Dressing table ideas – ways to create the perfect beauty spot

Get ready to go 'Out Out' at your very own elegant and organised pamper station.

As any girl knows, half – actually, let’s face it – most of the fun of going out can be had in getting ready beforehand. That’s why we always recommend trying to squeeze in a dedicated area for the ritual. Somewhere to sit and focus on your cleansing and countering, blending and bronzing, with an appropriate amount of good light, and storage for all your lotions and potions.

As our dressing table ideas show, you can create said pamper station in even the tiniest spaces. And it could have transformative effects on your bedroom as a whole, making it look more glamorous into the bargain.

1. Keep it simple

A bedroom should be a restful space, so keep things simple with a chic low-key table like this one. As well as a place to apply make up and take it off before bed, it can also serve as a desk.

2. No space for a table? Try this Ikea hack

Make tangled necklaces and missing earrings a thing of the past with the ultimate jewellery organiser, which can double as a make-up station with the addition of a mirror.

It’s been created by turning Mosslanda shelves upside down so they double as storage space. Screw hooks and eyes into the front and back edges for hanging items, leaving the flat tops free for make-up and accessories.

3. Get more from your chest of drawers

Let’s be honest, a dressing table is a luxury that often gets the boot in favour of more substantial storage. Like a chest of drawers. But this hard-working piece of furniture can do even more. Choose one at the right height and it can double as a dressing table. Place a chair nearby so that you can pull it up when you need to ‘put your face on’.

4. Think outside the box when it comes to furniture

The owner of this house was looking for a dressing table that would fit in a restricted space. But when she couldn’t find the right ‘traditional’ dressing table, she used a console table and kitchen stool instead. Then rather clutter up the tabletop with a box, she came up with an ingenious hanging station for jewellery.

Nervous of getting your mirror height right? Rather than hang it, rest it on your table.

5. Go for a fun look that will inspire your big night out

We adore the bold use of colour in this fun and fabulous bedroom. If this won’t get you in the party mood come Saturday night, nothing will! Upcycling a vintage table with a new paint job and pretty handles is a cost-effective way to get this look. The long drawer will provide oodles of storage for blusher, bronzer, shadows and scents.

6. Have a place for everything

Here, a tray has been used to demarcate where scents should sit, and there’s a compartmentalised box to keep jewellery organised. Further boxes provide storage for make-up, and everything else can be stashed away in the two drawers below.

7. Go glam with glass

For full-on Hollywood glamour, you can’t go wrong with mirrored bedroom furniture. Up the wow factor even more with a statement mirror – either in a matching look, or framed with film-star bulbs that will help you get your make-up on point!

Buy now: Parisian Mirrored Dressing Table, £199, Very

These examples prove that it really is worth trying to fit in a dressing table if you can. Because as we all know, a little bit of ‘me’ time can make a big difference.