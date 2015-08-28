16 images

Looking for shabby chic bedroom ideas?

Shabby chic is essentially a country look, with an elegant, often French-inspired twist. Relaxed at its heart, shabby chic style is an infusion of time-worn furniture, a pale palette and dainty florals and tea-stained linens – making it perfect for your bedroom.

A predominantly white or pale neutral scheme is a classic shabby chic look, and is ideal if you want to evoke peace and tranquility in your bedroom scheme. Colours in keeping with this way of living tend to be soft, palatable tones such as mint, dusky rose, seafoam green and creams, and crisp, clean whites that will blend with any colour scheme.

Take shabby chic style into the bedroom with floral fabric and distressed furniture that you can make yourself, or expand into the dressing room with vintage hanging rails and coat hangers.

Visit antique fairs, auctions and salvage yards for your furniture. This look is all about celebrating beauty in the patina of aged objects. Whether you love or hate it, you can’t deny it, the shabby chic trend is here to stay.

