Chic budget ways to elevate your small bedroom - for maximum style with minimum cost

It’s so easy to get carried away when decorating, especially if you’re easily influenced by social media. But while it’s quicker to throw money at a problem, seeking out small bedroom decorating ideas on a budget can be far more rewarding. Not buying new is also more eco-friendly, so those savings will be planet-friendly, too.

When considering which small bedroom ideas to update your space with, start by focusing on ways to make a significant impact, quickly and cheaply. Paint is your BFF here; there are lots of brilliant paint ideas to add interest and a refreshed look. Focus on paint updates with space-boosting impact for extra design points.

Use inexpensive accessories like throws and cushions to change up the colour scheme and embrace a DIY art project or two for an injection of personality and rearrange existing furniture to maximise space and functionality.

Follow our experts’ advice to ensure revamping your smallest room doesn’t include switching your holiday plans from a villa in Majorca to a tent in Margate.

1. Embrace wallpaper

(Image credit: Jeffreys Interiors/Zac&Zac)

Including bedroom wallpaper ideas in a small room can make a big impact. A little goes a long way in a small space, so you can afford to splash out on designer wallpaper, safe in the knowledge it won’t break the bank. Combine with painted moments to keep the budget under control, as Jeffreys Interiors has in this loft bedroom.

‘Small bedrooms almost offer an easier way to use patterned wallpaper because you can use it in small, feature places and spaces rather than pattern overload, which can sometimes be too much for a large space,’ says Kimberley Bremner at Jeffreys Interiors.

Peel-and-stick wallpaper is a great wallet and renter-friendly bedroom idea, allowing you to experiment with different designs and take them with you when you leave.

2. Max up on mirrors

(Image credit: Future)

‘The space-boosting capabilities of mirrored glass shouldn’t be underestimated when decorating a small bedroom,’ say interior designer, Angela Simpson at Simpson & Voyle. ‘Strategically positioned mirrors – the bigger the better – can immediately double the impression of space.’ Aim to position your biggest mirror opposite or at right-angles to the window so natural light is reflected in.

Decorating with mirrors can often be done without overspending, or entirely free if you relocate mirrors you already own! Second-hand mirrors can often be found in charity shops and sites like Facebook Marketplace. Simply repaint the frame for a quick refresh and enjoy your new-to-you mirror’s light-reflecting superpowers.

Angela Simpson Social Links Navigation Creative Director at Simpson & Voyle Angela is one half of the powerhouse creative duo Simpson & Voyle. An art school graduate who went on to design in the theatre for many years before founding her design studio alongside Laura Voyle in 2013. Angela is passionate about interiors and architecture that inspire stories regarding both space and place. Using references and inspiration across multiple mediums she believes real magic can happen.

3. Go for colour drenching

(Image credit: Future)

It may sound counterintuitive but using the same colour on woodwork, walls and even the ceiling can make a small bedroom appear larger. This technique, known as colour drenching, blurs the distinction between various surfaces, making it feel like one big room.

‘Colour drenching has become an increasingly popular design choice and if you can do the painting yourself, it’s an inexpensive way to create a visually striking effect,’ adds Anjelica Delfino, Paint & Interiors Expert from V&CO.

Colour drenching looks more purposeful, and impactful, if you go for dramatic, dark shades but it can also work well in fresh, uplifting colours like mint green or duck egg. Continue the colour onto furnishings, like the headboard and bedside table to really embrace that colour-blocking impact.

Anjelica Delfino Social Links Navigation Paint & Interiors Expert at Valspar Paint With almost 10 years’ experience in the paint and interiors industry, Anjelica has worked with some of the country's biggest household names in paint. Throughout her career she’s worked on dynamic industry trends, including selecting the highly anticipated colour of the year.

4. Or make it a whitewash

(Image credit: Future)

A simple whitewash is the fastest way to refresh a small bedroom and will prove timeless, too. Standard white emulsion can be bought in bulk and is usually the cheapest option at your local DIY store.

‘A pale, neutral paint palette is perfect for a small bedroom when you’re seeking to maximise every inch of space and light,’ agrees Angelica. ‘You can add slight contrasts in paint colour. For example, pairing a cooler white with a warmer shade of white or cream will add subtle warmth and depth against the brightness of the other shades. Adding these small contrasts provides added depth to the room, so while you’re maximising on space, the room still feels inviting.’

Who said white bedroom ideas were boring?

5. Dress to impress

(Image credit: ILIV)

Nothing says sumptuous like a generous bed piled high with cushions. If you shop wisely, refreshing your bed linen can prove an affordable update that doesn’t involve any mess, sweat or upheaval. Hold on for the sales at brands like Dunelm and Habitat. Great for introducing a punch of pattern, cushions and throws are also easy to change up with the seasons.

ILIV Design Manager, Debbie Leigh, explains how to mix patterns like a pro when dressing a bed. ‘Start with three fabrics – the key is to vary the pattern scale. For example, if you pick a large-scale pattern as your main one, the second should be half its scale, like a large floral paired with a plaid or geometric,’ she says. ‘The third can be similar to either of the first two but using matching colours. When mixing two or three patterns consider breaking them up with plains, either as a wholly plain throw, or just a plain cushion border.’

6. Go minimalist

(Image credit: Button & Sprung)

Take your small bedroom decorating in a minimalist direction and enjoy a peaceful, zen-like environment. ‘In a small bedroom, clean lines and removing as much visual noise as possible is essential to enhance the sense of space,’ says Ann Marie Cousins, Founder of AMC Design.

‘Clever storage is key,’ she adds. ‘Introduce it wherever possible, from using an ottoman bed, to carrying the wardrobes up to the ceiling so that you have storage for the out of season items you do not need to access often.’

A simple elongated shelf decorated with a few carefully chosen pieces (shop your home to save pennies) will add personality without overpowering. Keeping the clutter in check is vital. Regularly reassess your possessions to prevent chaos from accumulating again. By displaying only what you love and need, and finding smart storage solutions, you can enjoy a serene, minimalist nighttime retreat.

Ann Marie Cousins Social Links Navigation Founder of AMC Design AMC Design is known and loved for its bold, vibrant palettes, seamlessly tying in with a property’s original features to make a stunning home. Ann Marie’s own Victorian house was the impetus for her career change from high-flying lawyer to award winning interior designer and has since become the flagship of the designer’s eye-catching design.

7. Add a statement headboard

(Image credit: Future)

A high impact DIY headboard idea can be all it takes to update a small bedroom on a budget; this fabric mural hangs on a curtain pole and can be easily switched out for a change of scene. ‘Emphasising the height of a room allows it to feel bigger and adding an oversized headboard that’s full height to the ceiling is an excellent way to draw the eye up,’ says Ann Marie Cousins.

A tall headboard upholstered in vertical stripes or a large piece of art above the bed can also be effective. ‘Keep your colour schemes cohesive and use your oversized headboard or art to provide all the interest,’ recommends Ann Marie.

8. Elevate your bunks

(Image credit: Annie Sloan)

Giving bunk beds a glow-up is a fantastic money-saving decorating idea for a small kids bedroom idea. With a bit of creativity and a modest budget, you can transform basic bunk beds into a stylish feature.

Ideas include re-painting tired frames in enticing colours – use Annie Sloan’s Chalk Paint to seriously save time on tedious sanding and priming – or introducing a fun wallpaper or mural backdrop to inject personality.

Built-in bunks like these can be an easy DIY project using plywood or MDF sheets. The arched alcove is on-trend and inviting, while the pink trim detail adds a fun, fairground-inspired moment. A smart curtain provides extra cosiness.

Adding a string of fairy lights or personalised name plaques can also provide a cute, customised touch when revamping your bunks. ‘Make sure you don’t overlook the functional details,’ says Ann Marie Cousins. ‘

Think about bedside storage for glasses of water, books, and beloved items. Bedside caddies make a great purchase as you can attach them to the bunk bed. Alternatively, add shelving by the bed but make them stylish and ensure they work with the colours in the room.’

9. Add barn doors

(Image credit: Future)

Swapping regular doors for barn doors is one of the quickest and most affordable structural changes you can make when decorating a small room, and you’ll stand to make major savings on space. Unlike traditional doors that swing open and require floor space, barn doors slide along a track, making them ideal for compact areas.

Barn doors can also add rustic or industrial charm, depending on the design of your chosen track system, and can be customised with various finishes, colours, and hardware to suit any decor style. And, if you’re handy with basic power tools, you should be able to hang a pair of barn doors in just a couple of hours.

‘Look for designs featuring soft close mechanisms, which will provide a seamless and quiet closing experience – no sleep-disrupting slamming – and prevent damage to the doors and track,’ says Philipp Nagel, Director of Neatsmith.

Philipp Nagel Social Links Navigation Director of Neatsmith Since 2005, Neatsmith has been creating and installing luxury bespoke fitted furniture. Philipp founded the company, alongside his brother and father, and the family-run business now has five London-based showrooms and its own manufacturing facility building wardrobes, living room furniture, bedroom furniture, home offices and more.

10. Paint the ceiling

(Image credit: Future)

Painting the ceiling darker in a small bedroom is an unexpected and daring decorating trick. Unlike painting the walls, you don’t have to move any furniture or fittings (full coverage dust sheets are a MUST), so it can prove a speedy, albeit neck-breaking update, too. Better yet, dark ceilings create an illusion of depth, making the walls appear taller and the overall room feel more expansive.

‘A contrasting ceiling colour can provide a striking feature, adding visual interest and sophistication,’ says interior designer, Louise Robinson. ‘It can also help achieve a cosier, more intimate atmosphere, effectively transforming a small bedroom without the expense of extensive redecorating.’

Louise Robinson Social Links Navigation Interior designer Trained at the prestigious KLC School of Design, Louise Robinson worked for several highly esteemed designers before setting up her own sought-after studio in Muswell Hill, North London. Previously a Property Lawyer, Louise has a keen eye for detail and her relaxed interiors are always filled with colour, texture and interesting moments.

FAQs

How can I decorate my small bedroom without buying anything?

Decorating a small bedroom without buying anything is all about creativity and making the most of what you already own. Rearranging the furniture and changing the layout, ideally in a way that creates more floor space, can give the room a new feel without costing a penny. You could also embrace a bit of DIY, perhaps using up paint remnants and tester pots from past projects to paint a wall in bold shapes or stripes.

Repurposing existing items is a really good skill if you’re on a tight budget and essentially involves looking at what you have in new ways. For example, an old ladder can be turned into a cool bookshelf or clothes holder. Moving decorative items from other rooms into your small bedroom can also give it a smart new look. Little things like candles, art and vases can be given a new lease of life in a fresh location.

How do you make a small bedroom look less cluttered?

Learning how to declutter a bedroom is all about determination and discipline. You need to be determined to get the job done, without getting distracted halfway through, and then have the discipline to keep on top of clutter moving forwards.

There are lots of clever decluttering methods to explore, such as the Insta-famous 12:12:12 decluttering challenge and the tidy toss method, and the secret to achieving a clutter-free bedroom lies in finding which one works for you.

It always helps to focus on maximising storage, which will help keep surfaces clear. But don’t use storage as a dumping ground; cupboards and drawers need to be rigorously organised to stop the chaos creeping in behind closed doors. Employ vertical storage solutions like wall-mounted shelves or hooks to free up floor space. Keeping your colour scheme light and neutral can also create the sense of openness and an overall uncluttered look.

With these budget-friendly tips and a dash of creativity, you can transform your small bedroom into a cosy and stylish haven, without smashing your DIY budget for the entire year.