5 things you must think about before buying a fitted wardrobe – tick each of these things off your list before you invest

Fitted wardrobes have to be up there as one of the top lust-worthy wants in our homes. Having wardrobes that fit snuggly and seamlessly into your space to keep all your clothes in one place is what dreams are made of!

'The benefit of bespoke fitted wardrobe ideas is their ability to maximise all available space, unlike the restricted capacity of freestanding wardrobes. Additionally, they can be customised to suit your specific belongings, providing a designated spot for everything,' explains Tom Howley, Creative Design Director at Tom Howley Bespoke Design.

While the idea of having separate spaces for jeans, shoes, bags and accessories is hugely desirable, fitted wardrobes can be pricey and you don't want to risk and expensive mistake. So if you're looking for bedroom wardrobe ideas, you're going to want to know the things to consider before buying a fitted wardrobe, so you know you'll be spending your money wisely.

I've spoken to three other experts as well as Tom, to bring you a complete guide of the things to consider before buying a fitted wardrobe, so you're clued-up.

1. What problem are you trying to solve?

'The first thing to consider when choosing fitted wardrobes is identifying the problem you’re intending to solve,' advises Rachal Hutcheson, National Retail Manager, Sharps .

'Whether the goal is to create a multifunctional space with a dedicated work-from-home area, maximise storage in a smaller room, or achieve a more streamlined and clutter-free environment, a bespoke design ensures the solution is tailored to the space.'

(Image credit: Future PLC/Brent Darby)

While the driving force might be aesthetic reasons, it's worth remembering that a fitted wardrobe can actually work much harder than just looking good, so try to be clear about what you want to achieve in your space. Whether you're also looking to add in a small desk or even dressing table ideas, all wants and desires can be taken into consideration.

Tom explains, 'Bespoke fitted wardrobes can be designed to span from wall-to-wall and floor-to-ceiling, allowing for greater storage depth compared to the standard 600mm depth of typical wardrobes. This customisation means we can create deeper drawers and shelves, ensuring every inch is used effectively.'

'Additionally, bespoke furniture can be proportioned to fit the specific space, whether it's a large room with high ceilings or a smaller, awkward area. This ensures the furniture looks appropriate and balanced without overwhelming the room.'

2. Has the space been measured accurately?

'A fitted wardrobe is a great way to maximise storage and enhance your space, but careful planning is key,' warns Nick Cryer, Managing Director at Berkeley Place .

'It’s no longer just about having bedroom storage—it’s also about creating a cohesive and well-proportioned room. A fitted wardrobe should complement the space in a seamless, non-intrusive way, aligning with the overall interior design of your home.'

'So space planning and accurate measurements are essential, not only to ensure your wardrobe fits snugly into awkward spaces but also to create a sense of symmetry and purpose within the room. Consider all the furniture elements you envision in the space to maintain a balanced layout.'

(Image credit: Sharps)

Rachal adds, 'Most properties, especially period homes, have architectural quirks such as uneven walls, sloped ceilings, or intricate skirting boards and architraves, so accurate measuring is key.'

'Freestanding furniture often struggles to fit seamlessly within these constraints, yet fitted wardrobes are designed to work harmoniously with the room’s structure and to fit the space exactly. This results in a polished, built-in aesthetic that feels like an integral part of the space rather than an afterthought.'

Another of the things to consider before buying a fitted wardrobe is whether the intended space has the correct depth for hanging clothes.

While fitted wardrobes will work in pretty much any space, no matter how awkward, you do need to have the right space to accommodate hangers, or you risk having to have the wardrobes protrude into the room.

(Image credit: Future PLC / Caroline Mardon)

Tom says, 'In reality, no space is too small for bespoke storage solutions. However, when it comes to wardrobes, limited hanging space can be a challenge. Clothes require a specific depth and height - for instance, hanging a suit needs one metre in height and 600 millimetres in depth. In smaller areas, accommodating these dimensions may not be possible.'

Open wardrobe ideas could be a way around a shallow space, but you would have to be comfortable with your clothes being on show.

4. What will be going inside?

'Once you have a well-thought-out blueprint, you can focus on the interior configuration,' says Nick, 'mainly, what will you be storing inside? Customise the layout to suit your lifestyle — whether you need more hanging space, drawers, or shelving.'

'Always choose high-quality materials. Built-in wardrobes are an investment and should be durable, as they are not easily replaced like freestanding furniture. Consider mirrored doors to enhance light and create a spacious feel or opt for wood finishes for added warmth and character.'

(Image credit: Neville Johnson / @erica_davies)

Tom adds, 'When designing fitted wardrobes, common requests from clients include features such as long hanging spaces, double hanging options, deep or long drawers, and adjustable shelving for displaying items. You may also want to incorporate wardrobe storage ideas for small items like watches, jewellery, belts, and scarves.'

Rachal advises, 'Consideration should definitely be given to storage needs. The balance between open shelving closed drawers, and hidden compartments depend on individual preferences and the types of items being stored. Particular attention may be required for accommodating extensive shoe collections, bulky items, or awkwardly shaped possessions. A custom-built wardrobe ensures every element is accounted for, optimising functionality and accessibility.'

5. Will you be installing lighting?

The last of our things to consider before buying a fitted wardrobe is whether to opt for internal lighting.

While you've probably planned your bedroom lighting, you might not have thought about adding additional lighting to the inside of your fitted wardrobe. But they are definitely worth considering as they'll help you find exactly what you're looking for on even the darkest of days.

(Image credit: Tom Howley)

Nick explains: 'Integrated lighting is a key finishing touch for fitted wardrobes. It improves visibility while adding a luxurious feel. LED strip lights or spotlights inside the wardrobe are excellent choices for a polished look.'

'By carefully considering these factors, you’ll create a fitted wardrobe that is both stylish and practical, enhancing both storage and aesthetics in your home.'

FAQS

Are built-in wardrobes a good investment and do they add value to a house?

'Built-in wardrobes significantly enhance both functionality and aesthetic appeal, making them a valuable investment,' explains Rachal.

'They can increase a property's perceived size and usability by unlocking up to 40% more storage space compared to ordinary fitted wardrobes and double the space of freestanding alternatives. This is particularly beneficial in previously underutilised areas, such as loft conversions or period homes with unconventional layouts. By maximising space and improving organisation, rooms feel more expansive and attractive to potential buyers, adding to the overall marketability of a property.'

Chris Johnson Bedrooms Category Manager at Howdens adds, 'Feedback from our trade customers is that storage is king – no matter what interiors and bedroom trends we see through the years, that remains consistent. Even behind closed doors, people want curated wardrobes and clever space solutions. Anecdotally, fitted wardrobes and bedroom storage are high on the list for house buyers – it completes a project and bedroom setting.'

Tom adds, 'Bespoke fitted wardrobes are an excellent investment, not just in terms of functionality, but also property value. Potential buyers often see well-designed storage as a significant selling point, particularly in homes where space is at a premium.'

Why are fitted wardrobes so expensive?

'The cost of fitted wardrobes reflects the bespoke nature of their design and construction,' says Rachal. 'While budget-friendly, off-the-shelf solutions exist, they often lack the durability, efficiency, and seamless integration of custom-built options.'

'High-quality fitted wardrobes are crafted with precision and should include a tailored experience, from in-person design consultations to professional installation, ensuring a perfect fit for both the space and lifestyle requirements. Sharps offers a 15-year guarantee – which again reinforces the value of a long-lasting solution rather than a temporary fix.'

Tom explains, 'Fitted wardrobes are more expensive than off-the-shelf freestanding options, however, this reflects the craftsmanship, high-quality materials, and level of customisation involved. Each wardrobe is designed to complement the architecture of the home while meeting the exact storage requirements of the owner. Every detail, from hanging spaces and shelving to concealed compartments, is thoughtfully integrated.'

Chris adds, 'Historically, fitted wardrobes may have been cost prohibitive, but today’s styles are becoming more cost-effective and better value. As an investment piece, there are more innovative solutions now that can fit and maximise any space.'

Have you considered all these points before taking the plunge and investing in a fitted wardrobe?