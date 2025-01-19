A new M&S study finds that Gen Z likes to sleep with 7 pillows - but sleep experts warn against this trend

Kezia Reynolds
By
published

How many pillows do you sleep with? One or two might feel like the norm, but 18- 24 year olds opt for up to seven pillows, according to the latest sleep habits study from M&S.

The general consensus for how many pillows should you sleep with is one to three, however, the M&S research found that 50% of us actually prefer three to four, with 4% of young people opting for seven.

If you've already found the best pillows to ensure a good night's sleep, then the idea of sleeping with seven of them might seem a little excessive. On top of that, sleep experts do not recommend sleeping with seven pillows unless you have a specific medical condition — here’s why.

Is sleeping with seven pillows bad for you?

If you want to adorn your bed with multiple decorative pillows, then you're not alone. But it's not advisable to sleep with this many.

‘Sleeping with 7 pillows is generally not recommended unless you have specific medical conditions, unique sleep preferences, or other justifications. Overloading your bed with pillows can lead to poor spinal alignment, discomfort, or long-term issues,’ says Martin Seeley, a sleep expert at MattressNextDay.

Martin states that medical conditions, such as acid reflux, or being post-surgery or injury, can mean seven pillows are necessary to elevate or support different parts of your body. He says it can also be beneficial for pregnant women to support the belly, back and knees.

However, instead of pilling up seven pillows, Martin recommends these alternatives instead:

  • Body Pillow: Provides full-body support for side sleepers or pregnant individuals.
  • Wedge Pillow: Elevates the upper body for conditions like GERD or acid reflux.
  • Customised Sleep Setup: Use fewer, strategically placed pillows tailored to your needs.

While seven pillows may sound like the epitome of luxury, it won’t necessarily grant you a better night's sleep. It can cause you to overheat, give you back or neck ache and cause restlessness. Instead, it’s best to stick to the recommended amount of pillows for your sleep style.

How many pillows should you sleep with?

Finding the right pillow is key for how to sleep better, but unfortunately, there is not a one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to finding the right number for you.

‘The key to better sleep lies in finding the right pillow set up, ‘says Karen Thomas, Head of Homeware Design at M&S. ‘Your pillow should support your head and neck in alignment with your spine. Different pillow fills - such as feather, down, memory foam, or synthetic - offer varying levels of support and comfort. Natural feather fillings are generally softer and lightweight compared to synthetic options, but some materials can trigger allergies in certain individuals. Whether you prefer minimalism or plush layers, the right choice can transform your sleep quality.’

As a general rule of thumb, back sleepers are recommended to sleep on one to two pillows, side sleepers are recommended two to three, stomach sleeps should use one and combination sleeps have a choice of one to three.

Ideal Home's top rated pillows

Simba Hybrid pillow

The Simba Hybrid Pillow

Ideal Home's trusted team of reviewers found this the best pillow for side sleepers. It's soft and squishy, and you can buy extra 'nanocubes' to increase the amount of filling in your pillow or remove them to your preference.

A feather and down pillow

scooms Hungarian Goose Down Pillow

If you toss and turn this is a great pillow for you. It stays much cooler than synthetic filling and is both dense and plump to support you as you move in your sleep.

A white pillow from Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer 2 Pack Duck Feather & Down Medium Pillows

A lightly filled feather and down pillow it's ideal for front sleepers who need a super soft, low loft pillow that won't raise the head too far from the bed.

Kezia Reynolds
Kezia Reynolds
News Writer

Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!

