Interior designer Abigail Ahern reveals a clever trick for making a small bedroom look bigger – it 'automatically makes the walls look really high'

Interior design Abigail Ahern recently shared one of her top tips for making a small bedroom look bigger, and it's all about your choice of bed.

In a reel posted to her Instagram, the interior designer reveals that she's recently invested in a low-slung platform bed for her guest bedroom, and as Abigail goes on to explain, the genius part is that 'when you have a bed that’s quite low you automatically make the room and the walls look really high.'

It's a clever trick if you're searching for small bedroom ideas that make a compact space look bigger, in particular, if you have a loft bedroom or a bedroom with low ceilings.

And the good news is that there are plenty of low-rise bed frames to choose from, alongside Abigail's own bedframe, I've rounded up three of my top choices below.

The bed that Abigail Ahern chose for her guest bedroom is the Cloud Bed from Comodo Living, and in her own words, ‘It’s got this really strong silhouette, and it’s super low.'

Comodo Living Cloud Bed £840 at comodoliving.co.uk Abigail's Cloud Bed is upholstered in Sharon Mink velvet, but it's also available in a range of linen and boucle fabrics.

However, Abigail's guest bedroom is admittedly not small, and despite its super low height, the wide footprint of the Cloud Bed won't necessarily work in a smaller bedroom that's short on floor space.

So, if you're wondering where to buy a bed that will make your small bedroom look more spacious, I've found three low-slung alternatives.

Shop similar low-slung platform beds

Habitat Akio Wooden Platform Bed £200 at Argos Habitat's wooden Akio platform bed is just 68cm high, making it a great choice for a small bedroom. It's also available in natural pine, or a black or walnut veneer. Comodo Living Savannah Bed £590 at comodoliving.co.uk Also from Comodo Living, the Savannah bed still has a low silhouette but a much narrower frame than the Cloud Bed which makes it ideal for a small bedroom. Dreams Emmerson Upholstered Low Rise Bed Frame £249 at Dreams Available in blue or grey, Dreams Emmerson Low Rise Bed is another low-to-the-ground option that will make a small bedroom look bigger.

Abigail shares that she 'wanted to upgrade my bedroom setup with a bed that really commands the room and became obsessed with platform beds after seeing images of Jennifer Aniston's bedrooms.'

And whilst I doubt Jennifer Aniston is struggling with bedroom space either, experts agree that her preferred bed style works perfectly for those of us who are.

'A platform or low-slung bed is a great choice for making a small bedroom feel more open,' says Whinnie Williams, interiors expert at bed retailer Dreams. 'Instead of tall headboards and bulky frames that can sometimes dominate a room, platform beds lean on the more minimalist side, creating a sense of spaciousness.'

A low-slung bed frame will 'free up more visible wall space allowing the room to feel more open,' agrees Martin Eastwood, COO and bed expert at Mattress Online. This extra wall space can then be used for artwork or shelving, to avert the eyes upwards towards the ceiling.'

IKEA's MALM bed is another useful low-rise bed that works well in a small bedroom (Image credit: IKEA)

'A lower bed offers the visual illusion of opening up the room,' confirms Sammy Margo, sleep expert at Dreams. Whilst Megan Thompson, buyer at Bensons for Beds, says 'The design of a platform bed is all about clean lines, with nothing boxed in or overly decorated, so it can bring a feeling of calm and spaciousness to a room – particularly important in a small bedroom where space is at a premium.'

But, that isn't the only benefit a low platform bed brings to the table. 'Another benefit of using a platform base is that they are usually the same width and length as the mattress,' explains Martin. 'Whereas a typical bed frame will protrude further into the bedroom, taking more space out of the room, which is not ideal if you are already dealing with a small bedroom.'

'One other major benefit of a lower bed is that when combined with many of today's extra deep mattresses with multiple filling layers, they reduce the overall height of the bed in the bedroom – making it easier to climb in and out, which is particularly useful for smaller individuals or those with reduced mobility.'

As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, I can attest to the fact that the best mattresses on the market do tend to keep getting deeper and deeper as manufacturers add more layers to the mix, so this is a very useful benefit.

(Image credit: Mary Wadsworth)

'Platform beds offer a range of great benefits that can help create the perfect sleep setup,' Sammy continues.

'You may find that, since platform beds don’t require additional foundations or box springs, they tend to be a more affordable option compared to traditional beds – so you can sleep easy knowing you’ve saved on your perfect bed! This doesn’t mean you’re compromising on quality though, as its sturdy surface offers lots of support.'

As someone who has a small bedroom with a dormer window that makes for a low ceiling too, I know this is definitely the style of bed I'll be opting for next time I replace my bed. How about you?