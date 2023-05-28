Do you sleep with your bedroom door closed? According to experts, you really shouldn't

Is it better to sleep with the door closed or open? While many of us would always prefer the former (for our own security and comfort), sleep experts reveal that you might sleep better with your bedroom door open.

The seasons are changing and you know what that means: having to once again welcome the saga of hot, sleepless nights and desperately finding ways to keep your bedroom cool.

While opting for the best fan is always a surefire way to curb the heat, leaving the door open when you sleep can improve air circulation (aside from investing in the best air purifier) in your room so you can have a restful night's sleep ahead of the stifling summer.

Is it better to sleep with the door closed or open?

'Everyone has an opinion on whether you should or shouldn’t sleep with your door open, but have you ever wondered what’s most common? Surprisingly, only 60% of adults sleep with their door closed meaning that 40% sleep with their door open.'

'However, what’s even more surprising is that many people are unaware of the benefits of leaving your bedroom door open as you sleep,' says Rex Isap, CEO and sleep expert at Happy Beds.

Rex continues: 'Firstly, a study found that those who slept with the bedroom door open reported a better and longer night’s sleep than those who slept with the door close. The reasoning behind this is that leaving the door open helped regulate the temperature in the room by making the temperature slightly lower, averaging 19 degrees Celsius.'

'Given that between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius is the ideal bedroom temperature, this naturally makes it easier for a person to fall asleep. It also makes it the ideal thing for a person to do if they suffer from night sweats, are going through menopause, or are generally overheating from the hot weather.'

Sammy Margo, sleep expert at Dreams adds, 'Keeping your bedroom door open can promote better airflow within your living space; this can be particularly beneficial if your room tends to get stuffy or lacks proper ventilation.'

'Better air circulation can contribute to a more comfortable and restful sleep environment. Having cool air flowing in can also help cool down our bodies throughout the night, which is what we need to have a restful night’s sleep.'

It's probably the advice we need to hear, given that we can expect hot summer nights ahead of us again.

I'll admit, I'm usually 'team sleep with the door closed', but during last year's heatwave I didn't think about buying a fan ahead of time, and by the time the heat was at its highest, I didn't even want to leave the house.

I was essentially left with no choice but to keep my bedroom door open if I wanted even the slightest bit of comfort during my sleep – and honestly? It was the best decision I could've made as it made my summer nights bearable. Since then, I haven't been so opposed to leaving my bedroom door open when necessary, and that time is definitely on its way again.

Sammy Margo at Dreams adds, 'Sleeping with an open door can also create a sense of openness and connection to the rest of your living space. It can alleviate feelings of isolation or confinement and promote a more positive and harmonious atmosphere in your home. It also opens the bedroom up to natural light from other areas of the house which can help in the morning!'

So, what do you say? Are you convinced to maybe try sleeping with the door open if you're usually one to always keep it closed? Besides, we think having this tip in your back pocket might do you some good when the summer rolls around.