The most popular mattress of 2024 – there's a clear winner for last year's most-loved mattress
This was Ideal Home readers' most-loved mattress of the year, according to our research
As Ideal Home's Sleep Editor, it's fair to say I spend a good amount of my working day thinking about mattresses.
Whether that's keeping up-to-date with the latest launches in the sleep world, researching materials, or testing out products for our guide to the best mattress to shop.
So when the team set to work to find out what mattress was the most clicked across the Ideal Home website in 2024. You better believe I was all ears.
Unlike some categories where there were several products that were neck-and-neck for the prize of 'most popular', in the mattress category there was one very clear winner. Drumroll please, for the Simba Hybrid Original mattress.
Most popular mattress 2024: Simba Hybrid Original
Yes, the Simba Hybrid Original mattress was the clear winner of 2024 according to our click-data. In fact, you clicked on this product three times more than the next-best runner-up, the Emma Luxe Cooling mattress.
And it's easy to see why, as Simba's bestseller has a lot going for it. And, it's now reduced in Simba's January sales.
This hybrid mattress design offers the cushioning of memory foam with the added support of springs, plus, although it may not quite beat the more expensive Simba Hybrid Pro mattress in this regard, the open-cell, graphite-infused foam offers more breathability and better temperature regulation than your average memory foam mattress.
The Original also does a good job of delivering decent motion isolation, responsiveness, and edge support.
A crowd-pleaser that offers a lot of bang for your buck, the Simba Hybrid Original is Ideal Home readers' most clicked mattress of 2024.
On top of that, Simba's customer service is second to none. This mattress comes with a 200-night sleep trial to test it out in your own home. The brand offers great delivery options, including delivery to your room of choice as standard, the ability to upgrade to premium delivery (the mattress is unboxed, installed onto your bedframe, and packaging removed) at the checkout, and the option to add the removal and responsible recycling of your old mattress onto your order.
Plus, delivered rolled as a mattress-in-a-box, the Original is ideal for homes with awkward delivery access, and, Simba's TrustPilot rating of 'excellent' indicates a brand that reliably delivers customer satisfaction. Even better, this mattress is relatively affordable.
All in all, that's why the Simba Hybrid Original mattress has retained its crown as the best-value mattress we've tested. What's more mattress deals and Boxing Day sales mean that now is one of the best times to shop.
Interested in this year's most-clicked runners-up? Find out what they are below.
Runners up
This mattress sleeps cooler than any other Emma mattress we've tested, making it (almost) on par with the Simba Hybrid Original. In fact, we think this is Emma's best mattress, and our Emma Luxe Cooling mattress review confirms it.
Another Emma entry, but this could be the final year this budget-friendly mattress tops the most-clicked charts as it's almost out of stock. Read our Emma Original mattress review to find out if it's the affordable mattress for you.
More springs and an added layer of breathable and temperature-regulating wool make the Simba Hybrid Pro a popular upgrade from the bestselling Simba Hybrid Original mattress.
Will the popularity of these products continue into 2025? We'll have to wait until this time next year to find out!
Amy is Ideal Home’s Sleep Editor and the Ideal Home Certified Expert on Sleep. She's spent the last four years researching and writing about what makes for the best night’s sleep during the day and testing out sleep products to find the best-in-class by night. So far she’s clocked up over 10,000 hours of pillow, duvet, and mattress testing experience.
Our go-to for all things sleep-related, she’s slept on and under bestselling products from Simba, Emma, Hypnos, Tempur, Silentnight, Panda, and many many more.
As a hot sleeper, Amy is always on the lookout for the most breathable bedding, but she also leads a wider team of testers to ensure our product testing encompasses both hot sleepers, cold sleepers, front sleepers, back sleepers, side sleepers, and everything in-between.
