Stacey Dooley’s tiled hallway is full of ‘Victorian charm’ say experts – and it's a growing household trend

Stacey Dooley’s home and her interior decorating style have become constant sources of inspiration for us here at Ideal Home. Regularly sharing snaps and reels of her London abode on her Instagram, Stacey Dooley’s flooring is the latest obsession of her 1.1 million followers. Us included.

This traditional yet vibrant hallway flooring idea is made from mosaic-style, patterned encaustic tiles, which were a common feature of Victorian entryways. But it’s still very much loved today - as demonstrated by people going crazy over the Strictly winner’s original hallway floor in her Victorian house. In fact, many homeowners try to replicate the effect even in modern buildings, according to our interiors experts.

This just goes to show that keeping original features of a space, which are often uncovered during the renovation process, is worth it.

Stacey Dooley’s tiled flooring

Stacey Dooley’s Instagram feed has been full of home decor inspiration lately, whether that’s Stacey’s Champagne coupe bow decor championing the current ‘coquette’ trend or her iconic Togo sofa that we’ve been trying to find a cheaper dupe for.

And she’s not the only celebrity that’s been inspiring us in the flooring department. We’ve also been loving Maisie Smith’s and Max George’s open plan home flooring choice made from extra-large tiles that create the effect of concrete.

But while Maisie and Max opted for something very modern in their homes, Stacey kept her hallway flooring rather traditional.

‘Stacey’s tiles are original Victorian encaustic tiles, made in the UK,’ says Abbas Youssefi, founder of independent tile specialists, Porcelain Superstore. ‘They are very traditional with a classic edge. This style of decorative mosaic floor tile is timeless. I would say these are from Minton & Co, a tile company incredibly popular during the Victorian era. A genuine Minton floor would be high on many homeowners’ wishlists.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Brent Charles)

Laura Chiddey, Fabb Furniture's home interiors expert, adds, ‘Victorian tiles, with their vibrant colours and patterns, quickly became popularised and are still a favourite to this day. This style of tile was and still is commonly used on hallway flooring, welcoming guests to a bold, vibrant environment upon entry.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Philip Lauterbach)

But since not everyone owns a Victorian period home with a preserved original floor, there are now ways you can recreate the look yourself.

‘We’ve seen many homeowners of modern homes looking to replicate the look. There are now many tiles, including porcelain options that can look just as lovely and replicate the look,’ says Grazzie Wilson, head of creative at tile brand Ca’ Pietra.

And according to Laura of Fabb Furniture, the Dorset Marron tiles available at Wickes are the closest match to the original. ‘Dorset Marron is a floor tile that replicates a Victorian floor by using its notable colours and patterns. This popular ceramic tile can be found in modern properties and offers plenty of style and character.’

Get the look

But there are several other retailers and designs that can recreate the Victorian style in your home if you got enchanted by Stacey Dooley’s charming flooring. We certainly did.