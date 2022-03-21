Best garden benches 2022: stylish and affordable

Looking for one of the best garden benches for your budget? From classic wooden garden benches to decorative metal outdoor seats and useful storage benches; we’ve rounded up the Ideal Home team’s top picks for style, affordability, and practicality.

After all, a garden bench is an outside essential, no matter whether you’re after a compact version for a small patio, a focal-point design for the end of the lawn, or a contemporary option that blends with a modern garden; the must-have bench seat will provide year-round outdoor seating whenever the sun decides to shine.

Not sure which materials will make for the most durable garden bench? Scan our top tips below to get an overview of the pros and cons of the most common garden bench materials, whether that’s super hard-wearing (and super expensive) teak wood, or a budget powder-coated steel or PE-rattan number.

Want more great outdoor buys? Make sure to check out our guide to the best garden furniture of the year. Otherwise, read on to find the best garden bench for your outside space.

The best garden bench materials

Wooden garden benches are a classic choice for a reason, with hardwoods like teak resisting the elements to look good for decades to come. Slow-growing teak will be one of the most expensive timber options on the market though, so if your budget won’t stretch this far then look for faster-growing and more affordable hardwoods like acacia or eucalyptus. These aren’t quite as dense and moisture-resistant as teak, but contain similar natural oils which deter outdoor rotting and weathering. To prolong timber’s outdoor lifespan, just keep the wood topped up with a yearly coat of a wood preservative.

Metal garden benches come in two main materials; aluminium and powder-coated steel. Aluminium is the most weather-resistant, rust-resistant, and low-maintenance metal option, but (unless you can snap up a bargain on our garden furniture deals page) will also be the more expensive option. Steel is less durable outdoors, but a powder-coated finish helps to offset its corrosive nature, forming a barrier between the metal and the elements. Powder-coated steel will generally be the most affordable metal option, but you’ll need to take a little more care to keep it covered or protected from the worst of the weather, and to avoid chips and knocks which may damage the powder-coating and allow rusting to set in. Metal can also get very hot in the sun and cold to the touch in winter, although nothing a few outdoor cushions can’t solve, and compared to wood, the ability to wipe off any moisture from a metal garden bench immediately after a downpour is a bonus.

Rattan garden benches are most likely to actually be made from ‘PE-rattan’ or polyurethane rattan, which, as a plastic, makes for low-maintenance, moisture-resistant, and practical outdoor options, albeit not necessarily the most environmentally-friendly choice. The durability of a rattan garden bench is mainly down to the metal used as the structural frame, with aluminium proving the most robust, and powder-coated steel the more affordable yet slightly less durable option.

And, whatever it’s made out of, a garden storage bench seat is a great multifunctional option for a smaller garden as it offers space to hide away gardening tools and equipment whilst also delivering useful seating. For more tips on styling a compact outdoor space make sure to visit our small garden ideas.

