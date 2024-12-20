This pillowcase has been a John Lewis bestseller all year - it promises to give you a better night's sleep as well
Treat yourself to a luxury night of sleep
John Lewis has revealed their Mulberry Silk Pillowcase has been flying off the shelves this year as they’ve seen a rise in sales of silk bedding. And yes, if you want a better night's sleep this could be the pillowcase you need.
This year alone, the John Lewis Mulberry Silk Pillowcase has seen an increase in sales of 10%, with the 14 colourways regularly sold out. But one colour was the most popular by far - a creamy pale pink called Crocus - which is unsurprising considering pink has been a huge paint trend this year.
Silk pillowcases are a luxury item worth investing in. Silk can help regulate your body temperature at night, and improve your hair and skin, making it an excellent choice for any last-minute Christmas gifts or even as a treat for yourself.
Available in 14 beautiful colours, this pillowcase is hypoallergenic, reduces frizz and wrinkles and regulates your body's temperature while you sleep.
The crocus pillowcase has a gorgeous iridescent sheen and oozes luxury appeal. Mulberry silk is smooth, soft and naturally breathable. Its smooth finish helps prevent frizz and ‘bed hair’ in the morning and the case is a natural moisture repellent, again helping with frizz and keeping your skin hydrated.
The silk material is also very durable. Silk is famous for being incredibly strong so you can expect it to last as long as any cotton or linen pillowcases. At £45, silk is more expensive than standard cotton, however, with the benefits a silk case provides many would argue the price is worth it.
What are the benefits of using a silk pillowcase?
As a whole, silk bedding can help you sleep better, but this also rings true for silk pillowcases.
‘A silk pillowcase can do wonders for your sleep quality. Its smooth texture reduces friction on your skin and hair, helping to prevent irritation and discomfort. This means you’re less likely to be disturbed by rough fabrics or tangled hair. Plus, silk’s breathability helps prevent overheating, allowing air to flow freely and cool you down, which supports the regulation of your circadian rhythms for deeper, more restful sleep. Think of it like a soothing breeze on a warm night,’ comments Hafiz Shariff, founder of Owl + Lark.
Get the Ideal Home Newsletter
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Sleep aside, a silk pillowcase can often help you look and feel your best according to Emily and Jonathan Attwood, Founders of scooms. They said: ‘From a health and beauty perspective, silk pillowcases have become a popular choice as they are gentle on the hair and skin.
‘They can help retain moisture and reduce the risk of fine lines, wrinkles and acne for skin and help to reduce frizz in hair too. Being naturally hypoallergenic, silk is often a preferred choice for those with sensitive skin or allergies.
‘Beyond these practicalities and benefits, silk can look and feel really luxurious in the bedroom, making it a sought-after choice for many.’
If you opt to invest in a silk pillowcase, you don't have to go all in with matching silk sheets. It is possible to style your silk bedding with your existing sheets.
‘To style your silk pillowcase, choose colours that complement your duvet or throws. Classic ivory and soft pastels are timeless, but deep blues or rich greens can make a statement. Pair it with crisp cotton or percale sheets to add a subtle contrast, elevating the overall feel. A silk pillow brings quiet elegance to any bed, creating a restful retreat that blends comfort with style,’ says Hafiz.
Alternative silk pillowcases
If you haven't got your hands on the Mulberry Silk Pillowcase, here a few more worth investing in.
This case boasts hotel quality due to its smooth and soft feel. A bright colour like mint can inject some fun into your bedding, whilst still proving luxury.
Nothing says luxury like this rich gold tone - choose this pillowcase if you're looking to make a statement.
For better sleep, skin and hair, a silk pillowcase is definitely worth investing in - we guarantee you'll feel better for it.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
-
Discover how people who are sight impaired rely on smart tech to adapt their homes for everyday living
From household tasks to chill-out time, here’s how tech can help
By Ideal Home
-
5 ways to modernise oak kitchen cabinets - bring this wood tone into 2025 with these expert-approved tips
Warm wood tones are the secret to an inviting family kitchen
By Holly Cockburn
-
Why are my Christmas cactus buds falling off? 5 potential causes, and what to do about them
Here are all the factors that could be causing your Christmas cactus buds to fall, according to experts
By Katie Sims
-
7 things you should never store under a bed, according to professional organisers
Avoid making these common mistakes when looking to store items under your bed and find out what you should be keeping under there instead
By Holly Walsh
-
Is an expensive bed worth it? Sleep and furniture experts reveal how much you should spend on a new bed
If you want to invest in your sleep in 2025, it all starts with a good quality bed - but does that mean expensive?
By Zoë Phillimore
-
As a sleep-product reviewer, these are the 7 things I wish I'd known before buying a bed for the first time
If I could go back in time, this is the advice I wish I'd heeded before that first big purchase
By Zoë Phillimore
-
9 bedroom carpet ideas that will ensure your carpet never goes out of style in this room
From patterns to plains, synthetics or naturals, our round up of bedroom carpet ideas will give you all the inspiration you need to keep toes toasty
By Holly Walsh
-
How to make a guest room smell nice without candles - 7 ways to scent a welcoming space
Experts reveal their favourite ways to elevate your guest bedroom, without a candle in sight
By Eilidh Williams
-
How to decorate a small bedroom for Christmas – 8 ways the experts bring festive flair to snug spaces
Bring seasonal style to cosy corners and bijou box rooms this December
By Holly Walsh
-
Can you wash a duvet in a washing machine? It's a yes, but you'll need to follow this expert guidance
Any machine washable duvet can go in a washing machine if you follow the instructions
By Katie Sims
-
How to prevent mattress mould in winter - 6 ways to avoid this common problem, recommended by experts
No one likes the idea of mould invading their mattress, but you can avoid it with these simple steps
By Zoë Phillimore