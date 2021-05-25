We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Looking to spend your money on some new furniture? Whether it’s a new coffee table or a desk you are after – perhaps it’s something for style purposes rather than practicality reasons that you are searching for? Either way, you may not know that B&Q furniture is actually indeed very stylish, and low priced as well as easy to get your hands on. In fact, we’ve listed a few buys that we’ve had our eye on for a while now, below. From that velvet-effect burnt orange chair you see all over Instagram, to brand new in stock super sizeable garden furniture, and an incredibly affordable bookcase for minimalist homes. And more…

Keep scrolling for our top B&Q furniture picks that are available to buy online today. Prepare to be shocked as these finds below are more than stylish. Click through to view them at B&Q and type in your postcode to check stock in your area. You can thank us later, once you’ve become a B&Q furniture addict…

6 stylish B&Q furniture buys we keep adding to our basket

1. Turio Burnt orange Velvet effect Chair – £78

Turio Burnt orange Velvet effect Chair | £78 at B&Q

How lovely is this velvet-effect chair? It’ll even add a pop of colour to your home, whether placed in a living room, bedroom or hallway. We particularly love the idea of it being a place to kick back with a book, but ultimately it will probably end up being that bedroom chair that houses the majority of your clothes. This chair isn’t just stylish but comfortable with curved arms and a curved back, and a plush filling. The best part? Buy this chair and add the footstool and you’ll pay just £100 for the lot. Buy now

2. Ocio Champagne marble effect Side table – £48

Ocio Champagne marble effect Side table | £48 at B&Q

A very reasonable price to pay for two coffee tables, these marble-effect tables nest together to save space in your living room. They’re ideal for when you have guests over as they make an easy and stylish way of displaying your snacks, while they are undeniably elegant with gold effect legs and a frame. Luxury-looking furniture for less than £50? What are you waiting for? Buy now

3. Santorin Metal 5 seater Coffee set – £513

Santorin Metal 5 seater Coffee set | £513 at B&Q

This very lovely five-seater coffee set is a lot cheaper than we expected, especially when you bear in mind that it can seat five people – and it comes with the plush cushions included. This modern set is quite sizeable and is made of metal to last in your garden for years to come, while it’s lightweight and also easy to maintain – just wipe it down when need be and remove the cushion covers to chuck in the wash. The table is happily large enough for dinnertime or to hold a few drinks and snacks. Pop this set atop an outdoor rug and accessorise with some cushions and blankets and you’ll be sorted. Buy now 4. Ebru Matt white oak effect Painted Desk – £115 Ebru Matt white oak effect Painted Desk | £115 at B&Q

Space-savvy and happily affordable, this Scandi-style leaning desk is ideal for smaller homes. Place this anywhere from a dining room to a living room or bedroom, and it features plenty of space for hiding documents or displaying candles and for your coffee to sit. Pair it with a comfortable chair that you can push under after use, and you’re set. Buy now 5. Form Radius Grey 5 Shelf Bookcase – £12 Form Radius Grey 5 Shelf Bookcase | £12 at B&Q

There’s no fancy picture of this bookcase inside a home, so we’re just going to have to paint this photo for you. Measuring 173.5cm high by 40cm wide, this plain yet super handy bookcase is great for pushing into corners or up against a wall, to display books and more. Pop a hanging plant on the top shelf to drape down, use it to display your favourite candle or reed diffuser, throw a photo frame into the mix or even a folded fancy blanket. Just because it’s incredibly cheap doesn’t make it a bad buy. In fact, it’s the opposite. You could even spray it if you wanted to… Buy now 6. Ebru White & black Painted 1 Drawer Coffee table – £105 Ebru White & black Painted 1 Drawer Coffee table | £105 at B&Q

This handy coffee table has a drawer for everything you need nearby but you don’t want on show – your TV remote, coasters, a lighter for candles plus more. With stylish angled black legs and a black drawer, it’s ideal for minimalist homes, while you can display coffee table books on the shelf and some flowers or a candle on top. We love it. Buy now

Will you be spending any of your hard-earned money on B&Q furniture? Now you know it’s here it might be hard not to.