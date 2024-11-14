How often should you replace a duvet? 7 signs it's time to buy a new one

Duvets are integral for helping you sleep better. They give you that snug feeling, and keep your temperature just so all night. But a duvet has a shelf life, and there are definite signs you need to replace your duvet.

As a sleep-product reviewer who’s dedicated hours, days and even years to finding the best duvet , I know how a good duvet can help you get better sleep . And a bad duvet can bring you sleepless nights.

But how do we know when it’s time to bite the bullet and buy a new duvet? I’ve shared all my expertise here, and also spoken to sleep and bedding experts to get the inside track on when to replace a duvet.

How do you know when to replace a duvet?

1. The fillings are clumpy

One of the key signs your duvet needs replacing is if you notice lumps and bumps in your duvet have started appearing. This often is the downfall of lower-price duvets with synthetic fillings.

‘In lower-quality duvets, the filling may clump or migrate to the edges over time, leading to an uneven feel,’ says Danielle Mason, Head of Product Development at The Fine Bedding Company. ‘This affects warmth and comfort, creating cold spots where the filling has shifted.’

‘Over time, the filling in duvets can naturally start to become less bouncy and clump together,’ says Emma Beck, Buying and Merchandising Manager at Bensons for Beds. ‘You know it’s time to replace it when a regular shake doesn’t combat this!’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Eltes)

2. The duvet doesn’t feel as full

If things are feeling a little flat in the duvet department, this is a sign you should replace it.

‘If the duvet looks flat or feels less plush, it’s likely not providing the same warmth as before,’ says Danielle from The Fine Bedding Company. ‘This can be due to natural wear or repeated washing, which can break down the filling in lower-quality duvets.’

Feather and down duvets can also start to feel less full over time. This is because over time the duvet can lose feathers. This is especially the case if you haven’t cared for your duvet properly. Make sure you know how to store a duvet correctly to prevent this from happening.

3. There’s an odour or stains

‘Persistent odours or noticeable stains may mean your duvet isn’t as fresh as it once was,’ says Danielle at The Fine Bedding Company. ‘Even with regular washing, certain materials can start to hold onto allergens, odours and even dust mites over time.’

‘Unsightly stains are often caused by bodily fluids such as sweat,’ says Emma at Benson for Beds. ‘These stains are unhygienic, and mean that dust, dirt and bacteria are lurking on the duvet.’

‘Over time, duvets can absorb sweat, body oils, and moisture, which can lead to bacterial growth and musty odours,’ adds Holly Castle, Product Manager at EarthKind.

Make sure you know how to wash a duvet properly. And if that doesn’t blitz the grime, it’s time to invest in a new duvet.

(Image credit: Dominic Blackmore)

4. You’re sneezing more

Despite what you might think, dust isn’t the direct cause of allergies – it’s dust mites. These tiny bugs feed on dust. So a build up of dust is dust-mite heaven. These dust mites are the leading cause of house-born allergies in the UK.

‘If you’re experiencing more allergy symptoms during the night, it could be due to dust mites and allergens building up in an old duvet, signalling it’s time for a replacement,’ says Danielle from The Fine Bedding Company. ‘In this case, The Fine Bedding Company's Allergy Defence Duvet could be an ideal choice.’

If your allergies are really flaring up, it might be worth looking into an allergy-friendly mattress too.

5. You’re waking up too hot or cold

Sleep comfort is the number one job of a duvet. If you’ve noticed your comfort levels have dropped while in bed, it could be a sign you need a new duvet.

‘Whether it’s the wrong tog for the season, or a filling that’s not compatible with your body temperature, a duvet should keep you cosy in bed - not too hot, and not too cold,’ says Emma from Bensons for Beds. ‘If you’re waking up either too cold or with the sweats, it might be time to research different duvet options which will promote better sleep.’

‘It’s all about balance,’ says Nils Stene, third-generation CEO of bespoke-duvet company Norvegr . ‘A really good duvet will ensure you don’t overheat, nor will you feel chilly. Instead you should be kept at the perfect temperature all night long.

‘Often if you wake up cold and clammy it is probably because you are too warm. An overly warm duvet will cause you to perspire, and often you will wake up feeling cold once the perspiration has cooled and settled on your skin. Waking up cold and dry is the opposite problem; your duvet simply isn’t doing its job in keeping you warm enough.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/James French)

6. There’s wear on the outer casing

This is fairly easy to keep an eye on. If there’s noticeable damage to the duvet on the outside, it’s time to buy a new duvet.

‘If you spot visible wear such as fraying seams, tears, or holes in the fabric, it’s time for a new one!’ says Holly from EarthKind. ‘Small tears can allow the filling to escape, making the duvet less effective, and nobody wants their duvet to look tired!’

7. You haven’t replaced your duvet for five or so years

Everything has a natural life cycle, and a duvet life cycle is about 5-7 years.

‘You’ve been using your duvet for longer than 5 to 7 years [it’s time to replace it],’ say Emily and Jonathan Attwood, Founders of Scooms. ‘Over time, your duvet filling will soak up body oils, fluids, hair, etc, which will clog up your filling. It is likely that washing will not effectively remove this after several years of use.’

(Image credit: Future PLC)

Why is it important to replace your duvet regularly?

The number one reason to replace your duvet on the regular is hygiene.

‘You should replace your duvet regularly to ensure that your sleep is not disturbed,’ say Emily and Jonathan from Scooms. ‘A duvet which no longer provides optimal insulation and breathability can lead to you being too cold or too hot at night and generally not sleeping well.

‘Your duvet filling will also absorb body oils, dead skin cells and may attract dust mites over time. It's important to keep your duvet clean and to replace it regularly, particularly if you have a dust-mite allergy or a respiratory illness such as asthma or sinusitis.’

How do I make sure my duvet lasts as long as possible?

1. Follow the care instructions

Be a stickler for the rules when it comes to caring for your duvet. That care label isn’t just there for decoration, after all. If you’re not clear on what the label means, take the matter to Google. Or you can take a photo of it on an iPhone and your iPhone will tell you what it means.

‘When it’s time to wash your duvet, always check the care label for specific instructions,’ says Emma at Bensons for Beds. ‘Most duvets can be machine washed on a gentle cycle using mild detergent. However, larger duvets may require professional cleaning.’

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

2. Shake it out regularly

A refresh and replump can give your duvet a much-needed airing. This should help the fillings clumping in the long term.

‘When you change your bed sheets (ideally once a week!) make sure your duvet gets a good shake to maintain its loft and prevent clumping,’ advises Emma from Bensons for Beds. ‘This process also allows air to circulate, keeping your duvet fresh and hygienic.’

3. Store it properly when not in use

Correct storage of your duvet when not in use is vitally important.

‘When packing away your duvet during the change of the seasons, make sure it’s stored properly in breathable duvet storage bag to protect your duvet from dust, moisture, and pests,’ agrees Emma from Bensons for Beds.

How long do coverless duvets last?

A decent coverless duvet should last around the same length of time as a regular duvet.

‘Coverless duvets are designed to be durable, lasting anywhere from three to five years with regular use,’ says Danielle from The Fine Bedding Company. ‘Since they’re made to be washed frequently without needing an additional cover, high-quality coverless duvets are crafted from materials and filling that resist clumping, shrinking or fading over time. Choosing a good quality coverless duvet, such as those by Night Lark , ensures longevity, comfort and ease of care’

It might be tempting to hold onto an old duvet, but if it's past it's sell-by date you won't be doing your sleep any favours.