What is a cooling weighted blanket? We find out if they could be a summer sleep saviour

Weighted blankets have been around for a while now, and for many people, they're the answer to a deep and restful night's sleep. But a heavy blanket doesn't exactly sound appealing during the hotter months of the year; enter cooling weighted blankets, which can give us the calming pressure of a regular weighted blanket, but with the added benefit of temperature regulation.

Cooling sleep products are a game-changer in summer, as we all know that there's nothing more uncomfortable than trying to sleep when we're too hot. Like the best cooling mattress toppers, a cooling weighted blanket can prevent us from overheating. And if you've been wondering does a weighted blanket help with sleep, many experts recommend them for their ability to induce relaxation and rest.

'Cooling weighted blankets are designed to provide the same calming pressure as a traditional weighted blanket but with a more lightweight and breathable feel,' says Emma Hughes, Product Development Manager, Kudd.ly. 'This can help to create a calm sleeping environment, allowing you to drift off into dreamland with ease.'

Cooling weighted blankets

So as the weather finally starts to heat up, as well as looking at how to keep a bedroom cool, maybe we should be turning our heads towards cooling weighted blankets as well. We've asked the experts to tell us everything you need to know about a cooling weighted blanket, so you can decide whether to invest in one ahead of any impending heatwaves.

What is a cooling weighted blanket?

A cooling weighted blanket is just like a regular weighted blanket, but it is designed to be more lightweight and breathable. They have the same calming pressure, but they won't feel hot or thick thanks to their light and airy materials.

'Cooling weighted blankets include temperature-regulating materials and provide deep touch pressure, a calming sensory technique that mimics the feeling of a gentle squeeze or hug to relax the nervous system,' says Emma Hughes.

If you've been wondering how to sleep better, weighted blankets have been recommended by sleep experts because they can help to promote a deeper, more restful slumber. A cooling weighted blanket means you can still experience these calming benefits even on the hottest nights of the year, as the blanket will actually help you to keep cool as well.

'The breathable and moisture-wicking materials used in cooling weighted blankets can help to regulate your body’s temperature and prevent night sweats,' Emma explains. 'While the weight is designed to mimic the feeling of a gentle hug or a swaddle, which can help to promote feelings of relaxation and reduce anxiety.'

What to look for when shopping cooling weighted blankets

Look for a cooling weighted blanket made from lightweight, breathable and moisture-wicking materials, such as cotton or bamboo. Some brands will create their weighted blankets with special temperature-regulating materials, so keep an eye out for these when shopping.

'When looking to purchase a cooling weighted blanket, you should also think about the weight and size of the blanket,' says Hafiz Shariff, Sleep Expert Founder, Owl + Lark. 'The general rule of thumb is that a weighted blanket should be around 10% of your body weight, and make sure you choose a blanket that covers your entire body for maximum effectiveness.

A cooling weighted blanket should be lighter than a traditional weighted blanket, which can weigh anything between 2 and 14kg, or even heavier. But for a cooling weighted blanket, the ideal weight is anything between 2 and 7kg; anything higher would take away from the temperature-regulating qualities of the materials.

Where can I find cooling weighted blankets?

'There are many retailers that offer cooling weighted blankets, including Amazon, Calming Blankets, and The Range,' says Hafiz. 'It's helpful to read some reviews and do your research, so you can purchase a high-quality product that will last.'

Regular weighted blankets are stocked by most popular sleep brands, including Emma and Simba. Cooling weighted blankets may be a little more tricky to find. but while they might not always be marketed as 'cooling', if they're made with naturally breathable materials, and their weight isn't too high, they will have the same effect. Both the Emma and Simba version promise to regulate temperature offering a similar effect.

FAQs

Do cooling weighted blankets really work? 'Cooling weighted blankets really work!' says sleep expert Hafiz. 'These blankets have been shown to help regulate body temperature and promote better sleep, making them a must-have for anyone who struggles with overheating at night.' Cooling weighted blankets have the dual benefits of calming pressure and temperature-regulating materials, helping you stay cool while you sink into a deep, restful slumber. They're ideal for people who struggle to relax before going to sleep, as the weight of the blanket will reduce the rate at which you toss and turn. 'A cooling weighted blanket is a great choice for those who want to enjoy the calming benefits of a weighted blanket but find traditional weighted blankets too warm and uncomfortable during hotter days of the year,' says Emma from kudd.ly. As with any thoughtful purchase, it's always a good idea to read customer reviews before you buy. Many people will verify the benefits of cooling weighted blankets, so you can feel more confident that it will work before you buy.