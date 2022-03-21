Best garden benches 2022: stylish and affordable

Looking for one of the best garden benches for your budget? From classic wooden garden benches to decorative metal outdoor seats and useful storage benches; we’ve rounded up the Ideal Home team’s top picks for style, affordability, and practicality.
After all, a garden bench is an outside essential, no matter whether you’re after a compact version for a small patio, a focal-point design for the end of the lawn, or a contemporary option that blends with a modern garden; the must-have bench seat will provide year-round outdoor seating whenever the sun decides to shine.
Not sure which materials will make for the most durable garden bench? Scan our top tips below to get an overview of the pros and cons of the most common garden bench materials, whether that’s super hard-wearing (and super expensive) teak wood, or a budget powder-coated steel or PE-rattan number.
The best garden bench materials
Wooden garden benches are a classic choice for a reason, with hardwoods like teak resisting the elements to look good for decades to come. Slow-growing teak will be one of the most expensive timber options on the market though, so if your budget won’t stretch this far then look for faster-growing and more affordable hardwoods like acacia or eucalyptus. These aren’t quite as dense and moisture-resistant as teak, but contain similar natural oils which deter outdoor rotting and weathering. To prolong timber’s outdoor lifespan, just keep the wood topped up with a yearly coat of a wood preservative.
Metal garden benches come in two main materials; aluminium and powder-coated steel. Aluminium is the most weather-resistant, rust-resistant, and low-maintenance metal option, but (unless you can snap up a bargain on our garden furniture deals page) will also be the more expensive option. Steel is less durable outdoors, but a powder-coated finish helps to offset its corrosive nature, forming a barrier between the metal and the elements. Powder-coated steel will generally be the most affordable metal option, but you’ll need to take a little more care to keep it covered or protected from the worst of the weather, and to avoid chips and knocks which may damage the powder-coating and allow rusting to set in. Metal can also get very hot in the sun and cold to the touch in winter, although nothing a few outdoor cushions can’t solve, and compared to wood, the ability to wipe off any moisture from a metal garden bench immediately after a downpour is a bonus.
Rattan garden benches are most likely to actually be made from ‘PE-rattan’ or polyurethane rattan, which, as a plastic, makes for low-maintenance, moisture-resistant, and practical outdoor options, albeit not necessarily the most environmentally-friendly choice. The durability of a rattan garden bench is mainly down to the metal used as the structural frame, with aluminium proving the most robust, and powder-coated steel the more affordable yet slightly less durable option.
And, whatever it’s made out of, a garden storage bench seat is a great multifunctional option for a smaller garden as it offers space to hide away gardening tools and equipment whilst also delivering useful seating. For more tips on styling a compact outdoor space make sure to visit our small garden ideas.
The best garden benches
BrackenStyle Lutyens Grade-A Teak Bench
Dimensions: H105 x W165 x D60cm
Seats: 3
Materials: teak wood
Reasons to buy:
+ Weather-resistant and hardwearing teak wood
+ Decorative styling
Reasons to avoid:
+ Some maintenance required in applying wood preservative to prolong optimum lifespan
Named after its creator, Sir Edwin Lutyens, a British architect who designed English country houses in the early 1900s, the Lutyens bench, also sometimes known as a Sissinghurst bench or Marlborough bench, is a look now emulated by a variety of manufacturers. This teak option offers a spacious three-seater frame, along with the distinctive rolled arms and high scalloped backrest.
Lutyens Grade-A Teak Bench, £399, Amazon
Charles Bentley 2 Seater Folding Metal Bistro Bench
Dimensions: H82 x W82 x D45cm
Seats: 1-2
Materials: powder-coated steel
Reasons to buy:
+ Affordable
+ Space-saving design
+ Easy storage
Reasons to avoid:
+ Will need storing under cover during inclement weather to prolong lifespan
If you have a petite patio or bijou balcony, that doesn't mean you can't still get in on the bench action, especially if you opt for a space-saving foldable design that packs away easily when not in use. And this small Charles Bentley number does just that, with the powder-coated steel design offering (just) enough space for two to squeeze on with a slatted seat that makes for quick draining and drying after a downpour.
Folding Metal Bistro Bench, £64.99, Amazon
Habitat Nordic Spring 2 Seater Garden Bench
Dimensions: H79 x W125.5 x D68cm
Seats: 2
Materials: PE-rattan and powder-coated steel
Reasons to buy:
+ Modern design
+ Matching outdoor furniture
Reasons to avoid:
+ Will need storing under cover during inclement weather to prolong lifespan
This compact and contemporary PE-rattan bench seat is a great choice for a modern garden, and if you opt for a set to create conversational seating then you can stack one on top of the other to save space when they're not in use. The Acapulco-style design adds a sculptural quality to the patio, whilst the grey colourway is perfect for injecting some simple Scandi style, although the powder-coated steel frame is best stored under cover over winter to prolong the seating's lifespan.
Nordic Spring Garden Bench, £140, Argos Home
Home Discount Slatted Garden Bench
Dimensions: H82 x W120 x D62cm
Seats: 2-3
Materials: wood and tubular steel
Reasons to buy:
+ Very affordable
+ Modern design
Reasons to avoid:
+ Timber not specified so likely to be a less hardwearing option
+ Some maintenance required in applying wood preservative to prolong optimum lifespan
It's very hard to beat this wooden slatted bench on price, with the two (three at a push) seater design coming in well under £100. The timber and tubular steel design is contemporary yet classic enough in style to suit most types of garden and patio decor styles, and although those sloping arms don't necessarily make the most comfortable armrests, they do add some statement design.
Slatted Garden Bench, £58.99, On Buy
Keter Eden Bench Outdoor Storage Box
Dimensions: H80.5 x W132.5 x D75cm
Seats: 2
Materials: plastic
Reasons to buy:
+ Hidden storage
+ Low-maintenance plastic
Reasons to avoid:
+ Plastic not an eco-friendly option
This wood-effect polypropylene garden storage bench is a low-maintenance, useful and practical solution for a garden without a shed to store tools and outdoor paraphernalia. The 265 litre storage capacity offers plenty of space to stash patio paraphernalia, plus it can seat two adults and the lockable storage compartment will bring peace of mind.
Keter Storage Bench, £129.99, Amazon
B&Q Wooden Sleeper Bench
Dimensions: H45 x W120 x D20cm
Seats: 2
Materials: wood
Reasons to buy:
+ Affordable
+ Perfect for placing in front of a garden border without blocking a view
Reasons to avoid:
+ Timber not specified so likely to be a less hardwearing option
+ Some maintenance required in applying wood preservative to prolong optimum lifespan
If you want to keep things simple then this rustic timber bench is the perfect low-key option, blending easily into planting or providing a contrast to modern materials. Made from pressure treated FSC® certified wood the natural grain has been smooth-planed for a splinter-free finish.
Wooden Sleeper Bench, £98, B&Q
Barlow Tyrie Lavenham Bench
Dimensions: H90 x W147 x D62cm
Seats: 3
Materials: eucalyptus wood
Reasons to buy:
+ Weather-resistant eucalyptus wood
+ Timeless style
Reasons to avoid:
+ Some maintenance required in applying wood preservative to prolong optimum lifespan
Designed by Barlow Tyrie, the company responsible for the iconic 'London Bench' that's now a familiar sight in most public parks, this classic shape makes for the quintessential wooden garden bench. Although eucalyptus wood isn't quite as long-lasting as teak, its natural oils still give it plenty of outdoor weather-resistance, and a little maintenance with a regular top-up of wood preservative will ensure good durability. We like the simple and sturdy design which will work perfectly in any style of garden.
Barlow Tyrie Lavenham Bench, £395, Barker and Stonehouse