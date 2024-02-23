Stacey Dooley sparks a debate about having a TV in the bedroom – but the experts settle it once and for all

Earlier this week, Stacey Dooley took to her Instagram to ask her followers a ‘very important question’ – she enquired where she should put the TV in her bedroom and how she should hide it. Little did she know that she was actually kicking off an online debate instead. The subject? Whether you should have a TV in the bedroom or not.

While the presenter simply asked for some bedroom TV ideas, many of her followers tried to deter her from the idea of a bedroom TV altogether, with comments like, ‘Noooo don't put a telly in the bedroom,’ and ‘I would say absolutely no TV in the bedroom,’ or ‘No TV, why spoil a lovely room,’ becoming a regular occurrence in the comments section.

People clearly have some very strong opinions on the matter. But what do the experts say? TV in the bedroom – yes or no? This is their advice.

Should you have a TV in the bedroom?

Stacey Dooley’s home has been a constant source of inspiration for us at Ideal Home of late, as we can regularly be caught swooning over Stacey’s flooring or other home decor. And that goes for her followers too (over one million and counting). But Stacey clearly got more than she bargained for with this one, while she only asked which ways to hide a TV in the bedroom her followers prefer.

But it turns out that sleeping experts are very much on the side of those against putting a TV in the bedroom, suggesting that the best TV should be saved for the living room and kept out of the bedroom.

‘Having a TV in the bedroom is a matter of personal choice,’ says Ashley Hainsworth, bedroom furnishings expert and founder of Bed Kingdom. ‘There are upsides and downsides to having them in your bedroom, and what works for some people may not work for others. However, there are likely more disadvantages to having a TV in the bedroom, and therefore people should consider whether convenience and potential entertainment or relaxation benefits are worth the risk of poor-quality sleep.’

And we all know how important good quality sleep is to our everyday lives and our health.

‘Having poor sleep can negatively impact concentration and memory, so it’s vital that we make sure we have the best quality sleep possible,’ says Dr Lindsay Browning, neurologist, psychologist and sleep expert at And So To Bed. ‘When it comes to keeping a TV in your bedroom, this may not be good for your sleep for a number of reasons.

The first reason is the possibility of delaying going to sleep because you’ll want to continue watching TV and will end up going to bed at a much later hour than you should.

‘Going to bed and waking up at a regular time each day are both important aspects of good sleep hygiene - the environmental cues and behaviours that prepare our body for sleep each night,’ Ashley explains. ‘However, keeping a TV in your room can increase the temptation to stay up past your usual bedtime, resulting in shorter sleep duration, and an increased likelihood of hitting snooze on your regular morning alarm. The bedroom should be a space for sleep and relaxation, and screen time can disrupt that.’

The other main reason is the danger of overstimulation which might lead to difficulties falling asleep.

‘The bright light from the TV can disrupt melatonin production, meaning you may find it harder to fall asleep when you have finished watching TV,’ Dr Lindsay warns. ‘If you’re watching something overstimulating or stressful right before bed (like the news!), then this may keep your brain too active and alert, making falling asleep even more difficult.’

And putting a TV in your child’s room should be especially avoided according to experts. ‘Children in particular should avoid having a TV in their bedroom, as it can have a negative impact on their health, attention span and ability to have a good nights’ sleep,’ Ashley says.

‘One 2019 study found that children who had a TV in their bedroom averaged a shorter sleep duration over a 24-hour period, napped more throughout the day and had a higher negative affect, than children without one. Further studies suggest that children with TVs in their bedroom demonstrate lower engagement in school.’

So removing or just not including a TV in your bedroom to begin with might just be the best design tip for better sleep.