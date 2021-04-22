15 items we love from the John Lewis ANYDAY range – live today

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

John Lewis’ new ANYDAY range is now live on site for you to have a browse. We’ve already done so ourselves, and it’s impressive, to say the least. Think John Lewis quality – items that last for years and years in your home (and garden) – without the John Lewis price tag. Seriously, the John Lewis ANYDAY range starts from £1.50, so it’s no wonder that this collection is selling fast. In this range is everything from cosy bedding to uniquely-shaped candles, minimalist storage, lovely vases and even budget-friendly furniture. Get shopping now as quite a lot of items, from nursery furniture to garden furniture, are already sold out.

Related: Missguided Home is now LIVE – here are 8 fave finds with 20% off today

This new range, the ANYDAY range, is a replacement of John Lewis’ Good Home collection. Though they are repurposing packaging so as to keep waste to a minimum. Keep scrolling for our favourite finds from the John Lewis Anyday range – and get adding to your basket fast.

“The ANYDAY range signals a step-change in the modernising of the John Lewis brand. This range has been specifically designed around how our customers live today. Whatever they need, we will have a product which suits their budget, from space-saving products, cost-effective childrenswear and affordable technology to portable pieces renters can take with them when they move.” – Pippa Wicks, Executive Director at John Lewis

John Lewis ANYDAY – our 15 favourite finds

1. John Lewis & Partners Easy Care Bordered Waffle Duvet Cover Set – from £30

We all love a waffle duvet cover set, don’t we? Something about them makes us feel like we are diving into a mega comfortable hotel bed for a night of restful Zzz’s. This one from John Lewis’ ANYDAY range is a bargain with prices from £30 for a single set, including a pillowcase. It also comes in double, king and super king, while the best part is that it’s quick drying and it needn’t be ironed. It also has a thread count of 180…

Buy now: John Lewis & Partners Easy Care Bordered Waffle Duvet Cover Set, from £30, John Lewis ANYDAY

2. John Lewis & Partners Whistler Dining Chair – £99

These Eames-lookalike chairs come in a range of colours from mustard to dusty green and burnt orange. Each chair comes with a built-in cushion to make it comfortable. Perfect for a dining table, they are also great for adding a pop of colour to an otherwise neutral space. Alternatively, this chair would make a fab desk chair.

Buy now: John Lewis & Partners Whistler Dining Chair, £99, John Lewis ANYDAY

3. John Lewis & Partners Bamboo Unscented Candle – £8

We love a candle, especially one that’s decorative and not really made to be lit. Place this one atop your coffee table books to make a statement in your living room. Or, in your bedroom on your bedside table to add a pop of colour. You could even place it in the middle of your dining table since it’s unscented. While you can light it, we think it’s just too pretty and unique.

Buy now: John Lewis & Partners Bamboo Unscented Candle, £8, John Lewis ANYDAY

4. John Lewis & Partners Faux Fur Sheepskin Rug – £25

An affordable price to pay for a faux sheepskin rug – especially one that looks this good. It comes in your choice of white or grey, and we think it would be perfect for placing on a bedside. Or for layering atop another rug. How cosy.

Buy now: John Lewis & Partners Faux Fur Sheepskin Rug, £25, John Lewis ANYDAY

5. John Lewis & Partners Honeycomb Metal Wine Rack – £15

Whether for displaying on your kitchen worktop or for storing your favourite vino in a cupboard, this metal wine rack is a bargain. It’s made from iron and is easy to clean, while it’s perfect for minimalist homes. Use it to hold six of your fave bottles of white, red, rosé or bubbly…

Buy now: John Lewis & Partners Honeycomb Metal Wine Rack, £15, John Lewis ANYDAY

6. John Lewis & Partners Portobello Vase with Handles – £18

We’re imagining this earthenware vase filled with faux eucalyptus, placed in the centre of a table or on a mantlepiece. An easy way to make a statement, while its muted grey colour will be sure to fit in with your home. It’s also handmade – and it’s a steal.

Buy now: John Lewis & Partners Portobello Vase with Handles, £18, John Lewis ANYDAY

7. John Lewis & Partners Ridge Storage Cabinet – £199

We’re kinda obsessed with this Skandi-style cabinet, whether for hiding important paperwork, storing records or the kids’ toys. Inside you’ll find five different sized shelves, while this unit is impressively lightweight so you can move it around your home with ease. A great neutral addition to a living room, hallway, home office or even a bathroom. It also comes in navy.

Buy now: John Lewis & Partners Ridge Storage Cabinet, £199, John Lewis ANYDAY

8. John Lewis & Partners Anton 6 Seater Dining Table and 3 Seater Benches – £399

We love the table and bench look inside – especially in a kitchen-diner or living room-diner. This set from John Lewis ANYDAY is made from high-quality oak veneer while it’s also curvy and comfortable. It’s practical, too, since the benches tuck under the table so as to save precious floor space.

Buy now: John Lewis & Partners Anton 6 Seater Dining Table and 3 Seater Benches, £399, John Lewis ANYDAY

9. John Lewis & Partners Speckle Candle Holder – £12

Candle holders are so in right now, and this terrazzo one is going straight in our basket. It’s made of heavyweight concrete to make it a sturdy addition to your table or mantlepiece, while it’s a total bargain at just £12. We’ll have four, please!

Buy now: John Lewis & Partners Speckle Candle Holder, £12, John Lewis ANYDAY

10. John Lewis & Partners Drink Cocktail Coupe Glasses – £18 for 4

We’re eyeing up the lovely cocktail coupe glass behind the Martini glass in the photo above, for sipping everything from Prosecco to Porn Star Martinis and more. They’re dishwasher safe, a classic design and they would look lovely displayed on your bar cart…

Buy now: John Lewis & Partners Drink Cocktail Coupe Glasses, £18 for 4, John Lewis ANYDAY

11. John Lewis & Partners Lupo Touch Table Lamps – £45



Brilliant for a bedside, this set of two lamps come in three colourways – pink, brushed chrome or green. Easy to use since they work by touch, and even easier to style thanks to their minimalist design.

Buy now: John Lewis & Partners Lupo Touch Table Lamps, £45, John Lewis ANYDAY

12. John Lewis & Partners Menara Berber Style Rug – £80

Yes, John Lewis now sells a version of the stylish Berber rug we see all over our Instagram feeds. Though this version, from their ANYDAY range, is tasselled at both ends. It’s modern and large at 120cm by 180cm, so it’ll be sure to make a statement in your bedroom or living room.

Buy now: John Lewis & Partners Menara Berber Style Rug, £80, John Lewis ANYDAY

13. John Lewis & Partners Terrazzo Bulbholder Table Lamp

Perfect for popping atop a side table or a desk, this small table lamp won’t just illuminate your space – the terrazzo design will add texture and colour to make a statement. Team it with an LED bulb and you’re golden. It comes in white, pink or steel grey.

Buy now: John Lewis & Partners Terrazzo Bulbholder Table Lamp, £18, John Lewis ANYDAY

14. John Lewis & Partners Stacked Cane Side Table

We love this side table, whether for use in a small hallway, to be placed next to your sofa in your living room or used as a bedside table in your bedroom. Pop decorative items on the top and some reading material on the bottom. It’s made of ash wood and cane, while it’s rounded and ready to style.

Buy now: John Lewis & Partners Stacked Cane Side Table, £99, John Lewis ANYDAY

15. John Lewis & Partners Rattan Folding Chair – £99

If you’re in need of a few folding chairs for when you seat extra heads at the dinner table, but you don’t want anything unsightly, then these foldable rattan chairs are perfect. They come in your choice of black or natural, with a rattan seat and back. They’re sturdy and lightweight, so you can move them from your living room to your garden with ease. Oh, and obviously they are practical…

Buy now: John Lewis & Partners Rattan Folding Chair, £99, John Lewis ANYDAY

Will you be buying anything from John Lewis’ new ANYDAY range? We hope so!