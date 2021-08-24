Kenwood Prospero KHC29 Stand Mixer review

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

For those who are often in the kitchen (more than anywhere else), you’ll need one of the best stand mixers for all your sweet treats. The Kenwood Prospero KHC29 Stand Mixer is a 6-in-1 multi-purpose mixer and promises more than your average mixer.

The KHC29 model is the latest offering of the Kenwood Prospero range and is more compact yet versatile. Not only does it have the power but its 11 attachments will cut your prep time and literally do all the hard work so you won’t have to. Which is great news to keen bakers who love rustling up treats for the family or hosting dinner parties.

So how well does it whip up a storm for those tasty cakes and bread? We put it to the test to find out…

Ideal Home’s rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Reasons to buy

Compact, ergonomic design for smaller kitchens

Easy to use

11 attachments

Easy to clean and store

Reasons to avoid

Not dishwasher safe

No timer or LCD light

Kenwood Prospero KHC29 Stand Mixer

The Kenwood Prospero 6-in-1 Food Mixer is a multi-functional all-rounder that makes baking and cooking easy. Best of all, it’s powerful to quickly mix cake mixtures and dough in no time, and a real gem in the kitchen to handle other tasks.

Kenwood Prospero product specs:

Size: H29.2 x W24.3 x D31.3 cm

Bowl capacity: 4.3l litres

Speeds: 5 plus Pulse

Cleaning: Handwash only

What’s in the box?

Similar to the multi-purpose Bosch MUM59340GB stand mixer I had tested, the Kenwood Prospero comes with an assortment of attachments to make our lives easier in the kitchen. There are 11 attachments that include a dough hook, k-beater, whisk, food processer, blender, meat grinder, centrifugal juicer, a thin and thick disc and grating discs.

The mixer itself is surprisingly light to lift and carry. What’s more, it’s compact and can easily fit on any worktop with ease. Design-wise, it’s attractive yet unassuming, and the modern style will suit any kitchen.

What is the Kenwood Prospero like to use?

The mixer is straightforward to use with its simple lever operation. Just push down the chrome lever at the side to tilt the mixing head and lock into place. One thing I liked about the Kenwood Prospero was its ergonomic size. It neatly fit underneath my low-hanging cabinet, and I didn’t have to worry about the tilt-head hitting the cabinet. It’s also incredibly easy to fit and swap over attachments without fuss. Unlike other mixers, it only has five speeds and a Pulse setting, but boasts 1000w power which is more than adequate.

The stainless bowl can be removed and placed back with a twist to lock. Having added all my ingredients into the bowl, simply turn the dial and it’s ready to go. I initially started with a low setting of 2 before gradually increasing to 4. Not only is the power impressive, but it has a 360-degree, whisk movement that ensures ingredients around the bowl are thoroughly mixed.

Perhaps the main feature of the Kenwood Prospero is its 6-in-1 versatility. There are additional outlets on the mixer where you can attach the blender, food processor, juice extractor, meat grinder and more. Once again, this is pretty straightforward to figure out, but if in doubt, there is a handy guide on top of the mixer. Moreso, the mixer is very quiet and easy to maintain which are always a bonus if you’re a keen chef.

Making cake in the Kenwood Prospero KHC29 Stand Mixer

I found cake making a breeze in the Kenwood Prospero. After adding my dry and wet ingredients into the bowl, I set the dial to an initial 2 before increasing to 3. I was surprised by the sheer power of this nifty little mixer, (and minimal noise too!). And in no time, it quickly whisked up the mixture to create a nice, smooth consistency. I did have to use the splash guard to avoid any mess but there was hardly any splatter on it. Another thing I liked was the large wire whisk, which was great for whipping up a fluffy frosting. Despite the mixer’s size, the bowl capacity is rather generous at 4.3 litres, and I was able to make a cake for 12 people. Best of all, the end results were delicious!

Making bread in the Kenwood Prospero KHC29 Stand Mixer

Despite the dough hook looking a little underwhelming, bread making was quite impressive.

Compared to other mixers, the hook kneads the dough mixture quickly, working wonders on a medium setting. The splatter guard came in handy when adding the water and oil to the mixture. I’ve had experiences with other mixers where the kneading time would take far longer than required. However, the Kenwood Prospero proved was powerful and efficient to handle the job.

As a result, it makes a great tasting loaf, and you may never have to buy bread ever again!

Cleaning the Kenwood Prospero

All parts are handwash only, which may be a tad inconvenient for those who just want to throw all attachments in the dishwasher. However, it doesn’t take long to clean the bowl and accessories in soapy water (with a little patience). The wire whisk is a little tricky to thoroughly clean, but the mixer itself is easy to maintain with a quick wipe down.

Is the Kenwood Prospero worth the money?

With all the extra goodies included with this mixer, it’s reasonably priced. You can opt for just the mixer for £179.99, or upgrade to the full 6-in-1 kit (the one I tested) for £284.99. You’re not only getting a powerful mixer to make delicious cakes and bakes, but the wide array of attachments will help with other cooking tasks, saving you money in the long-run.

Considering there are stand mixers of similar price that will only offer a fraction of the Kenwood Prospero, this is certainly value for money. So if you’re after a kitchen mixer that can do practically everything, the Kenwood Prospero 6-in-1 Stand Food Mixer is certainly worth the investment!

The verdict: should you buy the Kenwood Prospero KHC29 Stand Mixer?

If you’re after a powerful mixer that can do pretty much do it all, then you should consider the Kenwood Prospero. The range of extra attachments cuts your prep time in half which makes it a valuable gadget. What’s more, it will benefit both pro-bakers and amateurs who love to experiment in the kitchen.

Best of all, it makes great-tasting cakes and bread. Not only does it create smooth, sponge cake mixtures but also an impressive kneading power. In addition, it’s incredibly easy to use and store, making it the ideal mixer for small worktops. Just ensure you have plenty of space to store all of the additional attachments!

Perhaps the only downside is that you can’t quickly throw any attachments in the dishwasher after use. However, at such a great price you won’t mind doing the washing up from time to time!

About this review, and reviewer

Cynthia Lawrence is a freelance lifestyle and homes/interiors journalist and writes for various national publications. With an unhealthy obsession for all things homes and gardens, she also has an interior design blog. When she’s not spending time surfing online for decor inspiration to revamp her 1930s home, she is busy reviewing some pretty awesome home appliances.

A regular contributor to Real Homes, she has written for Livingetc., Gardeningetc., Ideal Home, T3.com, Top Ten Reviews and House Beautiful amongst others.

The Kenwood Prospero 6-in-1 Stand Food Mixer was tested over a week, while Cynthia and her family enjoyed sampling tasty cakes and bake treats.