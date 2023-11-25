I'm a mattress reviewer – this £820 discount is the best Black Friday mattress deal I've seen
Save an extra 10% on Emma's Black Friday mattress deals with this exclusive Ideal Home discount code
I'm Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, which means I regularly put bestselling mattresses through their paces in order to find the best mattresses on the market.
As such, every Black Friday I'm tasked with searching out the best Black Friday mattress deals to track down the lowest prices on our tried and tested favourites.
The Emma Luxe Cooling Mattress is already one the best Black Friday mattress deals I've come across this year, with Emma's Black Friday sale reducing its normal price by a massive 65% off.
That means the full RRP of £1198 for the smallest mattress size is now reduced to just £419.30 in the Emma Black Friday sale.
However, the even better news is that it's just become even cheaper still thanks to an exclusive Ideal Home discount code that allows you to get an extra 10% off sale prices on the Emma website.
That means the sale price of £419.30 for the single mattress is now reduced even further to £377.37. An incredible £820 saving on the full retail price.
To take advantage of the new, even lower, price, you just need to add discount code IDEALHOMEBF10 to the checkout on the Emma website.
However, the discount code is only valid until the 28th of November at 12:59. So you'll need to move quickly to take advantage of the lowest price I've seen on this mattress all year!
Emma Luxe Cooling Mattress |
was from £1198 now from £419.30 at Emma
We think this is Emma's best mattress, and it currently has 65% off in Emma's Black Friday mattress sale. Even better, exclusive discount code IDEALHOMEBF10 will get you an extra 10% off sale prices this Black Friday, just add the code to the checkout over on the Emma website.
We were amongst the first to review the Emma Luxe Cooling Mattress when it launched, and our reviewer was soon singing its praises, finding its new cooler sleep surface a welcome addition to the range.
You can read our tester's full thoughts in our Emma Luxe Cooling mattress review.
The exclusive Ideal Home discount code also works on any other of Emma's sale products, including the already affordable Emma Original mattress.
Emma Original Mattress |
was from £311 now from £248.80 at Emma
Already a budget buy, the Emma Original Mattress is now even cheaper thanks to a 20% off Black Friday discount. Plus, add discount code IDEALHOMEBF10 to the checkout at the Emma website for an extra 10% off the sale price.
Emma is a tried and tested sleep brand, so you can (literally!) rest easy knowing you've got one of the best quality mattresses on the market.
After studying Print Design at Winchester School of Art, Amy spent multiple years working in the interior industry, including styling and visual merchandising for many well-known brands. She’s now Ecommerce Editor at Ideal Home, offering expert advice on the best products for decorating your home and ensuring it functions smoothly. That includes sourcing stylish yet affordable furniture – from the best sofa beds for combining style, comfort, and function, to the best artificial Christmas trees for a stress-free festive season – helping our readers to find the best mattress for their sleep style, and testing top-rated dehumidifiers and air purifiers to narrow down the best-in-class.
-
