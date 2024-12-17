Is an expensive bed worth it? Sleep and furniture experts reveal how much you should spend on a new bed

Thinking of buying a new bed? You might be wondering whether that expensive bed is worth the higher price tag than a more-affordable bed. And it’s a fair enough question.

When thinking about where to buy a bed , budget is one of the main factors that influence what bed you buy – and where you buy it from. There’s a whole range of price points within bed retailers, of course. We’ll take a look at that in this article.

As well as my own expertise as a sleep writer with more than four years of reviewing sleep products, I’ve also spoken to industry insiders to find out what affects the price of beds and how to know if what you’re buying is a good-quality bed or an offer that’s too good to be true.



What is the price range for beds?

As I’ve already touched on, the price of beds ranges massively. On the affordable end of the scale, Dunelm sells a simple double bed frame for £125 and their most expensive option is £1,229 for an adjustable double.

Habitat is another great brand with stylish-yet-reasonable prices for beds. Their Maddox metal bed frame is £135 while their pretty Walsh upholstered bed is their most expensive and costs £510 for a double.

Next is a great mid-price option for beds, and their beds start at an amazing £95 for a double. Their most expensive double is £2,000, but for this you get an ottoman storage bed with a TV lift built in.

If you’re looking at more expensive brands then Button & Sprung double beds start at £695, while Loaf’s start at £745. You might be wondering why retailers’ prices vary so much for a bed – let’s get into that.

What can affect the difference in price between beds?

1. Material

‘The main difference is the choice of fabric, with shearer being the most premium price point– the price will vary based on the fabric specification,’ says Nicky Lines, Chief Product Officer at Loaf.

‘The upholstery details can also affect price, for example, our Luna bed whilst, beautifully made is a simpler design in comparison to the Bedlington bed with further craftsmanship needed. The meterage of fabric required also will affect the price.’

2. Construction

There are loads of different types of beds and bed bases: bed frames, divans, and ottoman beds. And they are all priced differently, generally based on how much engineering and manufacturing goes into the design.

Divans – especially sprung-base divans – are more expensive than a simple frame. And ottomans and storage divans can be pricey too, as they require careful engineering.

‘We do some divan storage beds at Loaf and the extra materials and lifting mechanisms will add to the price point,’ explains Nicky from Loaf. ‘our Tight Space and Store Storage beds start at £745 and £1045 respectively.’



3. Size

An easy one here – the bigger the bed, the more it’s going to cost. This is to cover the extra materials and even engineering a larger bed takes to make.

‘Usually, a bigger bed would cost more than a smaller one, but we always encourage consumers to go as big as they can afford and as big as the space allows,’ says Philippa Warford at the National Bed Federation . 'This is because if you are sharing a bed, there is less chance of partner disturbance. Also, the closer the two of you are, the warmer your sleeping environment will be and possibly less chance of a good night’s sleep.'

4. Bespoke finishes

Some brands, such as Loaf and Button & Sprung, specialise in made-to-order bed frames that you can have custom made in the fabric and finishes of your choice. The fabric you choose will impact the price further – not all the fabrics are priced the same. These bespoke finishes do drive up the price.



5. Features

‘More luxurious features […] can increase the price,’ says Philippa from the National Bed Federation.

These features include adjustable beds and those aforementioned beds with TV lifts. These will understandably drive up the price of your bed.

How do you know you’re buying a good-quality bed?

1. Comfort

Testing the bed before you buy it is a very good idea. Go into a store and see it in person with a mattress similar to the one you already own or are buying on it. Then lie on it in different positions, and move around on it.

2. Sturdiness

Look for solid construction on the bed – sturdy legs are a must. A bed base can impact how a mattress feels, so there is not point springing for the best mattress you can buy and popping it on a cheap bed.

Ideally, there will be sprung slats, which are longer lasting and offer more responsiveness while you sleep. If you are going for a slatted bed base, make sure the slats are close together – no more than 2-3 inches apart. Any wider than this and it’ll damage your mattress.



3. Warranties and guarantees

If a brand or retailer is offering warranties and guarantees, that probably means it has a good degree of belief in its product. Of course, always check the small print on these assurances, but it should offer you some peace of mind that you’re buying something of good quality.

4. Reviews

Unbiased, independent reviews should very much make up some of your research before you click ‘add to basket’. Be wary of reviews that all sound the same, or sound like they might be written by AI. However, independent reviews from reputable sources like Ideal Home’s buying guides can be very helpful.

5. You’re buying from a reputable place

‘Buying from a reputable bed retailer with good independent reviews will give you peace of mind,’ advises Philippa from the National Bed Federation.

‘The National Bed Federation (NBF) is the trusted trade body for UK and Irish bed manufacturers,’ continues Philippa. ‘For added assurance, check the list of NBF-approved brands on their consumer website, Bed Advice UK. All NBF-approved bed manufacturers undergo independent audits to ensure compliance with flammability, health, hygiene and trade

description regulations. This means that the materials used and construction of the bed match the manufacturer’s claims.’



Can a ‘value’ bed ever be a good buy?

It’s absolutely possible to get a brilliant bed at a budget price. And more affordable brands – like the ones I mentioned above – definitely offer good value beds.

‘Yes it’s possible for a value bed to be a good buy, if purchased from a reputable retailer and made by a trustworthy bed manufacturer,’ says Philippa from NBF. ‘Everyone has different budgets, and beds are designed to accommodate this diversity.

‘The sales are a fantastic opportunity to upgrade to a higher quality and possibly more luxurious bed at a price that fits your budget.’

You may be tempted by buying a bed second-hand or via eBay. While there are deals to be had on these online market places, you need to be extremely careful of scams. Ensure you’ve seen the bed and thoroughly checked its quality before handing over any of your hard-earned cash.

Final verdict - What should you pay for a bed?

Never spend more than you can afford. But having said that, investing in the best bed you can is an investment in your sleep and overall well-being. If you’re wondering how to sleep better , a good bed is up there with a way you can try to improve your sleep.

Spend around £500-£1,000 on a bed and you’ll definitely be able to get something very decent. However, deals and offers may make excellent beds more affordable still.

‘We all have different budgets, so buy the best value bed, not necessarily the lowest cost, and go as big as you can afford and that the space allows,’ says Philippa from NBF. ‘The sales are an ideal time to buy a genuine bargain bed but be wary of discounts offering 70% to 80% off the recommended sales price – especially if there are RRPs printed on the mattress label.’

‘Deals that are too good to be true are often found on social media and other online marketplaces, as well as from traders selling from the back of a van, which we strongly advise consumers to avoid,’ says Philippa from NBF. ‘If you are hesitant about buying a new bed, just think that a £1,000 bed, over an average seven-year lifespan, only costs 20p per person per night when shared with a partner.’

So in short, head for the £500 category if you can afford it and you should be in safe territory for a good quality bed.

