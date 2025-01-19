A new M&S study finds that Gen Z likes to sleep with 7 pillows - but sleep experts warn against this trend

How many pillows do you sleep with? One or two might feel like the norm, but 18- 24 year olds opt for up to seven pillows, according to the latest sleep habits study from M&S.

The general consensus for how many pillows should you sleep with is one to three, however, the M&S research found that 50% of us actually prefer three to four, with 4% of young people opting for seven.

If you've already found the best pillows to ensure a good night's sleep, then the idea of sleeping with seven of them might seem a little excessive. On top of that, sleep experts do not recommend sleeping with seven pillows unless you have a specific medical condition — here’s why.

Is sleeping with seven pillows bad for you?

(Image credit: Future PLC/ Joanna Henderson)

If you want to adorn your bed with multiple decorative pillows, then you're not alone. But it's not advisable to sleep with this many.

‘Sleeping with 7 pillows is generally not recommended unless you have specific medical conditions, unique sleep preferences, or other justifications. Overloading your bed with pillows can lead to poor spinal alignment, discomfort, or long-term issues,’ says Martin Seeley, a sleep expert at MattressNextDay .

Martin states that medical conditions, such as acid reflux, or being post-surgery or injury, can mean seven pillows are necessary to elevate or support different parts of your body. He says it can also be beneficial for pregnant women to support the belly, back and knees.

However, instead of pilling up seven pillows, Martin recommends these alternatives instead:

Body Pillow: Provides full-body support for side sleepers or pregnant individuals.

Provides full-body support for side sleepers or pregnant individuals. Wedge Pillow: Elevates the upper body for conditions like GERD or acid reflux.

Elevates the upper body for conditions like GERD or acid reflux. Customised Sleep Setup: Use fewer, strategically placed pillows tailored to your needs.

While seven pillows may sound like the epitome of luxury, it won’t necessarily grant you a better night's sleep. It can cause you to overheat, give you back or neck ache and cause restlessness. Instead, it’s best to stick to the recommended amount of pillows for your sleep style.

How many pillows should you sleep with?

(Image credit: Future PLC/Tim Young)

Finding the right pillow is key for how to sleep better , but unfortunately, there is not a one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to finding the right number for you.

‘The key to better sleep lies in finding the right pillow set up, ‘says Karen Thomas, Head of Homeware Design at M&S . ‘Your pillow should support your head and neck in alignment with your spine. Different pillow fills - such as feather, down, memory foam, or synthetic - offer varying levels of support and comfort. Natural feather fillings are generally softer and lightweight compared to synthetic options, but some materials can trigger allergies in certain individuals. Whether you prefer minimalism or plush layers, the right choice can transform your sleep quality.’

As a general rule of thumb, back sleepers are recommended to sleep on one to two pillows, side sleepers are recommended two to three, stomach sleeps should use one and combination sleeps have a choice of one to three.

