you place each of them. In function-first zones such as over a sink, a cool-toned bulb will add much-needed visibility whereas wall lights in a warm shade will add a calming ambience.
Alternatively, for added versatility, Rachel Morris, marketing manager at 4lite, recommends: 'For an easy yet quality transformation, place a smart bulb in your existing light fitting. This offers millions of colour combinations and thousands of shades of white to create stunning looks, instantly setting off your bathroom’s design and reimagining the space entirely.
'Smart functionality allows you to choose bright daylight hues if you’re putting on makeup or cosy, soft lighting if you’re relaxing in the bath – all controllable from your smart phone or voice-activated device such as Alexa and Google Home.'
4. Follow the rule of three
The golden rule for perfect bathroom lighting? The rule of three.
'Layering three types of light – ambient, accent and task – can help to make the most of a bathroom, create different zones and ensure it provides the right type of lighting for the varied uses that a bathroom needs to fulfil,' explains Rachel.
Whether this is through wall lights, spotlights, under-cabinet lighting or even a lamp, you can pick and choose three options that work for your space and style. The effect will be an atmospheric design full of dimension.
5. Avoid placing lights overheard
Choosing a bathroom ceiling light idea as your main source of lighting can be a tempting option as it will provide ample illumination for the room, but experts actually don't always recommend placing lights directly overhead, depending on the room.
'Avoid placing lights directly overhead, as this can create shadows. Instead, opt for soft ambient lighting to set a relaxing mood. And with tech like motion sensors and adjustable brightness, you can easily tailor the lighting to your needs,' explains Ben Bryden, sales and marketing director at RAK Ceramics.
A ceiling light is still a useful bathroom lighting choice, but when planning it be conscious of where the light will hit to avoid any harsh shadows.
After starting out her journey at Future as a Features Editor on Top Ten Reviews, Holly is now a Content Editor at Ideal Home, writing about the best interior ideas and news. At Top Ten Reviews, she focussed on TikTok viral cleaning hacks as well as how to take care of investment purchases such as lawn mowers, washing machines and vacuum cleaners. Prior to this, Holly was apart of the editorial team at Howdens which sparked her interest in interior design, and more specifically, kitchens (Shaker is her favourite!).
-
Søstrene Grene has opened its Christmas shop - these are the miniature scandi-inspired decorations to snap up now
Less is more with these pretty pieces
By Kezia Reynolds
-
How to clean dog pee from carpet - foolproof methods that saved my carpets during the puppy stage
From one dog paw-rent to another, this is everything you need to know
By Lauren Bradbury
-
'I'd always dreamt of this house' says the homeowner of this stunning Georgian farmhouse
This Georgian farmhouse was the perfect match for the dream home its owner had on her Pinterest board for years
By Karen Darlow
-
I've found the best 5 styles of ceiling lights to suit any bathroom scheme - no matter your taste
Whether you prefer rattan or statement metals, we've got you covered
By Holly Cockburn
-
Avocado bathrooms are coming back?! how to give a style that once devalued your home a timeless twist
The seventies are calling
By Kezia Reynolds
-
5 budget bathroom lighting ideas that will deliver a stylish and well-lit wash space without overspending
From wall sconces to pretty pendants - these budget lighting cohices will instantly upgrade your space
By Holly Cockburn
-
5 stylish and practical bath mat alternatives that will make you want to ditch your raggedy mat ASAP
Think ouside the box with one of these stylish options
By Holly Cockburn
-
How to shop secondhand for a bathroom - 5 ways to kit an entire room out for less
From taps and toilets to tiles and mirrors, there are so many ways to shop secondhand for a bathroom
By Holly Cockburn
-
Choosing between built-in or freestanding bathroom cabinets? This is the style experts recommend (most of the time)
Finding the right storage option for your budget is key - these tips will help you decide
By Holly Cockburn
-
These bathroom tile alternatives will give you an equally on-trend look - without the hassle of grout
By Holly Cockburn
-
Can a small bathroom be painted a dark colour? Experts explain how to make a dramatic shade work
With balance and some clever design tricks, rich and moody tones could be the perfect choice for your petite space
By Lindsay Blair