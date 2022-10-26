Aldi is selling the nighttime essential you're forgetting and it's £20
Aldi has just released a range of fleece mattress toppers ranging from only £16.99 to £22.99 and they're already selling fast.
If you've previously overlooked investing in a mattress topper, you could be missing out on an essential piece of your bedtime set-up. The best mattress topper should not only boost comfort but help keep you warm in bed this winter.
If you still need more time to decide on the best mattress to buy but are looking for a quick fix for those lumps and bumps, consider adding this warm and comfy layer to your bed to instantly upgrade your sleep.
Aldi fleece mattress topper
Aldi claims that not only will the Aldi fleece mattress (opens in new tab) topper help keep you warm (something especially helpful with the simultaneously increasing colder nights and energy bills), but it will increase the longevity of your mattress.
Currently available to pre-order on the Aldi website, the mattress toppers come in three different sizes: double (opens in new tab) (approx. 135x200cm), king size (opens in new tab) (approx. 160x200cm), and super king (opens in new tab) (approx. 180x200cm). The last one is an online exclusive, and the only one to creep over the £20 price point at £22.99.
Aldi's use of fleece in the design of this mattress topper is notable. You might assume that the only purpose a mattress topper serves is to provide extra cushioning, which is undoubtedly true, but they also keep you warm.
Fleece is an ideal material for the upcoming colder winter months as the fabric has a raised pile surface, keeping your body heat trapped near your body and keeping cold air out. The power of insulation. Now, imagine this fleece mattress topper paired with the best electric blanket - you're sorted for the winter.
In this unprecedented time of rising energy bills and worrying about whether you can afford to keep the heating on 24/7, we recognise that every little helps. So, whilst you're looking for cost-friendly solutions on how to keep your house warm in winter, consider adding a mattress topper to the list. It's a great way to ensure you get your well-deserved rest at night, a comfy one at that, without having to break the bank.
If you miss out online, the Aldi fleece mattress toppers will be available to buy in-store from Sunday 30th October, so keep your eyes peeled on that beloved middle aisle - we know we will be.
Jullia Joson is Ideal Home’s Junior Writer. She’s always loved all things architecture and interior design, graduating with a bachelor's degree in Architectural Studies from the University of Nottingham in 2022. Previously, she was an Intern Editor for ArchDaily, especially keen to explore and write about architecture within film, media, and virtual environments. Now focused on news stories, Jullia can be found down the TikTok and Pinterest rabbit hole browsing through new and upcoming trends, hacks, and home inspiration.
