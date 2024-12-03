How to choose colours for a guest bedroom - 6 things designers say you must consider first

Choosing colours for any room in your home can be tricky enough, but when choosing colours for a guest bedroom, where on earth should you start?

Are guest bedroom ideas an opportunity to be a little more brave and daring? Or should we keep them simple and serene? Should the space naturally flow from the rest of your home or should they make a stand-out statement?

While colour choice is of course a personal preference, there are a few things we should all consider before grabbing a paintbrush and making over a guest bedroom. You might need to start by thinking about its purpose, as many guest bedrooms are also working hard as home offices, laundry-hanging utility rooms or even a small living room space for the kids.

To really get clued up on how to choose colours for a guest bedroom we enlisted the help of some of the industry's top colour experts to share their advice. So in just a few minutes of reading, you'll be ready to transform your guest bedroom space by choosing the perfect paint colour.

1. Think about the tone of colour

(Image credit: YesColours)

'When using colours in a guest bedroom, it’s best to think about the tone rather than the actual colour itself,' advises Emma Bestley, Co-Founder and Creative Director of YesColours.

'Any colour can be used for bedroom colour schemes, but softer, paler, muted versions of the colour work best at creating a soothing and neutral setting, ideal for welcoming different kinds of guests.'

'Neutral shades lend themselves well to natural materials such as rattan, wood and linen, and pair beautifully with brass detailing and warmer details. When paying close attention to the undertone, a warmer tone creates a welcoming and comforting place for anyone to fall asleep in.'

2. Create a restful retreat

(Image credit: Chris Snook)

'Choosing the right colour for a guest bedroom is about creating a welcoming and restful retreat for your visitors,' says interior designer Sophie Robinson. 'Soft blues and gentle greens are always a safe bet, as they evoke a sense of tranquillity and connection to nature, which helps guests feel calm and rejuvenated.'

'Neutrals like warm taupe or beige offer a cosy, inviting atmosphere, while soft blush tones add warmth and a nurturing feel.'

'If you’re feeling bold, deeper hues like navy or forest green can create a luxurious, cocoon-like effect when paired with warm lighting and tactile textures. Ultimately, it’s about crafting a space that feels serene and inviting.'

3. Consider the flow of your home

(Image credit: Future/Dominic Blackmore)

Before you start to choose colours for a guest bedroom, another thing you might want to think about, is how you've already decorated other bedrooms in your home, perhaps choosing to tie in a similar scheme.

'Think about the purpose of the space', suggests Anna Hill, Brand Director and Colour Consultant, Fenwick & Tilbrook. 'It should feel like a retreat but still tie into your home's overall style rather than stick out like a sore thumb!'

'Consider factors like natural light, room size, and any furniture you plan to use, along with art or fabric that will be in the finished room, as very often the colours within these items can help support the start of a colour scheme, tying it all together.'

However if you fancy creating a space that feels a bit more exciting, then Anna shares the following advice below...

4. Make a serene statement

(Image credit: Fenwick & Tilbrook)

'Guest rooms offer a great opportunity to be a bit bolder than you might be with rooms you use daily,' explains Anna. 'Since the space is meant to provide a restful retreat, you can choose colours that make a statement but still feel calming'.

'Greens are an excellent choice: even mid or deep earthy tones can add depth while promoting relaxation. You want the room to feel inviting and serene, yet special for your guests. The key is to balance personality with comfort.'

Marianne Shillingford, Creative Director at Dulux agrees that green bedroom ideas, particularly Sage Green, are a great choice for a guest bedroom.

'Sage green’s versatility lends itself well to creating a spacious and airy feel in a guest room,' she says. 'Its receding quality—due to shorter visual wavelengths—makes it appear softly distant, subtly expanding the space and making it feel open and breathable. This quality enhances comfort by ensuring guests don’t feel hemmed in, allowing them to fully unwind.'

'The colour’s spacious feel encourages relaxation, giving visitors a sense of privacy and personal space, perfect for a refreshing stay. Also, should you be working with a slightly smaller room, this is a great colour choice.'

5. Dare to drench

(Image credit: Future/David Giles)

If you're feeling even bolder yet, Gemma Gear, interior stylist at Thats so Gemma and podcast host of How to Home advises 'Picking colours for a guest bedroom should be all about creating a cheerful, cosy and relaxing space where anyone would love to stay.'

'Soft pastels like blush pink, dusty blue, or a gentle sage green work wonders for a calming vibe, while warm tones like terracotta or buttery yellow can add a sunny and welcoming feel.'

'However, for a more modern touch, try colour drenching, which is what I have done in my spare bedroom! Paint all of the walls, ceiling, wood trimmings, and door in the same shade for a cocooning & cohesive effect.'

6. Mix things up with accessories

(Image credit: Pooky)

If you're not sure you want to commit to painting colour on the walls of your guest bedroom, Gemma advises other ways to choose colours for a guest bedroom.

'Don’t be afraid to add personality with contrasting accent colours via bold cushions, patterned curtains, artwork & lampshades. And mix and match various patterns so that it feels playful and homely.'

'The key is to create a space that feels stylish yet not too overpowering. Ask yourself, 'Would I love waking up here?' and if so, you're on the right track! Most of all, enjoy the process of picking out colours to make the space feel fresh and cosy, like a mini retreat for your guests!'

Marianne adds, 'Adding details like woven fabrics, soft linens, and wooden accents to a guest bedroom brings in texture and warmth, subtly reinforcing the sense of comfort.'

'Textured throws, plump pillows, and perhaps a few natural wood accents enhance the organic feel of the space, amplifying the charm and comfort of a setting designed to help guests feel truly at ease. Together, these elements transform the guest bedroom into a retreat-like haven where visitors can unwind and recharge, giving them a space that feels rejuvenating, peaceful, and welcoming—a true home away from home, designed to provide a memorable and restful stay.'

FAQs

Which colour is best for a guest bedroom?

Anna suggests, 'Some of the best colours for guest rooms are soft, muted shades that create a soothing atmosphere. In addition to greens, which work beautifully to add warmth and depth, consider shades like soft blue, pale blush, or gentle taupe. These colours are versatile and work with most styles, so they’re easy to personalise.'

'You might also try a two-tone palette, with a lighter colour on top and a richer one below, to create interest without overwhelming the space.'

'Sage green is always a fantastic choice for a guest bedroom because it’s soothing, versatile and mimics a connection to nature, making it ideal for creating a relaxing space,' says Gemma.

'It’s also a great base for layering other colours. Add an earthy, warm terracotta to keep it feeling cosy, or incorporate metallic accents for a more sophisticated touch.'

'Sage green has a timeless quality that will never feel outdated and can easily be revamped with different accessories & soft furnishings within the room! It's a great option for anyone (like myself!) who often wants to give a room a refresh, without breaking the bank!'

Marianne agrees that sage green is a perfect choice when your not sure how to choose colours for a guest bedroom. 'For a guest bedroom, sage green is a standout choice that strikes a delicate balance between warmth and serenity, creating a welcoming environment where visitors can feel truly at home.'

'Soft, muted greens, such as Tranquil Dawn and Green Ivy, bring to mind natural settings like forests and meadows, evoking a sense of calm and stability. The colour’s gentle, nature-inspired hue has a grounding effect, helping guests feel relaxed and settled, as if they’re in their own personal retreat.'

'By echoing the tranquillity of the outdoors within the comfort of a home, sage green provides a sense of familiarity and calm that makes guests feel both at ease and warmly welcomed, creating a true "home away from home."'

But Sophie adds, 'Ultimately, the "best" colour for your bedroom depends on what makes you feel most at ease. But from a psychological perspective, shades that promote restfulness - like soft blues, greys, and greens - are always a safe bet.'

'Combine that with the current trend for natural, earthy tones and you have a bedroom that not only looks stylish but supports your wellbeing too. So, whether you opt for a calming pastel, a grounding neutral, or a richer, deeper shade, it’s ultimately about creating a space that feels like a retreat, a place where you can truly unwind at the end of the day.'

Hopefully you are now clued up on what colour to use in your guest bedroom, and are grabbing your paintbrush as we speak!