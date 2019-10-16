The best chair beds to ensure you’re sitting and sleeping comfortably

Looking for a multi-funtional furniture piece for a living room or bedroom, that can act as a stylish chair and also a comfy place to sleep? The solution to your

What you’re in the market for is a chair bed. The chair bed is a petite, multifunctional piece of furniture that comes in many shapes, fabrics and styles. With so much variety on offer there’s a style to suit all decorating schemes. From traditional to contemporary, and even glam – there’s a chair bed to suit all homes.

What’s the difference between a sofa bed and a chair bed?

Smaller in size than the more commonly know sofa bed, chair beds prove to be a more practical solution for small space living.

Chair beds are ideal for compact spaces and will turn even the tiniest of spare rooms into a comfortable retreat for visitors. Take a look at our pick of the best chair beds to suit every look.

Go for a discreet design that matches your living room decor or choose a more distinct style to jazz up a neutral guest room. Choose a chair that suits it’s chosen purpose within the space.

The best chair beds 2019

1. Made Haru chair – best for bedrooms

This beautifully retro design is almost undetectable as anything other than a stylish occasional chair. The combination of luxurious velvet fabric, featuring delicate button detailing, and pale wooden legs creates a flawless on-trend design – stylish and practical in equal measure. The feminine nature of this design, in this chosen colourway is perfect for a boudoir.

A durable pine frame ensures the fold-out bed is up to the job of providing a good night’s sleep for guests. It’s ideal for guests as the bed is only designed for occasional use. A simple fold out mechanism makes it effortless to set up.

The design is additionally available in Sapphire Blue; Marshmallow Grey; Sherbet Blue; Butter Yellow; Cygnet Grey; Flame Orange and Pine Green.

Chair dimensions: H78 x W77 x D86cm

Bed dimensions: L182 x W77 cm

Buy now: Haru Single Sofa Bed, £199, Made

2. Dunelm Oliver chair bed– best for teenagers rooms

With its contemporary retro-inspired design this striking chair bed is ideal to jazz up a youngsters room. With an easy to use folding mechanism, the Oliver Chair Bed is crafted in a orange soft touch, flat weave fabric with exposed stitch back rest detailing. The sponge foam design makes it ideal for comfort, whether used as a chair or a mattress.

Complete with three adjustable positions for sitting and sleeping, the part assembly chair bed is constructed with a sturdy pine frame and includes a foam filled pillow for extra support.

Not only it is a great space saving piece it’s super easy to use. It requires very minimal effort to transform into a bed complete with a pillow for a headrest, then restore it back as an armchair the morning after.

Chair dimensions: H81 x W105 x D90 cm

Bed dimensions: L191 x W107

Buy now: Oliver Chair Bed, £279, Dunelm

3. IKEA Lycksele chair bed – best for every day use

A chair by day, a comfortable single bed by night. It’s no wonder this easy-to-use chair bed is IKEA’S best-selling design. The simple yet stylish design is a great space-saving seating and sleeping solution. IKEA assures shoppers this simple, firm foam mattress is perfectly suitable for use every night.

A number of different covers are available to make it suitable for all rooms and all decors. Those include Ebbarp Black/White; Ransta White; Vallarum Cerise and Vallarum Turquoise. The choice of extra covers means it’s easy to give both your chair and a room a refresh.

Even better the fabric covers are machine washable. so much so in fact they’ve been tested the extreme by the IKEA design team. Who say, ‘ this fabric’s ability to resist abrasion has been tested to handle 30,000 cycles. A fabric that withstands 15,000 cycles or more is suitable for furniture that should withstand everyday use in the home.’

Chair dimensions: H87 x W80 x D100cm

Bed dimensions: L188 x W80cm

Buy now: Lycksele Lovas Chair Bed, £160, IKEA

4. Furniture Village Newman Chair Bed with Footstool – best for hiding

The simple shape cuts a clean-lined silhouette and the on-trend grey colourway with chrome feet is super cool and contemporary. This design is ideal for the modern living room that doesn’t want a chair bed to look anything like a bed. The footstool helps to disguise the bed element even further, because it’s a detachable living room accessory – you’d never suspect it helps to make a single bed.

Cleverly the back support of the chair drops down to extend the length. When paired wit the footstool it equates to single mattress in size.

This design is great alternative to a standout sofa bed alternative.

Chair dimensions: H88 x W78 x D58cm

Bed dimensions: L190 x W78 cm

Buy now: Newman Fabric Chair Bed with Footstool, £439, Furniture Village

5. DFS Velocity Cuddler – best for leather

If you’re looking for the ultimate undercover chair bed, this is the design for you. Smart leather gives this design a homely, welcoming feel with it’s comfy generously sized seat. This generous ‘cuddler’ armchair folds out easily to act as an occasional bed. Complete with foam-filled seat cushions for a beautiful appearance that bounces back – there’s no need to plump after sleeping or sitting on it. Additionally the headrests adjust to multiple positions, to provide ultimate comfort.

The 100 per cent leather design is available in five colours, to suit all tastes. Those include Black; Red; Grey; White and Brown. Leather is a timeless choice for living room furniture because it fits with so just about any decor, from classic country to urban industrial.

While it’s on the upper end of the price scale it does come with a free 15 year frame & frame springs guarantee.

Chair dimensions: H79 x W142 x D101cm

Bed dimensions: L208 x W142 cm

Buy now: Velocity Cuddler Sofa Bed, £1,400, DFS

6. John Lewis & Partners House Kik Sofa Bed – best for living rooms

This smart design is the one you want for a living room, when you don’t want people to know there’s an option to sleep over. Technically it’s been named a sofa bed but it’s more of a pouffe in our eyes because of its compact cube aesthetic. Which we feel also qualifies as a seat. The on-trend velvet look finish gives this design a sophisticated finish, not one you’d normally associate with a furniture piece of this nature. The stylish footstool-cum-chair-cum-bed design is available in four sumptuous colours, seen here in Opulence Saffron, along with Fraser French Grey; Fraser Charcoal and Opulence Grey.

The plush, ingenious design easily folds out to act as an occasional bed making it ideal for spare rooms, living rooms or bedrooms. In a living room the design can go undetected as a bed, acting as a generous footstool instead.

Chair/footstool dimensions: H41 x W60 x D60cm

Bed dimensions: L181cm x W60 cm

Buy now: Kik Sofa Bed, £179, John Lewis & Partners

Why choose a chair bed over a sofa bed?

The humble chair bed is a for more subtle seating and sleeping solution – than a larger, more imposing sofa bed. With a chair bed you needn’t really know it’s there.

Ideal for smaller space living because it takes up less space. Ideal for an occasional use as a bed, but an every day chair.

There you go, now you have a wealth of options to choose from. To find your ideal design that turns into a sleeping solution, with very little effort – or expense for that matter.