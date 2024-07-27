7 renter-friendly shower ideas to make your wash space feel clean and fresh on a budget

If you're on the hunt for renter-friendly shower ideas, chances are that your shower area doesn't quite look as crisp and stylish as you'd like it to. Rental properties are notoriously dated and often have bathroom fixtures that haven't been touched in quite some time - but how are you supposed to fix it without going against your contract?

Chances are if you live in a rental then you won't want to spend much of your own money on a property that you won't be in long-term, so focusing on affordable, aesthetic, and renter-friendly bathroom ideas will be key. A shower is a harder spot to revamp without undertaking a full reno with new tiles and fittings, but we've put together some budget quick fixes to make your shower feel like a relaxing and clean space in your home.

1. Switch out the shower curtain

A shower curtain is likely to be the first thing you want to change in your rental shower, for good reason. There's no hiding that they can harbour a great deal of grime, so you'll want a fresh one that hasn't been used by previous tenants.

A shower-over-bath situation is commonplace in small rental bathrooms as it's a great space-saving technique, but this means you'll need a shower curtain. There are so many styles available that can make your shower feel stylish and reflective of your tastes, so consider opting for a pattern as opposed to plain white.

2. Replace the shower head

If you're moving into a new rental property then you will have little control over how it has been left by previous tenants. And while it might have had an end-of-tenancy clean, grime and limescale can easily build up on areas like a showerhead.

Luckily, it's an inexpensive swap that will have a big impact over how your shower feels to use. Plus, if you live in an area with hard water then there are so many options for filter shower-heads that will make a huge difference to the water pressure.

'Before making any changes, it’s always a good idea to check with your landlord first. They might prefer you to keep the original fixtures to reinstall before you move out, or they may well appreciate the improvement and allow you to leave the new ones at the end of your tenancy,' explains Ashley Cooper, marketing director at Triton Showers.

3. Find matching shower storage solutions

In a rental bathroom, you want to focus on the small things you can change, like storage accessories. Creating a matching scheme that is in the same finish as the fixings will make the entire look more purposeful and curated.

Bathroom storage solutions like suction-cupped corner shelves are affordable and come in many different finishes to suit whichever you already have in your shower. Matte black will be a chic choice for those wanting to achieve a modern bathroom idea and will instantly update a dated scheme.

4. Utilise peel and stick wallpaper

Bathroom wallpaper has been a controversial topic in the land of interiors, but we're big fans on the Ideal Home desk. You do need to be careful about where you're placing it to avoid water damage, but as long as the room is well-insulated it should be fine.

If your rental shower is a little bit bland then sprucing up the surrounding area in wallpaper will provide an instant refresh. Plus, there are now peel and stick options that mean you won't damage the wall. Simply take it down before you move out and you'll still get your deposit back. Genius.

5. Create a spa-like ambience

Sometimes the most meaningful changes to a bathroom are the smallest. We love adding eucalyptus to a shower for an instant spa-like ambience when you turn the hot water on. It will fill the room with a relaxing scent, making it feel like a haven to switch off in.

Whether it be a scented candle, diffuser or an indoor plant, focusing on the fun extras will take your rental shower from bleugh to boujie.

6. Add a trolley for accessories

Permanent, built-in furniture will be a no-go in a rented bathroom, but if you're desperate to add more storage to an ill-prepared shower area then a trolley might be your next best bet.

We're big fans of using moveable trolleys around the home to add necessary storage but also maintain flexibility. A trolley will be ideal for keeping bath towels right on hand for when you need to jump out of the shower, plus any hair and body product overspill.

Paint often feels like a no-go for rented bathrooms, but it's more common than you'd think for landlords to agree with you sprucing up the walls with a lick of paint. If your shower tiles aren't quite to your taste, then painting the surrounding shower area in an on-trend shade will revitalise the layout.

We love soft sage shades for a shower as it creates a zen-like ambience and pairs perfectly with pink and black accessories to make it super contemporary.

FAQs

How to replace a shower head

One of the best hacks for revamping a rental bathroom and shower is to replace the shower head. It will instantly feel cleaner, fresher and will make a tangible difference to showering. But how do you even swap it out?

'When selecting a showerhead and hose, it is vitally important to choose ones that are compatible with your existing shower – this is because spray heads and hoses are safety critical parts, which are designed, made, and tested to work with a specific brand or model. Using incompatible replacements can lead to issues such as water buildup, increased limescale, and the risk of scalding from hot water,' explains Ashley Cooper, marketing director at Triton Showers.

'Therefore, before changing anything, always refer to the manufacturer’s guidelines to ensure you pick the right accessories for the type of shower your landlord has chosen to install.'

Ashley continues, 'When you’ve carried out the necessary checks and have the correct replacement products, changing a showerhead and hose is a simple process. First, make sure your shower is fully turned off, so that no water is running through the unit. Then, carefully unscrew the existing showerhead from the shower hose (being prepared for some water to drain out), before finally hand-tightening the new showerhead in place.'

'If you are also changing the hose, unscrew the old hose from the shower unit and attach the new one, ensuring it is securely fastened at both ends. If it is difficult to unscrew, you might need to use a cloth to get a better grip and protect the fixtures. When complete, turn your shower on and check for leaks around the connections. If you see any water escaping, gently tighten the showerhead and hose connections a bit more until the leaking stops.'

Which affordable buy will you be making to upgrade your shower?