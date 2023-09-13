9 bedroom TV ideas to help you hide or display your screen

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Ideal Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to sourcing bedroom TV ideas, there are far more options available than balancing your screen precariously on a dresser.

Oh, we know: screen time before bed is the devil, and all the photos on your Pinterest board of must-try bedroom ideas never seem to feature a television. And yet...

Well, having a TV in your sleep space is one of the top bedroom trends around. In fact, it might just be that a television is basically bedroom decor at this point, as new research has confirmed that over 50% of Brits watch TV from bed.

Bedroom TV ideas

When it comes to bedroom TV ideas, there are two schools of thought: to hide your TV stylishly, or display it like a piece of artwork (which, if it's Samsung's The Frame, it basically is).

'The role of the TV in the home has evolved hugely – morphing from being seen as just a screen to watch television shows, to being a device that can make a real design statement in your home,' says Zeena Hill, marketing director for TV & AV, Samsung Electronics UK.

(Image credit: Future PLC)

'With UK households now tending to have more than one TV in their home, the bedroom continues to be one of the most popular places for a TV outside of the living room,' continues Zeena.

'And as consumers experiment with bedroom décor and layouts to deliver more multifaceted living, we’re seeing more fun ways that the TV can play in this space.'

With that in mind, then, Sabrina Panizza and Aude Lerin, Co-Founders of PL Studio suggest you ask yourself the following questions before you start looking at bedroom TV ideas:

Would you like to watch TV while being tucked in bed, or could you envisage creating a different area where you can enjoy watching your favourite movie?

Would you like to conceal the TV when not in use, or would you be happy for it to be always visible in the room?

'Once you are clear on these couple of points, you can start exploring different options!' they add.

And so, with that in mind then, here's our pick of the best bedroom TV ideas around:

1. Opt for a wall-mounted TV

(Image credit: Getty Images)

'If you are opting for watching TV in bed, the most affordable solution would be to go for a wall-mounted TV which is combined deliberately with the other pieces of furniture in the room,' suggest Sabrina and Aude.

They add that you must always make sure you hang the TV at eye level (this is a calculation based on your seated height plus the height of your seat cushion) to 'avoid neck pain due to repeated poor posture.'

2. Treat your TV like art

(Image credit: Samsung)

'For design conscious consumers who want the benefits of a screen in their bedroom without too much intrusion, the Samsung Frame TV is a brilliant choice,' says Zeena.

'Adding a design aesthetic when placed amongst other photo frames, but in Ambient Mode, it can display amazing art from a vast collection, and show personal photos or cool wallpapers when turned off.'

Sabrina and Aude agree, adding that you might 'consider creating a gallery wall and place the TV in the middle of several frames. This takes the focus away from the flat screen, making the room seem pristine, untouched by technology.'

3. Hide it in in a cupboard

(Image credit: Future PLC/Photoworld Ltd)

For an even more luxurious and tech-free look, consider concealing the TV in a cupboard or behind sliding panels.

'These can be part of large bedroom storage systems and are ideal to conceal larger TVs,' explain Sabrina and Aude, 'so that your bedroom can be transformed into a cinema room just by opening the doors.'

4. Or hide it in plain sight

(Image credit: Bang and Olufsen)

Why not buy a TV that hides itself when not in use?

'The presence of a big screen is rarely a welcoming addition to a living space,' says Kresten Bjørn Krab-Bjerre, the creative director for the Studio Of Excellence at Bang & Olufsen.

'Our Beovision Harmony literally transforms when not in use. When turned off or just playing music, the thin screen rests close to the floor, partially covered by the two oak and aluminium speakers.'

When Beovision Harmony is turned on, Kresten explains that the two fronts fan out – like a butterfly opening its wings – and the screen rises to the perfect viewing height.

'Turn off the TV, and the finely choreographed sequence plays out in reverse. For this model, we created a meaningful object for the interior that reduces the visual presence of the TV and transforms it into something that people will develop an emotional attachment to.'

5. Splash out on a very clever bed

(Image credit: Furniture And Choice)

'For a hotel-style bedroom, you might want to think about getting a bespoke end of bed TV lift cabinet, so that the TV is hidden inside the cabinet when not in use,' say Sabrina and Aude.

'The lifting mechanism is almost magical, making this the perfect option for people looking for a 5-star hotel look and feel.'

You can buy the Langham Grey Velvet Ottoman Double TV Bed, as seen above, for £799.99 on Furniture And Choice.

6. Create a dedicated TV area

(Image credit: Bang and Olufsen)

If you have the space for a truly lavish bedroom TV idea, Sabrina and Aude suggest you 'create a dedicated seating area in your principal bedroom and place the TV at the heart of this special seating nook'.

'This adds a little distance between the screen and bedtime, which will help keeping different areas of the house dedicated to separate functions,' they add.

Try something like the Beovision Contour from Bang & Olufsen, an all-in-one 48” compact television solution that incorporates a built-in Beosound Stage soundbar, so no messy cables will mess up your aesthetic.

7. Transform your bookcase

(Image credit: Go Modern Furniture)

A bookcase doesn't just have to be a bookcase: it can also be a brilliant house for your bedroom TV, helping it to blend into the aesthetic of your room seamlessly.

The DaFre Antis bookcase/TV unit seen above hails from luxury Italian brand DaFre, which means it's definitely going to push budgets to the max.

And, if you can't afford to splash out quite so much money, the savvy folks at IKEA have a clever BILLY / BESTÅ combo you can use to emulate this bibliophile-pleaser of a bedroom TV idea...

8. Make it personal

(Image credit: Future PLC/David Giles Photography)

Why not use your bedroom TV ideas to help you convey a message about yourself? If you've got a case of the wanderlust, for example, use a vintage suitcase as your TV stand (see above!).

If you're a self-confessed crazy plant lady, fill your TV stand with succulents and house plants.

If you're a bibliophile, trawl some charity shops for a stash of old hardback books and get creative with some superglue to create a truly unique place to stand your TV... and so on and so forth. Be you, essentially!

9. Create a cinematic experience

(Image credit: Samsung)

'If you can afford splashing out a good amount of money to create the ultimate cinema bedroom TV idea, consider opting for ceiling recessed projector screens and projector lifts,' suggest Sabrina and Aude.

'This will allow you to enjoy the magic of the big screen in the comfort of your own bedroom.'

Alternatively, Zeena suggests trying out Samsung's Serif TV with its unique easel set-up (as seen above).

'It is the ultimate in contemporary chic design, perfect for even the most bouji boudoirs!' she says.

It certainly puts the 2000s trend of sticking a boxy TV on a chest of drawers to shame, doesn't it?

What is the ideal TV for bedroom? When it comes to choosing the ideal TV for your bedroom, it's important to consider the size of the bedroom, as well as the distance between the TV and the bed: ideally, you'll want the latter to be about 1.5 to 2 times the diagonal size of the TV. Personal preference, however, is the most important consideration of all. Do you want a TV you can hide away? Do you want to transform your bedroom into the ultimate cinematic experience? A happy halfway point? Figure out what it is you want from your bedroom TV setup, before making any hard and fast decisions.

How can I make my TV look good in my bedroom? There are plenty of ways to make a TV look good in a bedroom, whether that's putting LED lights behind it, building it into your furniture, or hanging it above a feature fireplace. 'The presence of a big screen is rarely a welcoming addition to a living space,' says Kresten. 'Indeed, our customers tell us that they want the ultimate in cinematic and immersive experiences with a design that adds to the décor rather than disrupts it.' To that end, then, pay attention to those TV models that can be used to blend seamlessly into the interiors of your bedroom.