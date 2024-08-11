9 Small bathroom flooring ideas that make a big impact in a little way

Just because your bathroom space might not be sprawling there is no reason why it doesn't deserve just as much care and attention when it comes to choosing everything from your wall colour to your taps - and the small bathroom flooring ideas you opt for have the potential to completely transform the room.

The great news is that there is no reason why you have to feel restricted to plain, neutral floor coverings - some of the most beautiful small bathroom ideas feature bold colours and strong patterns which are made all the more impactful due to the compact nature of these spaces.

Our round-up of stylish flooring ideas would actually work well for all kinds of bathrooms - but in a small space have the potential to really help it fulfil its potential.

1. Combine timber with tile for added depth

Sometimes it is better two combine two different types of bathroom flooring ideas together in a small space as this can help to define the various areas, however small the room might be.

'You can see how the combination of wood and tile flooring has here been used to create distinct zones within the bathroom, enhancing both functionality and style,' says Ian Tomlinson, MD of Chaunceys Timber Flooring who supplied the flooring in this bathroom. 'The wood flooring adds warmth and a touch of luxury, while the tiles provide a practical solution for wet areas, making the space both inviting and functional.'

From a practical point of view, it is better to keep solid timber away from too much moisture and this idea makes that possible.

2. Keep flooring pale for a bright, breezy finish

Pale colours are known for working well in small spaces due to the power they have to make things feel lighter, brighter and airier. Like the colours you choose for your walls, your floor makes up the backdrop for the rest of your bathroom ideas and as such, the shade you select will have a big impact.

This bathroom is a great example of how sticking to one shade throughout a colour scheme can really help visually expand a space - a combination of soft whites, greys and even the odd hint of pale timber will all work well.

'Natural stone and marble can be difficult to maintain and are on the higher end price-wise' says Lidia Cetrangolo, creative manager at Multipanel. 'Investing in luxury vinyl tiles for flooring that replicate this look is both cost effective and easier to maintain than natural stone. Luxury vinyl tiling also has a slip rating of R10, making it suitable for use in bathrooms as it has a high anti-slip rating.'

3. Use diagonal patterns to visually expand a space

It is really important when it comes to how to make a small bathroom look bigger to consider not only the colours and materials you are using, but also the pattern in which they are laid.

Laying tiles in more interesting or diagonal configurations can help make a space feel wider or longer, depending on which direction they face - and you can see how well it works in this elegant shower room, designed by Claire Garner Interiors, where not only does the flooring feature diagonal lines but also the wall tiles, which vary in size to break the space up.

4. Create a pretty starry scene to open the space up

Don't fall into the trap of thinking that everything has to be totally neutral and plain in a small space - often strong patterns and areas of bolder colours can work really well, both in the way they distract the eye from the small proportions of a room but also by injecting lots of interest.

The beautiful star pattern of these floor tiles is both playful at the same time as being pleasingly symmetrical - something that helps a room feel uncluttered and larger than it really is. Star-patterned tiles tend to work well with all kinds of bathroom decor, but those that feature warming metal finishes and rich timbers suit them particularly well.

5. Stick to a monochrome palette in a narrow space

Narrow bathrooms can seem difficult to navigate in design terms, but there are lots of small bathroom layouts that can help here, including those that take inspiration from the set-up of the galley kitchen.

Layouts aside, your choice of flooring can also play a part in helping the room feel less corridor-like. Stick to just two shades, selecting a darker colour of floor tile and keeping walls and sanitaryware pale - shades like warm white, ashy grey and cream will all work well. This will have the effect of the walls opening up the space.

In this bathroom, the large format floor tiles, in a strong grey, sit in nice contrast to the white walls and cabinetry - the well-placed wall lamps ensure the floor really stands out too.

6. Lay engineered timber in an on-trend herringbone patten

When thinking of flooring ideas for the bathroom you might not have considered timber but wooden floors can actually work really well in a bathroom, adding a warmth and plenty of texture - plus they can be laid in ways that make a small space feel bigger than it really is.

'The sense of welcoming luxury that can be achieved with wood flooring is undeniable; it looks fantastic in any space while carrying a sense of tradition and a connection to nature,' explains Ian Tomlinson. 'Despite the common misconception that wood flooring is unsuitable for rooms where water is frequently present, it can look fantastic in bathrooms as long as the correct type of wood flooring is chosen and that some care is taken to avoid leaving puddles and to keep the room as well-ventilated as possible.

'I would strongly advise against using solid wood flooring in bathrooms as it will soon distort due to the high humidity levels,' continues Ian. 'Instead, the only sensible option is engineered wood flooring. High-quality engineered wood flooring is specifically designed to be extremely stable and tolerant to environmental changes.'

7. Choose pale natural stone for an elegant finish

Stone flooring ideas that use materials such as limestone, travertine and slate all add a beautiful natural feel to any space - but in the bathroom this tends to be more welcome than ever.

'When designing small bathrooms, flooring choice is crucial,' says interior designer Claire Garner, director at Claire Garner Interiors. 'Natural stone and marble offer an organic, grounded feel that brings luxury and timeless elegance to compact spaces. These materials, with their unique patterns and textures, create a sense of openness and refined sophistication.

'However, if you're looking for a cost-effective alternative, high-quality porcelain tiles are an excellent option,' reassures Claire. 'Porcelain can mimic the look of natural stone, marble and even wood, providing a durable, water-resistant surface that’s easy to maintain. With a wide range of colours and finishes, porcelain tiles can achieve a stylish, sophisticated look, which is perfect for busy households.'

8. Lay timber flooring horizontally to stretch the space

Wood flooring ideas come in all kinds of shapes and sizes, not to mention materials, colours and finishes meaning that no matter what kind of space you are working with, a solution can usually be found with this type of floor covering.

The way in which wooden flooring is laid can have a massive impact on how big (or small) a room looks and feels. Laying it horizontally, as has been done in this small bathroom, will make a space feel wider.

When finishing off wooden flooring that will be used in a bathroom, it is important to be careful with the finishes you use.

'There are generally two types of finishes available for your wood flooring: oils and lacquers,' explains Ian Tomlinson. 'Oil finishes sink into the grain of the wood and protect it from within, whereas lacquers sit on top of the wood and effectively seal the surface. Both finishes are effective at preventing spillages from seeping into the timber. However, to avoid staining and other moisture-related issues, water should not be allowed to sit on the surface.'

9. Inject classic style with a chequerboard floor

Many black and white flooring ideas are the ideal way to instantly make a room look and feel bigger than it really is.

'If it fits with the rest of the décor, chequerboard flooring, which is a mixture of both light and dark, can also work well in a small bathroom,' explains Ben Willis, tile specialist at Willis & Stone. 'The alternating pattern of light and dark squares creates an optical illusion that expands the perceived space, although it’s best to use smaller tiles as larger ones may dominate the room too much.'

FAQs

What flooring makes a small bathroom look bigger?

There is no definitive answer to this question as the best flooring for your small bathroom will depend on more factors than just the size of the space. The shape of the room, the small bathroom lighting ideas you opt for, the amount of natural light it receives at different times of the day and the type of sanitaryware you choose all need to be taken into account.

In general, most experts agree that any flooring that is not overly busy pattern-wise or that features calming neutrals are a safe bet though.

'Opt for lighter colours and narrower planks to visually open up smaller rooms, creating an airy feel,' suggests Neel Bradham, CEO at Parador.

'Materials like clean marble or cool stone are a great way to make a smaller space feel luxurious and appear larger,' says Lidia Cetrangolo. 'Light and dark grey stone flooring are a classic look that will outlast the trends and stand the test of time. The calming and cooling effect of natural stone gives an effortlessly chic look to your space.'

Avoid strong borders around the perimeter of the room as these will have the effect of highlighting its proportions - but don't discount a black and white chequerboard floor which can really help make a space feel bigger than it is.

Should bathroom flooring be lighter or darker than the walls?

There are mixed views on small bathroom colour ideas and the approach you take should really be tailored to the space you are working with - it is a good idea to use paint and tile samples and play around with different looks.

'With small bathrooms, opting for lighter flooring than your wall colour is generally thought the best option,' says Ben Willis. 'Lighter colours reflect the light more and are therefore better at enhancing the perception of space, helping to make the room feel larger than it actually is. Darker flooring tends to draw the eye downwards, emphasizing the size and making the room feel more enclosed.'

Not everyone agrees, however.

'As a general rule, dark flooring with light walls is more effective at making a bathroom appear larger and more spacious,' suggests María D Arráez, director at Tile of Spain UK. 'Light walls can create an illusion of height, making the room appear taller, whilst dark floors will provide a stable base, without making the room feel too closed in.

'Lighter walls are the best option for reflecting light around the room and creating an open and airy atmosphere,' continues María. 'It’s important to consider other factors as well, such as the style of flooring. For example, large format tiles reduce the number of grout lines, creating a more continuous and seamless surface and appearing more spacious. On the other hand, bold, intricate patterns can sometimes overwhelm a small space, making it feel more compact.'

Hopefully you are now feeling inspired to tackle the finishing touches in your bathroom, but if you are worried about costs fear not - we have a great collection of budget small bathroom ideas that won't break the bank.