10 vinyl flooring ideas for bedrooms that will persuade you to ditch the carpet for easy-to-care for vinyl

Traditionally carpet has often been the go-to for bedroom flooring, but vinyl flooring ideas for bedrooms are becoming increasingly popular as it's easy to maintain and mimic the designs of traditional wooden flooring while being softer underfoot.

If you're looking for some new bedroom flooring ideas , vinyl or LVT (luxury vinyl tiles) are a great option to consider.

'I think vinyl and LVT are growing in popularity for three main reasons; their affordability, durability, and variety,' explains Paul Hambidge, managing director at Factory Direct Flooring .

'Homeowners want something budget-friendly that will last and complement their bedroom's design style. Carpets may be falling out of favour, but in bedrooms, a cushioned floor is still high on customers' priority list for extra comfort, and vinyl ticks the box for this (especially the thicker varieties).'

If you're planning a bedroom reno, then it can be overwhelming when it comes to choosing flooring. We've picked our favourite ideas to help you create a stylish bedroom scheme.

1. Lay a herringbone pattern

(Image credit: Topps Tiles)

Herringbone and ziz-zag patterned flooring is an easy way to add pattern to a bedroom while keeping the rest of the space calm and simple.

'Herringbone flooring adds a touch of elegance and sophistication to any space, making it the perfect choice for anyone keen to bring the quiet luxury trend into their bedroom,' explains Harriet Goodacre, style consultant at Topps Tiles .

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Not only does it add a stylish edge, it's also a good visual trick to make small spaces feel bigger, as Harriet explains: 'What sets it apart is its intricate design. The diagonal arrangement creates visual interest and draws the eye along the floor, creating an illusion of depth and movement. This can make your room feel more spacious, which is why herringbone works so well in small bedrooms.'

2. Choose a tough design for kids' rooms

(Image credit: Tapi Carpets & Floors)

When it comes to kids' room ideas, vinyl flooring couldn't be a more perfect option, as it's softer underfoot making it ideal for little ones.

'One of the standout features is its built-in layer of comfort, often with a spongy texture that feels soft underfoot, perfect for sensitive little feet as they play, crawl, or walk around,' explains Johanna Constantinou, flooring expert at Tapi Carpets & Floors .

3. Mimic the look of real wood

(Image credit: Harvey Maria)

If you live in an older property or love country-style decor, LVT is a fab way to get the look of real wood but with the convenience of vinyl. Original wooden floors can often be draughty and hard, while LVT or vinyl can mimic the look easily.

'All authentic wood LVT work well in bedrooms, being more practical and budget-friendly than real wood floors,' says Lucy Tunstall, creative director at Harvey Maria . 'Warmer and darker tones are definitely having a moment and we're seeing these designs laid in bedrooms, often in a herringbone pattern.'

4. Pick a style with longevity

(Image credit: Tapi Carpets & Floors)

Grey is one of the most versatile colour choices for vinyl flooring ideas for bedrooms, as it works with a whole range of colours. So even if you change up your décor, you can rest assured that your flooring will work cohesively alongside it.

'Its subtle tones can create a calming and sophisticated atmosphere, making it easy to style with various décor elements,' says Johanna. 'For a serene and airy feel, pair grey vinyl with soft pastels like blush pink, lavender, or light blue, which add a gentle contrast and warmth to the space.'

5. Be bold with pattern

(Image credit: Flooring Hut)

If you fancy a completely different look for your bedroom ideas, choosing a more abstract flooring design can make a statement.

'Abstract vinyl flooring can turn a bedroom into a work of art,' explains Paul Brewster, CEO at Flooring Hut . 'Ideal for contemporary and artistic spaces, these designs can be bold or subtle depending on the pattern and colour. Abstract designs work best in minimalist bedrooms where the flooring can be the focal point, but keep the rest of the décor simple to let the flooring stand out.'

6. Embrace darker shades

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Warmer wooden tones are ideal for giving a bedroom a more cosy vibe. For a cocooning feel, fit some wood panelling above your bed as a headboard, continuing up and on to the ceiling.

'Thanks to advances in printing technology, Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) mimic the knots and brown tones of real wood and are often difficult to differentiate from the real thing,' says Alex Heslop, trends expert at Flooring Superstore .

7. Freshen up with lighter colours

(Image credit: Future PLC/Dominic Blackmore)

For a light and bright bedroom, pairing light grey flooring with pastels, can give the space a fresh feel – ideal for north-facing rooms.

'Although grey home décor may have waned slightly of late, it remains one of the most popular colours in interior design owing to its versatility,' explains Harriet. 'Achieving a modernised grey bedroom scheme comes down to landing the right colour combination.'

'The rule of thumb is to match cool greys with other "chill" colours. For example, grey and duck egg blue are a powerful duo that look effortlessly contemporary. '

8. Lay a durable design

(Image credit: Factory Direct Flooring)

The stand out reason for choosing vinyl flooring ideas in bedrooms is its durability and cost when compared to other materials, which makes it the top of the list for kids' rooms.

'LVT is one of the best flooring options you can go for in kids' bedrooms and playrooms because of its waterproof qualities,' advises Paul Hambridge managing director of Factory Direct Flooring.

'All vinyl floors have a wear layer designed to withstand daily wear and tear, which is especially handy with children around. This layer is measured in millimetres, and varies between products, but as a rule of thumb, thicker vinyls are more durable. But if the worst should ever happen (such as a large tear), vinyl is also the most budget-friendly floor type to replace.'

9. Serve up a luxe scheme

(Image credit: Factory Direct Flooring)

To get a luxurious bedroom scheme, you can't beat darker wooden tones when it comes to flooring. Stick to lighter colours on walls to keep the space feeling bright and modern, while simple furniture shapes add a minimalist edge.

'Dark wood tones in flooring can add a feeling of traditional luxury and refinement to a bedroom. But there's a careful balance to strike to maintain the featherlight feel in this style of interiors,' explains Paul of Factory Direct Flooring.

'If you're choosing dark wood-effect flooring in your bedroom, lean towards styles with warmer undertones. These tones should help to add depth and richness, and pair well with lighter walls to maintain a sense of airiness.'

10. Balance out darker wall colours

(Image credit: Amtico)

If you're confident with colour and like bold or brighter shades on your walls, keeping your flooring light and in similar tones to other key pieces of furniture helps to soften stronger colours for a more cosy atmosphere.

'Wood bedroom flooring is a gorgeous way of bringing cosy warm tones into the room, with varying shades to complement or contrast with your interior,' advises Lorna Williams, head of product design and visual creation at Amtico . 'Use dark hues for a sultry, moody bedroom, or lighter shades for a fresh airy space.'

FAQs

What is the most popular flooring for bedrooms?

'Hardwood flooring is a favourable choice in bedrooms,' says Liam Cleverdon, flooring and interiors expert at Flooring King . 'This is due to the flooring’s aesthetic appeal and traditional style to create a sophisticated room to relax. However, there are vinyl options with a wood effect that replicate the style of hardwood and are a more durable, affordable alternative to the popular flooring.'

What is the disadvantage of vinyl flooring?

'Sheet vinyl, which comes on a roll, is very difficult to repair if it gets damaged and more often than not the whole floor will need to be replaced,' explains Christian Roberts at MyJobQuote.co.uk . 'Some luxury vinyl tiles can be repaired with a special type of putty but if the damage is too severe the planks can be taken up and replaced.'

Christian also recommends being careful when positioning furniture on top of vinyl flooring.

'Due to its soft nature vinyl can be damaged by heavy furniture or sharp objects. It’s recommended that you use felt pads on the feet of furniture and avoid dragging items across the flooring.'