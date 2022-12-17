How to wash a duvet - clean your duvet so it's good as new

Knowing how to wash a duvet properly is a vital part of our sleep hygiene; we spend a lot of time curled up under our duvet every night, so making sure it's clean and free from bacteria is essential. But given that the duvet is a bulky and awkward item to wash, we often skip this chore and think that washing the bedsheets is enough to keep our sleeping space clean.

The best duvets will benefit from a refresh every so often, and aside from getting rid of bacteria and dust mites, washing the duvet will increase its longevity, so you won't need to replace it as frequently.

'Duvets should actually be washed every three to six months in order to decrease the build-up of bacteria and potential allergens,' says Thomas Høegh Reisenhus, Sleep Specialist and Sleep Counsellor, TEMPUR® (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Piglet in Bed)

How to wash a duvet

We've asked the experts how to wash a duvet and compiled their top tips below to give your duvet a well-deserved refresh, however long it's been.

How to wash a duvet in the washing machine

(Image credit: Piglet in Bed)

'Always read the instructions on the care labels and follow these to ensure you are washing your bedding correctly,' say Emily and Jonathan Attwood, Founders, Scooms (opens in new tab). 'This is your first port of call to make sure you clean everything properly, without damaging your duvet.'

If the care label on your duvet indicates that it's safe to put in the washing machine, go ahead and do that. The experts at Scooms recommend doing this every 6-12 months, depending on when you think your duvet needs it.

Wash the duvet at a maximum temperature of 40-degree. 'This will effectively remove dirt and natural body oils while using less energy than higher temperatures,' says Rhiannon Johns, Interior Designer and Head of Brand, Piglet in Bed (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Scooms)

'If your machine isn’t big enough, you may need to take the duvet to a laundrette to make use of a large capacity washer or dryer,' advise the experts at Scooms. 'If you can wash the duvet yourself, then wash with a non-bio (enzyme free) detergent, using a third of the usual amount and use a tumble dryer to dry your duvet thoroughly.'

If the duvet's care label gives you the go-ahead to put it in the tumble dryer as well, stick to a low temperature again. 'Use wool dryer balls in the dryer as they'll help the hot air to circulate more evenly and efficiently,' Emily and Jonathan suggest. 'This not only reduces drying time but saves you money on your energy bills too!'

Finally, before putting your duvet back on the bed, give it a good shake to redistribute the filling. It's best to do this every time you change your bedding to keep it in optimal shape.

How to wash a duvet by hand

If your washing machine isn't big enough for your duvet, or the care label doesn't recommend putting it through a wash cycle, you can wash it by hand in the bathtub. Fill the bath with enough water so that you can fully submerge the duvet, and add a mild detergent. Mix this in with the water so that it becomes a little slimy.

The easiest way to clean the duvet in the bath is to knead it with your feet. This way you can maneuver your way around every inch of the duvet, which is more difficult when reaching into the bath from the side.

After this, the water will contain the dirt and bacteria from the duvet, so drain this and refill the tub with fresh water. Rinse the duvet in this until you're satisfied you've got all the detergent out. Wring out as much excess water as possible to speed up the drying process.

If it's a sunny day, air the duvet out on the washing line and leave it to dry naturally. Alternatively, leave it in a warm room where it's likely to dry, such as the kitchen or utility room.

(Image credit: Laura Ashley)

What is the best way to wash a duvet?

Knowing how to wash a duvet thoroughly all depends on the type of duvet you're dealing with. The care label is your new best friend; check it properly before you begin washing, so you can avoid ruining it.

'Synthetic fibre duvets should be washed in a large washing machine as per the care label instructions,' says sleep specialist Thomas. 'Feather and down filled duvets need to be dry cleaned so it may be worth keeping a spare clean duvet, so you don’t have the stress of taking the dirty duvet to the dry cleaners and collecting the same day.'

Hang it out in the sunshine every few months so it can deodorise naturally, and of course, make sure you're changing the bedsheets frequently too.

Dry cleaning is the more costly option, so if you don't want to go down the route, you can wash your duvet by hand in the bathtub instead. Consider giving the duvet some breathing space every so often to lower the chances of dust mites and bacteria breeding.