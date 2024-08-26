Air bed vs sofa bed - How to choose the right option for your space and your guests

If you want to host friends or family but don’t have the space or the money to buy a full-sized bed, you may have been weighing up whether to buy an air bed or a sofa bed. So, which one should you choose? By the end of this air bed vs sofa bed debate, you should have your answer.

At Ideal Home, we’re well-versed in all things sleep, and we know that the best sofa beds and the best air mattresses can provide a welcome sleeping space for your guests. But we also know they’re very different products with different advantages and disadvantages, ultimately suiting different homes and budgets.

That’s why we’ve decided to weigh up these two options in terms of size, comfort, functionality, and affordability to see which one comes out on top. This way, you can make an informed decision and spend your hard-earned money on something that your guests will truly love. So, here goes the air bed vs sofa bed debate…

Habitat Kota Large Sofa Bed £399 at Argos £399 at Argos Check Amazon Crowned the 'best value large sofa bed' in our guide, this sofa bed is an Ideal Home favourite. When it's not a double bed, it can also serve as a three-seater sofa. It also comes in various colourways. OlarHike Inflatable Air Mattress £75.99 at Amazon £89.99 at Amazon Thanks to this air bed's self-inflation feature, you can stop and start inflation to find a level of firmness that works for you and your guests. Plus, it comes in a variety of sizes, including single, double, queen, and king.

Air bed vs sofa bed: Sizes

In today’s day and age, air beds and sofa beds come in many different sizes - allowing you to find a size that works for your guests, whether you’re hosting a solo family member or a couple. And while most people traditionally opt for double air beds or sofa beds, you can pick and choose.

If you’re leaning more towards a sofa bed but want to give your guests even more space to get comfy, the Oswald Sofa Bed from Heal’s pulls out to become a king-size bed. Not only that, but some sofa beds also give you options - like the Cory Fabric Scatter Back Sofa Bed from Furniture Village , which comes in either a two-seater, three-seater or a hard-to-find chaise sofa bed.

Of course, if you are working with a smaller space, you also have the option of the best chair beds . But you might still want to weigh up the sofa bed vs chair bed debate to ensure a chair bed is the right option for you.

(Image credit: Dreams)

But if you’re leaning more towards an air bed, you (and your guests) can also rest easy knowing that air beds come in countless different sizes, from the Intex Queen Deluxe Pillow Rest Raised Air Bed from Argos to the OlarHike Inflatable Air Mattress from Amazon which comes in single, double, queen, and king sizes.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So, if you want a range of sizes, both an air bed and a sofa bed will suit you. But if size is an issue in regards to the space available in your home, it’s safe to say that air beds do win this round. After all, air beds can be deflated and packed away as if they were never there, while sofa beds will only ever be as small as the sofa - which is often much bigger than a typical sofa.

Megan Holloway, Founder and Creative Director of Maro Home explains, ‘There are some practical considerations to keep in mind when choosing a sofa bed. For example, the mechanism that allows a sofa to convert into a bed typically adds extra depth to the furniture, which can be an issue in homes with tight access points. Ensuring that the sofa bed can be easily manoeuvred into place is crucial, especially in compact spaces.’

(Image credit: Argos)

Comfort

You probably don’t need us to tell you that neither air beds nor sofa beds will provide the same level of comfort as a proper bed with one of the best mattresses . In fact, experts warn that you should avoid sleeping on a sofa bed every night - and the same goes for air beds.

But is one more comfortable than the other? Well, this largely depends on your likes and dislikes regarding your sleeping space, as some people prefer the softer feel of a pumped-up air mattress than the harder surface of a sofa bed.

Typically, though, experts agree that sofa beds are more comfortable. Rob Cole, Bedframes and Sofa Beds Buyer at Dreams , says, ‘Air beds are quick to set up and often provide customisable firmness, but they may lack the support and durability of a sofa bed, which typically offers a more consistent and comfortable sleep experience.’

This is something that our Ideal Home reviewer, Millie Fender , found when she tried out the Alice Sofa Bed from Cocoon . She said, ‘The parts of my body that required the most support were well cushioned by the sofa bed's pocket-sprung surface.’

(Image credit: Cocoon)

But that’s not to say you won’t feel supported by a high-quality air bed. Although many people worry that air beds will deflate as the night progresses (which is a very common problem if you opt for a cheaper option), you can find extremely comfortable options out there.

Our Deputy Digital Editor, Rebecca Knight , has slept on both a poor-quality air bed at a festival and a high-quality air bed while staying at her sister’s house, and she found the high-quality air bed - similar to this Blissful Double Air Bed from Vango - allowed her to have a very comfortable night’s sleep.

She said, ‘It had a built-in air pump, which was on constantly so it didn’t deflate (a problem I had with the festival one). It also inflated so it was the same height as a proper bed, so it was quite comfy.’

However, she also acknowledged that air beds aren’t perfect. Rebecca added, ‘The big plus is they all collapse down much smaller than a sofa bed, but if they deflate or the pump malfunctions, it's game over.’

So, from a comfort standpoint, we will say that sofa beds win this round - although it is worth noting that both air beds and sofa beds can be made more comfortable by adding one of the best mattress toppers .

Functionality

From a functional standpoint, air and sofa beds both have their perks and drawbacks. Although air beds are relatively easy to store and move out of the way when you don’t have guests (which is ideal if you have limited floor space), they can be a hassle to inflate if you have a fiddly pump.

Sofa beds, on the other hand, are a little more complicated as there are typically two options to choose from. First is the pull-out sofa beds that hide a concertina bedframe and folded mattress underneath the cushions. Then, there are the click-clack sofa beds where the sofa seat and backrest fold flat and lock into position.

Both options require a bit of manual labour, which may be difficult for those with dexterity issues. But if you have space, sofa beds definitely function better than sofa beds.

(Image credit: Wayfair)

As Monika Puccio, Head Buyer at Sofa Club , explains, ‘A sofa bed offers the ultimate in practicality by serving as both a comfortable sofa and a cosy bed, giving you two essential pieces of furniture in one versatile design. It seamlessly transitions from daytime seating to nighttime sleeping, making it an ideal solution for any living space.’

This is ideal for those who don’t have a dedicated guest room for visitors, and Megan echoes this sentiment. She says, ‘They will work twice as hard in spaces like kids' playrooms, snugs, home offices or living rooms in homes where extra bedroom space for guests is a premium - they can easily transition from a comfy seating area to the cosiest sleeping spot.’

Because of this, sofa beds win this round if you have the space. If you don’t, air beds will have to take the crown.

Affordability

Prices really do vary when it comes to the air bed vs sofa bed debate, largely because both options can be both affordable and expensive at the same time.

For example, you can buy the Eurohike Double Airbed with Flocked Finish from Amazon for just £38 when it’s not on sale for less. But it’s important to note that an air bed at this price point is generally tailored towards temporary use - like at a festival or on a camping holiday. So, just be warned that it may not be very comfortable.

At the other end of the spectrum, you have the Active Era Luxury King Size Air Bed from Amazon , which retails for £129.99. This air bed has been designed more for comfort than anything else, and it offers a built-in pump to prevent deflation, a built-in pillow, and a flocked top.

(Image credit: Dusk)

For sofa beds, the prices are also wide-ranging. If you’re after a single sofa bed, the Habitat Roma Sofa Bed from Argos has been crowned the ‘best budget smallest’ in our guide and will set you back £230. If you’re after a double sofa bed, the ‘best budget double’ is the Habitat Kota 3 Seater Fabric Clic Clac Sofa Bed from Argos , which retails for £399.

You could pay a lot more for a sofa bed, though. Dubbed the ‘best overall’ in our guide is the Darlings of Chelsea Bromley Sofa Bed - but it’s definitely not cheap. This sofa bed, while incredibly comfortable and stylish, will set you back at least £2481. And that’s for the smallest size.

So, an air bed will suit you best if you’re looking for cheap and cheerful. But if you’re looking for something to use regularly - or one that serves as your main sofa, too - then you should probably stretch to a sofa bed.

Final verdict: Which one should you choose?

Now we’ve reached the end of the air bed vs sofa bed debate; you might be a little confused. Both can serve as comfortable and functional additions to your home for guests, but there’s no doubt about the fact that both also have their downsides.

So, which one should you choose? Well, all of the experts we spoke to have said that if you can afford a sofa bed, it’s a much better option - especially or more long-term use.

Rob says, ‘If you frequently host guests, investing in a sofa bed might be a better choice than an air bed. While air beds are great for temporary or occasional use, sofa beds provide a more permanent and stylish option, serving as regular seating when not in use, though they do require more space.’

This is echoed by Megan, who adds, ‘With air beds, you generally get what you pay for, but they lack the long-term comfort and elegance that a sofa bed can provide, making them a less ideal option for regular use.’

And we must admit that we happen to agree, too. In our eyes, sofa beds will always be better than air beds. But if you need a temporary sleeping solution in a pinch, you shouldn’t discount an air bed.

FAQs

Can I sleep on an air mattress every night?

While air beds and air mattresses are ideal for short-term use, whether for a guest or for a camping trip, most experts would agree that you shouldn’t sleep on an air mattress every night.

This is largely because air mattresses do not offer the back support you need when sleeping, which may result in back pain. So, you can certainly sleep on an air mattress for a few nights, but you should avoid sleeping on it for any longer than that.

Why do airbeds go down overnight?

Airbeds can go down overnight for a few different reasons. It may be that it has been punctured or a seal has broken, or it may just be because air beds naturally deflate as the hours go by.

This is because air beds like to maintain a constant air temperature both inside and outside of the bed. And if the external air temperature is lower than the internal air temperature, it will lose pressure and start to deflate.

Many modern air beds now come with built-in pumps to counteract this, though, which means that they’ll stay inflated throughout the night.

So, will you be choosing an air bed or a sofa bed for your guests?