Bathroom cabinets often take the limelight in a bathroom as one of the key focal points. For 2025, we’re all about bathroom cabinet trends that wow and storage that really works on a practical level, making it easier than ever to create a bathroom that feels fresh, functional, and totally on-trend.

Excitingly, bathroom cabinet designers are leaning into bolder choices, personal touches, and creative materials that will really make your bathroom cabinet ideas pop. The hottest bathroom trend this year? A shift towards warm colours, especially terracotta and wine tones.

Beyond colour, integrated light and clever storage solutions are big priorities when hunting for great bathroom cabinets. Whether you're redoing a spa-like family bathroom or pimping a tired en-suite, use our lowdown on the latest bathroom cabinet trends to inspire your next project.

1. Float off the floor

(Image credit: Ripples)

Wall-hung designs are hot news right now and the top choice for today’s bathrooms, according to nationwide bathroom specialists, Ripples. ‘By lifting the furniture off the floor, they not only make for easier floor cleaning, but also create the illusion of extra space,’ says Gurnaam Sharma, senior designer from Ripples Solihull .

The good news? There are multiple wall-hung options to suit all bathroom styles. For traditional spaces opt for a classic look with panelled fronts or keep it contemporary with sleek designs in on-trend matte finishes. For extra trend points, seek out wall-hung bathroom cabinets featuring counter-mounted basins in fashion-forward materials like luxe marble and coloured concrete.

Gurnaam Sharma Social Links Navigation Senior Designer from Ripples Solihull Gurnaam has been with Ripples Solihull for more than six years and excels in all aspects of bathroom design, but has a particular flair for using vibrant colours and interesting materials within her designs. Gurnaam’s outstanding work has been shortlisted for three bathroom design awards.

2. Integrated lighting

(Image credit: Ripples)

Integrated lighting within bathroom cabinets is emerging as a must-have trend for 2025, combining practicality with a luxurious look. Perfect for creating a spa-like atmosphere or highlighting key design elements, this trend is gaining traction.

‘Vanity units with built-in lighting adds both practicality and ambiance to your bathroom,’ says Gurnaam from Ripples Solihull. ‘LED strip lighting placed beneath the basin unit offers a softer glow that complements the main lighting scheme. It’s perfect as a night light or for creating a relaxing mood while bathing. Designs with lights inside the drawers enhance visibility, making it easier to find what you need.’

3. Stylish up-cycling

(Image credit: Ripples)

Keen DIYers are continuing to get creative by repurposing vintage dressers, sideboards, and even industrial workbenches into bespoke vanities, infusing character and charm into their bathing spaces. This unique, upcycled look is pitched to remain one of the standout bathroom cabinet trends of the year. But, take note, we're seeing much more sophisticated outcomes with real design flair. This is no longer a safe space for bodge-jobs!

‘The upcycled approach not only reduces waste but also allows for a highly personalised look, often featuring rich wood tones and intricate detailing that contrast beautifully with the more modern elements of a bathroom,’ says Gurnaam from Ripples Solihull. ‘With a focus on eco-conscious living, upcycled vanity units offer a stylish and sustainable alternative to mass-produced options.’

Upcycled cabinets aren’t a new trend, but the results are so unique, it’s unlikely you’ll ever tire of that personal touch – mass-produced designs just can’t compete. Whether it was once a mid-century sideboard, old workbench or Victorian washstand, these repurposed bathroom cabinet designs bring warmth, history, and individuality to the space – making your bathroom feel truly one-of-a-kind.

4. Mixed materials

(Image credit: Future PLC / David Giles)

In recent years, bathroom cabinet designers have embraced a much wider mix of materials, with enticing results. Combining wood, metal, glass, and stone allows for a bespoke look, even on off-the-shelf pieces, that caters to a wide range of bathroom design styles, from rustic country to sleek and modern.

‘This trend ties into the growing demand for characterful cabinets that can work as a strong focal point,’ says interior designer Dean Keyworth . ‘Think classic painted cabinets topped in exotic marble with brass inlays for a really sophisticated up-market look, or wood with woven cane or rattan panels for a modern vintage vibe.’

Countertops in solid stone and quartz composite introduce durability and elegance. This trend not only reflects the broader move toward personalisation in home design but also ensures cabinets remain timeless while adding layers of texture and interest to any bathroom.

Dean Keyworth Social Links Navigation Founder of Armstrong Keyworth Accredited interior designer and author Dean Keyworth founded Armstrong Keyworth in 1997 and has established an impressive reputation for transforming homes across the UK.

5. Open & shut case

(Image credit: Future PLC/Colin Poole)

Smart bathroom storage ideas are a must, and 2025 is all about bathroom cabinets featuring both open and closed storage in one unit – a big trend for those seeking ways to combine functionality and style. ‘It offers the perfect storage balance – open shelves let you introduce colour, shape and texture via towels and beautifully packaged toiletries, while closed storage, ideally drawers as they are easier to access, keep less aesthetically pleasing supplies out of sight for a sleek, organised look,’ says Dean.

Internal storage dividers are also working hard to ensure everything is neatly contained and nothing gets lost at the back of drawers. Think tiered trays for make-up, built-in shaver and toothbrush charging points and integrated Bluetooth speakers – all hidden away while helping your day run smoothly. Complement ideas for small bathrooms with vertical cabinets that include open and enclosed shelving to maximise space without sacrificing style.

6. Ribs & fluting

(Image credit: C.P. Hart)

Ribbed and fluted cabinet fronts are a huge trend, bringing a much-needed textural moment to counteract the cold surfaces that so often dominate bathrooms. This tactile surface approach works particularly well in modern bathrooms and can be used on vanities and tall storage units.

For award-winning bathroom specialists C.P. Hart, this year timber fluted finishes are where it’s at. ‘Though fluted textures have been trending for some time, timber’s natural qualities – offering visual interest and spa-like acoustic benefits – make it a particularly compelling choice for bathroom cabinets,’ explains director of design, Yousef Mansuri.

‘On statement cabinets, like those seen in IdeaGroup’s Dolcevita range, timber fluting is at the forefront of bathroom cabinet design, adding both depth and warmth whilst serving as a striking design feature,’ he adds. Go for a fluted tile backdrop to double-down on the textural feast.

Yousef Mansuri Social Links Navigation Director of Design at C.P. Hart Yousef Mansuri is a designer of both retail and trade bathrooms, backed by 16 years of experience in the industry, 14 of which have been with award-winning bathroom specialists C.P. Hart.

7. Earthy reds

(Image credit: C.P. Hart)

Natural, earthy reds have taken the design world by storm, and their warm, inviting tones are not going anywhere soon. Over the past year, these colours have become a staple across interiors, bringing comfort and character to every room. ‘In the bathroom, deep reds, energising terracottas, and clay browns are used on basins, tiles, brassware, and, most impactfully, bathroom cabinets,’ agrees Youself.

As Youself notes, C.P. Hart’s Hoxton Colour range in satin cinnamon is a perfect example of how these rich, warm hues can transform a space. ‘These warms tones sing when combined with natural timber, stone, and plaster or concrete,’ he adds.

These earthy reds also pair beautifully with soft neutral tones, like beige or cream, to keep the overall feel light and balanced while still packing plenty of cosiness and personality.

8. Modern modular

(Image credit: C.P. Hart)

Modern modular bathroom cabinetry is making waves in 2025, and it’s easy to understand why. This trend is all about flexibility, functionality, and sleek, contemporary design. Providing the freedom to mix and match components to fit your space and needs, modular bathroom cabinets are the smart way to pack in the storage this year.

‘One of our favourite examples is the Dogma modular range by IdeaGroup, which is a contemporary furniture range of geometric base units, wall units, and tall units that can be configured for any space, from large family bathrooms to compact ensuites,’ says Yousef from C.P. Hart.

Beyond their versatility, modular cabinets often feature clean lines, minimalist aesthetics, and high-quality finishes, appealing to those who want a modern yet timeless look. Plus, many designs incorporate sustainable materials and smart storage solutions, aligning with the growing demand for eco-conscious and efficient bathroom designs.

9. Curtain call

(Image credit: Barlow & Barlow/Jonathan Bond)

Curtained bathroom cabinets – arguably the home decor trend of the decade – continue to win us over with their irresistible nostalgic charm. Ideal for concealing open shelving or under-sink storage, curtains offer a relaxed alternative to solid cabinet doors and work well in both classical and contemporary settings.

‘We love bathrooms to have the cosiness of other rooms with fabrics and lovely furniture, like bedrooms and living rooms,’ says Lucy Sear-Barlow, founder and creative director of Barlow & Barlow . ‘Adding the softness, colour and pattern of fabric, cabinets with curtains provide a layer of texture and warmth, which goes someway to the bathroom becoming more of a ‘room’ than just a bathroom.’

Curtains also boast practical benefits. They’re easy to swap out, enabling seasonal updates or quick refreshes, and are also ideal for hiding ugly pipework or less stylish bathroom essentials.

FAQs

What is the most popular bathroom cabinet colour in 2025?

The most popular bathroom cabinet colour in 2025 is green. Whether dark forest green, mid sage green or pale moss green, we’re loving green in all its glory. Celebrated for contributing to a calm, nature-inspired atmosphere, green is a versatile colour. In fact, a green bathroom cabinet will go well with pretty much any bathroom colour scheme you can throw at it, but our favourite colour-matches include warm whites, dirty pinks and charcoal.

Close contenders include the warm terracottas and wine tones mentioned above, which also harmonise beautifully with the earthy textures and sustainable materials dominating bathroom design this year.

Are grey cabinets out of style in 2025?

While grey cabinets aren’t completely off the radar, they are no longer the must-have neutral they once were. If you’re looking for an on-trend neutral that, like grey, will go with everything, try colours with warm undertones like taupe, putty and warm white. Cabinets in any of these soft shades will contribute to a fresh, clean and uplifting scheme.

If you’re still smitten with grey bathroom ideas and wondering how to work it in a more modern way, the solution is to work in some on-trend textures and finishes, like natural timber, antique brass, or solid stone. Avoid greys with cool undertones, like blue, and instead go for greige shades, which mix grey and beige for a much warmer appearance.

Ready to transform your bathing space with the latest bathroom cabinet trends? Whether you’re into bold colours, modular designs, or nostalgic flourishes, there’s a tempting trend to suit all.