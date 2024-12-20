This pillowcase has been a John Lewis bestseller all year - it promises to give you a better night's sleep as well

John Lewis has revealed their Mulberry Silk Pillowcase has been flying off the shelves this year as they’ve seen a rise in sales of silk bedding. And yes, if you want a better night's sleep this could be the pillowcase you need.

This year alone, the John Lewis Mulberry Silk Pillowcase has seen an increase in sales of 10%, with the 14 colourways regularly sold out. But one colour was the most popular by far - a creamy pale pink called Crocus - which is unsurprising considering pink has been a huge paint trend this year.

Silk pillowcases are a luxury item worth investing in. Silk can help regulate your body temperature at night, and improve your hair and skin, making it an excellent choice for any last-minute Christmas gifts or even as a treat for yourself.

John Lewis Organic Mulberry Silk Standard Pillowcase £45 at John Lewis Available in 14 beautiful colours, this pillowcase is hypoallergenic, reduces frizz and wrinkles and regulates your body's temperature while you sleep.

The crocus pillowcase has a gorgeous iridescent sheen and oozes luxury appeal. Mulberry silk is smooth, soft and naturally breathable. Its smooth finish helps prevent frizz and ‘bed hair’ in the morning and the case is a natural moisture repellent, again helping with frizz and keeping your skin hydrated.

The silk material is also very durable. Silk is famous for being incredibly strong so you can expect it to last as long as any cotton or linen pillowcases. At £45, silk is more expensive than standard cotton, however, with the benefits a silk case provides many would argue the price is worth it.

(Image credit: John Lewis)

What are the benefits of using a silk pillowcase?

As a whole, silk bedding can help you sleep better, but this also rings true for silk pillowcases.

‘A silk pillowcase can do wonders for your sleep quality. Its smooth texture reduces friction on your skin and hair, helping to prevent irritation and discomfort. This means you’re less likely to be disturbed by rough fabrics or tangled hair. Plus, silk’s breathability helps prevent overheating, allowing air to flow freely and cool you down, which supports the regulation of your circadian rhythms for deeper, more restful sleep. Think of it like a soothing breeze on a warm night,’ comments Hafiz Shariff, founder of Owl + Lark .

Sleep aside, a silk pillowcase can often help you look and feel your best according to Emily and Jonathan Attwood, Founders of scooms . They said: ‘From a health and beauty perspective, silk pillowcases have become a popular choice as they are gentle on the hair and skin.

‘They can help retain moisture and reduce the risk of fine lines, wrinkles and acne for skin and help to reduce frizz in hair too. Being naturally hypoallergenic, silk is often a preferred choice for those with sensitive skin or allergies.

‘Beyond these practicalities and benefits, silk can look and feel really luxurious in the bedroom, making it a sought-after choice for many.’

If you opt to invest in a silk pillowcase, you don't have to go all in with matching silk sheets. It is possible to style your silk bedding with your existing sheets.

‘To style your silk pillowcase, choose colours that complement your duvet or throws. Classic ivory and soft pastels are timeless, but deep blues or rich greens can make a statement. Pair it with crisp cotton or percale sheets to add a subtle contrast, elevating the overall feel. A silk pillow brings quiet elegance to any bed, creating a restful retreat that blends comfort with style,’ says Hafiz.

Alternative silk pillowcases

If you haven't got your hands on the Mulberry Silk Pillowcase, here a few more worth investing in.

Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase £30 at M&S This case boasts hotel quality due to its smooth and soft feel. A bright colour like mint can inject some fun into your bedding, whilst still proving luxury. Dorma Gold Silk Pillowcase £30 at Dunlem Nothing says luxury like this rich gold tone - choose this pillowcase if you're looking to make a statement. John Lewis Daisy Mulberry Silk Pillowcase and Mask Set, Multi £65 at John Lewis Silk pillowcases don't have to plain. Why not try incorpoarting a pretty ditsy print? The combined eye mask makes this an excellent last-minute gift.

For better sleep, skin and hair, a silk pillowcase is definitely worth investing in - we guarantee you'll feel better for it.