B&Q’s bistro set and matching egg chair have embraced the year’s breakout seating trend - I completely fell for it when I spotted it IRL

This chair is seriously stunning

GoodHome Omalos Beige Metal 2 seater Bistro set
(Image credit: Future PLC/ Lauren Bradbury)
Jump to category:
Kezia Reynolds's avatar
By
published

One of the best parts of this job is getting a sneak preview of our favourite brand’s new collections, and at B&Q’s latest show, the Ideal Home team fell in love with GoodHome Omalos Beige Metal 2 seater Bistro set.

The best garden furniture often embraces the biggest interior furniture trends, which is exactly what this bistro set has done. Swivel chairs have been trending all year due to their stylish and functional design so it comes as no surprise that this trend has made its way outdoors.

Already, we’ve seen B&M embrace this breakout garden furniture trend and now B&Q has given us their version. Featuring two stunning swivel chairs and a gorgeous coffee table, this is why I think this B&Q swivel bistro set should be on your radar this summer.

Goodhome Omalos Beige Metal 2 Seater Bistro Set
Goodhome Omalos Beige Metal 2 Seater Bistro Set

Goodhome Omalos Beige Rattan Effect Egg Chair
Goodhome Omalos Beige Rattan Effect Egg Chair

Swivel chairs, bistro and egg alike, are becoming garden must-haves because of their combination of comfort and function. You can follow the sun, or easily reposition yourself when socialising.

The GoodHome Omalos Beige Metal 2 seater Bistro set features two chairs that swivel a full 360 degrees, while the stylish table is a spot to hold your drink. What stands out the most from this set is its stunning design. I love rattan garden furniture for its ability to add a natural yet sophisticated look to any garden, courtyard or patio.

It’s a classic design that will never go out of style, so in my opinion, it is worth the £300 investment. Similarly, the GoodHome Omalos Beige Rattan effect Egg chair (£225) is another stunning example of rattan creating a harmonious and classy look.

Goodhome Omalos Beige Metal 2 Seater Bistro Set

(Image credit: B&Q)

The standout feature of this egg chair is that it is also a swivel chair. It’s also designed in the same style as the bistro set, making it the perfect statement accent to your garden seating ideas.

Both the egg chair and bistro set have plush cream cushions, designed to cocoon you for maximum comfort. Don’t be put off by the cream colourway as it’s actually very easy to clean garden furniture cushions with vinegar and washing up liquid.

Like most of the Ideal Home team, I couldn’t help but fall for the stunning bistro set and egg chair. What do you think?

Shop alternatives

Here are a few more stunning swivel chairs to choose from.

Signature Homes and Gardens Sh&g Rattan Swivel Chair 2 Seat Set | 360 Papasan Moon Chairs | Grey Rattan With Grey Cushions | Indoor & OutdoorPatio set
Signature Homes and Gardens
Rattan Swivel Chair 2 Seat Set

Wicker swivel chairAccent chair
Cox and Cox
Issuri Indoor Outdoor Swivel Chair

Cherry Tree Furniture Rattan Effect Cocoon Swivel Chair, Garden Egg ChairEgg chair
Cherry Tree Furniture
Cherry Tree Furniture Rattan Effect Cocoon Swivel Chair, Garden Egg Chair

Kezia Reynolds
Kezia Reynolds
News Writer

Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸