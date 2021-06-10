We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Wardrobe space is one of those things that we never seem to have enough of. And while a walk-in closet is the stuff of dreams, the reality is very often a too-small wardrobe that’s packed to the brim, with rails loaded with hangers and shelves stuffed with clothes.

While a bigger wardrobe might solve the problem, if that isn’t an option, organising the space you have more efficiently will do wonders. Bring order to your bedroom with these ingenious ideas and clever buys that will help you stretch your wardrobe space.

Wardrobe storage ideas

1. Customise your wardrobe interior

Make your bedroom wardrobe idea work for you, by tailoring the interior to suit your specific needs. Customisable fittings give greater flexibility than a standard wardrobe – you can choose exactly how many rails, shelves, drawers or baskets you want – and are a less-pricey alternative to bespoke, built-in wardrobes.

Work out a combination that suits your clothes. If you don’t have many longer items, save space by combining a hanging rail with drawers or shelf storage underneath. Or if you have lots of jumpers and jeans, include some shelves or cubbyhole storage.

2. Use dividers to separate shelf space

Make better use of shelf space inside a wardrobe with neat plastic dividers to separate stacks of clothes. Bulky items like sweaters and denim jeans can take up a lot of drawer space, but stacking them in piles makes them easier to access. Thicker items fold easily and won’t crease or lose their shape when stacked in a pile

3. Use the doors for space-conscious storage

A great smart small bedroom idea is to seek storage in every available space. The storage capacity of this standard wardrobe is maximised by a smart door hanger which provides extra space for all manner of accessories that threaten to clutter a bedroom. This example shows how in a child’s bedroom even the toys can be tidied away, hidden out of sight by hanging them on the back of the door.

4. Stack shoes so they’re super-easy to find

Fit twice as many shoes in the same space with these clever stackers. One shoe sits on top of the plastic holder and the other one slots in below – with both shoes stored together, it makes pairs easier to find too.

5. Organise smalls with adjustable dividers

Small items like underwear, tights and socks can get jumbled up and in a tangle if everything is shoved into one drawer. These clever adjustable dividers simply slide apart to fit the drawer size (so will work with any drawer) and can be used to section off the contents so you can find what you’re looking for more easily.

6. Utilise every inch with stackable storage

Space at the bottom of a wardrobe often gets forgotten about. Separate short and longer-hanging pieces so you can access floor space more easily, then invest in stacking boxes that can be arranged to fit. Clear boxes allow you to see what’s inside at a glance and are great for storing shoes or knitwear.

7. Avoid tangled accessories

Keep a collection of scarves, belts or jewellery in order with this multi-use hanger that can be hooked on a clothes rail. Taking up less space than a standard hanger, it has a series of loops where you can hang all manner of accessories to save them getting tangled.

8. Use clear boxes so you can see what’s inside

Make use of wasted space at the top of a wardrobe with these sturdy plastic stackable crates. Great for bulky items or out of season clothes, the see-through plastic lets you see what’s inside, while the lids clip securely shut to keep clothes moth-free.

9. Fill awkward gaps with stacking cubbies

These stackable wardrobe organisers allow you to utilise all the available space inside a wardrobe and are a great way of filling any gaps or awkward spaces that might otherwise go unused.

Ideal for shirts or knitwear, ventilated sides allow air to circulate, plus they have slide rails at the bottom (like a drawer) so you can pull them out individually.

10. Slot in a hanging shelf

If you’ve plenty of hanging space but could use a few more shelves, try this space-saving fabric hanging rack. With six compartments, it will give extra storage for folded items, like knitwear or jeans, but folds away easily when not needed.

11. Organise wardrobe hanging space

Make more space inside your wardrobe by organising a system. Hang clothes in categories, then within that by sleeve length and colour for easy visibility. Position items worn often in a prominent, easy-to-reach spot, with those you wear less often (such as heavy jumpers) at the top of the wardrobe.

12. Store and hide the TV in a wardrobe

Who said a bedroom wardrobe is purely for clothes? Fitted wardrobes act as the perfect place to conceal a TV, because lets be honest a television doesn’t add anything to the style credentials of a bedroom decor – it’s best hidden.

13. Use baskets to maximise space

A free-standing wardrobe will have valuable storage space if you use the top. Baskets on top of a wardrobe provide the perfect place to store clothes, towels or spare bedding. Matching baskets throughout your bedroom scheme will create a cohesive look that keeps your sleep space looking neat and tidy.

A coordinating peg rail will provide extra space to hang towels or plan your next day outfits – like a stylist would.

What is the best way to organise a wardrobe?

‘Get into good habits’ advises professional organiser Vicky Silverthorn, from ”You Need A Vicky’ her own professional organising service. ‘Put clothes away at the end of the day. Make sure everything has a home – if you have to question where this is, then it’s not obvious or practical enough.’

‘Tidy in stages. Re-organising a whole wardrobe takes time to do properly – pulling everything out in one go can be overwhelming. Tackling it a rail, a drawer or a section at a time is much more manageable.’

How do you store clothes with little space?

To store clothes with little space you need to be smart with your solutions. Vicky advises, ‘Fold items in a practical way that suits the space. The higher a pile, the more likely it is to tumble, so aim for shorter piles folded well. Fold to a standard you can keep up – there’s no point folding socks in neat squares if you know you won’t bother to do it.’