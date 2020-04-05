We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

You might not be able to take a trip to the garden centre this sunny weekend. However, why not take a virtual trip via your computer and buy plants online?

The lockdown has not only put our gardens in danger of looking lacklustre but left many local nurseries struggling to survive. Because plants are perishable, many growers are facing a huge stock write off and income losses.

However, over the last few weeks, we’ve seen many businesses, small and large adapting to offer home deliveries during the lockdown. Alongside other online retailers who have continued to deliver plants to our gardens during this challenging time.

Here is our round-up of just a few of the places you can still buy plants online.

Where to buy plants online

1.Best for supporting local business online – Your local garden centre or nurseries

If you have a local nurseries nearby, contact them and see if they are doing home deliveries. We should all be doing our bit to help out our local businesses as best we can.

2.Best place to buy indoor plants online – Patch Plants

If you are looking to introduce a little greenery into your home in a city try Patch. The website specialises in indoor plants, perfect for creating your own urban jungle. They provide tips and tricks to help out even the most clueless gardener.

3.Best place to buy peonies online – Crocus

Peonies are a crowd pleaser whether they’re growing in your garden, or arranged in a vase. Crocus has a wide range of plants available to buy online. However, they are currently offering 20 per cent of peonies.

4.Best place to buy trees online – Jackson Nurseries

The family-run business in Stroke-on-Trent has a large range of plants, including trees to buy online. If you missed the cherry blossom this year during, make sure you never miss it again by picking up on of Jackson Nurseries Cherry trees.

5.Best place to buy hellebores online – Ashwood Nurseries

Ashwood Nurseries hellebores are not only gorgeous but award-winning. The nursery has cultivated strains of the plant to critical acclaim. The best part is they are available to buy online.

6.Best place to buy fruit and vegetable plants online – Perfect Plants

Most online garden stores sell seed packets for different fruit and veg online. However, if you are nervous about starting from scratch, you can order vegetable plants or fruit plants from Perfect Plants.

